iheart.com
Vax Funds Redirected, Parking Price Complaints, Cleanup Begins After Storm
Hundreds Of Thousand In Vaccine Coordination Funds Being Redirected In Buncombe County. (Asheville, NC) -- Buncombe County commissioners are giving the OK on the re-issuance of leftover COVID vaccination program funds from last year. Last night's vote facilitates 388-thousand dollars toward the coordination and expansion of COVID vaccine services, particularly to underserved communities. The funding comes as new omicron-specific booster shots are becoming available. Residents can visit vaccines.gov for more information and shot availability.
wjhl.com
Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC
Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
my40.tv
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
my40.tv
Thunder in the Smokies rally happens this weekend in Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The roar of Harleys will fill the air in Haywood County this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles will rumble into Maggie Valley for the annual Thunder in the Smokies rally. Daily passes are $20 and it's $25 for a three-day weekend pass. The event is...
WBTV
License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down the license plate agency off 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. Officials say several contract violations were found. The closure won’t affect the license office and license and theft bureau district office at the same location. The agencies...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Veteran mural in Hendersonville being rededicated
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Sunday marks 21 years since the Sept. 11 attacks. Many communities around the state are honoring the almost 3,000 lives lost that day. Nonprofit Mission 22 is holding 9/11 Memorial Drive. They will be rededicating a veteran mural in Hendersonville. The rededication begins at 10 a.m....
visitncsmokies.com
North Carolina Smokies Ultimate Guide
Truly a hidden gem in the United States, Haywood County in North Carolina is a hikers dream. Dozens of waterfalls, winding forest roads, and summits that take you to beautiful 360 degree views of the famous Blue Ridge Mountains below makes this area a must see bucket list destination. Add in the towns of Maggie Valley and Waynesville, and you have the perfect recipe for an adventure and fun filled weekend! Let’s get started on the best way to experience the North Carolina Smokies!
biltmorebeacon.com
Folly Beach-based Taco Boy coming to Asheville, twice
Taco Boy, a favorite at South Carolina’s Folly Beach where it was founded in 2006, is coming to west Asheville. A second is set to open in south Asheville’s Biltmore Park in early 2023. Taco Boy west Asheville is at 521 Haywood Road, in the former Zia Taqueria....
WXII 12
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
my40.tv
Wings Over the Smokies set for this weekend in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A few hundred Honda Gold Wing motorcycles will be on the roads in and around Haywood County this weekend. The Wings Over the Smokies event will take place at the Smoky Mountain Event Center, formally known as the Haywood County Fairgrounds. There will be bike demonstrations, raffles, food and vendors.
my40.tv
Human remains found in McDowell County last month confirmed to be those of missing man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that the human remains found last month in the Curtis Creek area were those of missing man Gabriel Focaracci. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body's identity. Officials said no foul play...
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
Mountain Xpress
Manheimer, Berthiaume pull in Asheville campaign funds
Mayor Esther Manheimer and climate change consultant Maggie Ullman Berthiaume have raised the most campaign funds so far in this year’s race for Asheville city government positions, according to reports filed by candidates’ campaigns. Manheimer had raised $19,550 as of mid-July and had $4,995 sitting in the bank....
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Highway 321 to shut down between Caldwell and Catawba counties next three weekends
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that they plan to shut down the Highway 321 southbound bridge between Caldwell and Catawba counties. Each day tens of thousands of drivers cross that bridge, but the NCDOT says it will reroute southbound traffic onto the...
Sylva Herald
E. Main house burns
An abandoned house at 276 E. Main St. beside Zaxby’s burned to the ground Monday morning. The call came in at 3 a.m. and the fire took about 1 1/2 hours to contain, according to Sylva Fire Chief Mike Beck. The house was destined to be demolished to make way for the reconfiguration of N.C. 107. Balsam, Cullowhee and Savannah fire personnel were also on scene, as were the Sylva Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Harris EMS.
tribpapers.com
Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd
Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
iheart.com
North Carolina Man Scores 'Hard To Beat' Prize In New Lottery Game
It's not every day you win a six-figure prize in a new lottery game, but that's exactly what happened to one man in North Carolina who is celebrating winning the first grand prize in a newly-launched game, saying the $200,000 prize is "hard to beat." Lester Land III, of New...
