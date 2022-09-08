Read full article on original website
Watch: Derek Jeter takes shot at Marlins during speech at Yankee stadium
Derek Jeter took a shot at the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Jeter was honored during a special ceremony at Yankee Stadium ahead of the New York Yankees’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The ceremony honored the lifelong Yankee for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year, and for his contributions to the team during a 20-season run from 1995-2014.
Yankees chase Kluber in 1st inning for shortest start of career
Corey Kluber's usual dominance of the New York Yankees did not carry into Saturday's game. The Tampa Bay Rays right-hander was pulled in the first inning after allowing eight hits and six earned runs to the Bronx Bombers. New York recorded seven straight singles to begin the game. Saturday's start,...
5 Minnesota Vikings poised to disappoint in 2022
The Minnesota Vikings are closing in on the start of their 2022 football season, kicking off against their NFC North
Jets LT Duane Brown placed on IR, out until at least Week 5
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve Saturday with a shoulder injury that will keep him out until at least the fifth game of the season. The 37-year-old Brown was injured during practice Monday and sat out all week. The nature of Brown’s injury was not disclosed by the team. A player placed on IR in the regular season must miss at least four games before returning. Brown was signed last month to a two-year, $22 million contract after right tackle Mekhi Becton was lost for the season because of a knee injury. George Fant will start at left tackle Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in Brown’s place. Rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana, will make his NFL debut by starting at right tackle.
New York Yankees All-Star catcher Jose Trevino goes on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed All-Star catcher Jose Trevino on the paternity list prior to Friday night’s game against the
MLB power rankings 2022: New York Mets tumble, Yankees face pivotal series
Before diving into the MLB games today, it’s always important to examine the MLB standings and latest MLB power rankings
Devin Leary ties school mark with 6 TDs as No. 18 NC State rolls
On his 23rd birthday, Devin Leary totaled a program-tying-record six touchdowns Saturday as he used his arm and legs to
