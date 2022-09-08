ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria teachers union prepares for potential strike following threat of lawsuit

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Federation of Teachers union is in discussions Friday on strike preparations. The discussions are taking place one day after the union threatened possible legal action against the board of education. Union President Jeff Adkins-Dutro said the union is still trying to avoid a...
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

PPS: ‘We’ve made progress.’ PFT: ‘We’re disappointed.’

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Federation of Teachers and Peoria Public Schools are now giving two somewhat different accounts of the late-night negotiating session with a federal mediator. As we’ve reported, the union said in a statement early Thursday morning both sides did not reach an agreement, and union...
PEORIA, IL
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Illinois Education
Central Illinois Proud

Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
HUDSON, IL
wcbu.org

Bradley assistant law professor explains teachers' union strike process

Early Thursday morning, the second round of federally-mediated negotiations between the Peoria Federation of Teachers (PFT) and Peoria Public schools ended without a conclusion. According to PFT president Jeff Adkins-Dutro, no agreement was reached. The federal mediator was called in after 19 unsuccessful rounds of bargaining between March and now.
PEORIA, IL
#Mediation#K12#Pft Local 780#New District#School Board#Pps
1027superhits.com

Four taken to hospital following Central Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. – The cause of a fire that caused damage to a Central Peoria home continues to be under investigation. The’s according to Peoria firefighters, who say it took more than an hour to get the fire near El Vista and Sterling Avenues out, first reported around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.
PEORIA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Innovation: 41 patents granted in Peoria in August

Peoria tennis player James Bartelme III won 116 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending June 11. They are ranked 4,695th, up from 5,226th the week before. Their 116 points playing doubles equal 15 percent... ★ FURTHER...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

120+ year old time capsule found at Hale Church to be opened Sept 20

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinoisans will soon have the opportunity to get a glimpse inside life from more than 120 years ago. The Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was demolished in August. While doing so, a time capsule was found. “I don’t think anything like this has ever...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria High School to host Community Take Back Night fundraiser

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria High School Interact/ Key Club is looking to bring the family out for a fun event next week. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the organization will host Community Take Back Night at the Peoria High School practice football field. From 5 p.m. to 8...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

3 apply for McLean County state's attorney

Three candidates have applied to become McLean County's top prosecutor. The vacancy was created when Don Knapp resigned following his appointment as a circuit judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit. The Illinois Supreme Court appointed him to the post in August after he defeated Associate Judge Amy McFarland in the Republican primary in June.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

East Peoria gives update on Bob Michel Bridge project

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The massive rehabilitation of the Bob Michel Bridge won’t cost local taxpayers a massive amount, but we have a better idea following action at the East Peoria City Council meeting Tuesday. Council members reportedly approved a funding agreement with IDOT to complete traffic signal...
EAST PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Taft Homes redevelopment approaches one year anniversary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first 50 units at the new Providence Pointe housing development could be ready in February, according to the Peoria Housing Authority’s 2023 draft plan. The nearly $50 million redevelopment of the long standing public housing project will eventually replace all of the blighted,...
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Bond set for man accused of Thursday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $500,000 in the case of a Peoria man who allegedly opened fire Thursday afternoon, injuring a juvenile girl. Peoria County Court records indicate a judge Friday also scheduled an arraignment hearing for Jay’vion Lee, 22, for October 6. Police arrested...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Dispensary in the works near Willow Knolls shopping center

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Construction on a new dispensary near Willow Knolls shopping center could happen in the near future. But it hasn’t come without some opposition. Last Thursday, Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously green-lit a special use ordinance for a recreational marijuana facility. That means...
PEORIA, IL

