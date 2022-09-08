ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When It Comes to Your RMDs, Be Very, Very Afraid!

Editor’s note: This is part two of a seven-part series on retirement tax bombs. It dives more deeply into how required minimum distributions (RMDs) from tax-deferred savings can become a snowballing tax liability in retirement. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here.
Is Your Retirement Portfolio a Tax Bomb?

Conventional wisdom suggests you should save everything you can in tax-deferred retirement accounts to minimize taxes in the current year and benefit from tax-sheltered growth. For many, that may still be good advice. Certainly, you should be saving everything you can for retirement. However, for high earners who save a lot, saving in tax-deferred accounts may prove to be bad advice. Why?
Learn What Millionaires Do During A Bear Market

The markets are showing some signs of life, but with the macro looking more likely to get worse before it gets better, the chances that a new bull market has begun are slim. The worst thing to do in such times is to act like a real bear and slip into hibernation. Yes, it’s scary to take on the markets when red is the dominant color, but life goes on regardless.
Opinion: How to Build Wealth

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Using Asset Location to Defuse a Retirement Tax Bomb

Editor’s note: This is part six of a seven-part series. It dives more deeply into the second strategy for defusing a retirement tax bomb, implementing asset location. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here. Most investors have heard of asset allocation, but...
