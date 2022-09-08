Read full article on original website
Related
A Popular Missouri Pizza Staple Will Now Be Available In Frozen Aisle. Which One?
Being from Chicago area, one thing that I know and can really appreciate is really good pizza. Whether it is thin crust, deep dish, stuffed, or whatever, it is all good. In Sedalia we have major chains like Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Domino's and Pizza Hut. Mazzio's has good pizza, Casey's is underrated and Fazoli's I have yet to try.
Pyle Named New Finance Director for City of Sedalia
Tuesday night's City Council meeting led off with a public hearing to officially close out the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was used to help build the new Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center on the SFCC campus. The hearing was designed to let the public know what the...
Boggess Is Named Central Bank of Sedalia’s Unsung Hero
August's Central Bank of Sedalia Unsung Hero is Tina Boggess!. She was nominated by her daughter in law, Becca Davis. And what a great time to do it- it was not only her wedding anniversary month, but it was also her birthday! Here's what Becca had to say:. Tina is...
Former students at all-Black school in Higginsville working to preserve history
A new nonprofit has been created in Higginsville, Missouri, to restore and preserve the history of an all-Black school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here Are Three Really Lousy Sedalia Hotels and One Great One
When you want a great lodging experience in Sedalia, the no-brainer choice is the Hotel Bothwell, an Ascend Collection Hotel in downtown Sedalia. A lot of the other hotel choices in town, well let's just say whether they're great, a hellish nightmare, or an off-the-beaten-path adventure, is determined by the stomach of the person who has to stay the night at that hotel.
Missouri SBDC To Host QuickBooks Desktop Introduction, Advanced Training In October
The Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at State Fair Community College will host an Introduction and Advanced QuickBooks Desktop training in Fielding Center on the Sedalia campus. The sessions will be held 6-9 p.m. Introduction session will be Oct. 12 and advanced session will be Oct. 19. Cost is...
Want To Upgrade Your Child’s Car Seat? September Is Your Time! Here’s How
Those of you with young kids, here is a question for you. Do you have a good car seat for your little ones? Hopefully you do. We want them as safe as possible. As your child gets older and bigger, they may not fit in their current seat so you will need to update, upgrade or simply get a larger size.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 9, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday afternoon, the Sedalia Police Department took a report of someone violating an order of protection in the 1200 block of South Stewart. After investigation, charges are being requested against the suspect. Sedalia Police initiated a traffic stop on a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sedalia Police Announce New Bike Patrol Unit
The Sedalia Police Department announced their newly formed Bike Patrol Unit on Thursday morning. The unit provides the SPD with additional abilities for enforcement and community engagement in areas that aren’t easily accessible in traditional methods of policing and will greatly enhance our patrol capabilities. Bike Patrol Officers assigned...
This Classic Diner In Excelsior Springs Looks Right Out of a TV Show
This classic diner in Excelsior Springs looks like it's right out of a television show. The show it looks like it could be right out of, in my opinion, is "NCIS". It reminds me of the kind of place Gibbs would eat at when he returns to his hometown of Stillwater, Pennsylvania. Lucky for us we don't need to head to Stillwater to experience it.
Section of South Massachusetts Gets Resurfaced
A two-block stretch of Massachusetts was resurfaced Tuesday by employees in the Public Works Department in the City of Sedalia. The crew used two new pieces of equipment – namely a miller that grinds up the existing road surface, and a paver that lays down new asphalt – along with older equipment – to get the job done.
Sedalia Public Library to Observe National Library Card Month
September is National Library Card Month, and the Sedalia Public Library, 311 W. 3rd Street, is offering free library cards, regardless of where you live. Participants must bring proof of address and an ID card. The first 50 people who come in for their library card for the first time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Bathroom In America May Be In Sedalia
America's best bathroom might just be here in Sedalia, Missouri. That's some rarified air when you're going against bathrooms in North Hollywood, Austin, Orlando, and Tampa. So where is that Sedalia bathroom located that just might be America's best? Keep reading to find out. Finding America's best bathroom seems like...
Does This Sign Indicate KFC Is Returning to Warrensburg?
Someone noticed a new sign pop up in the field adjacent to the old Woods Supermarket on South Maguire in Warrensburg. So does this mean KFC is coming back to Warrensburg?. The sign is in KFC's colors red and white and has a picture that looks like Colonel Sanders on it. If you're driving by it and not paying the sign any attention it looks like the kind of sign announcing a new Kentucky Fried Chicken. Yet if you do a double take and look at what the sign says, you might not be so quick to cheer the return of KFC to Warrensburg.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 31, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Park Avenue in reference to a disturbance. After providing their information to Dispatchers, one of the parties involved had an active warrant for their arrest. Dillon J. Palmer, 28, of Warrensburg, was arrested on his warrant from Lafayette County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Palmer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was given a total bond of $15,000 cash or surety.
Can You Solve The Murder Mystery At the Sedalia Moose Lodge?
Have you ever fancied yourself a detective? A super sleuth? If you have you can test your skills at the Murder Mystery at the Moose on Friday night, September 30. Join the Sedalia Moose for "Death of a Gangster: A 1920s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery". It's part dinner and part theater where the guests can test their detective skills while enjoying a fried chicken dinner buffet.
Want To See Some Cheap Movies? Take Part In National Cinema Day!
This weekend will be a three day weekend, because of Labor Day on Monday Sept 5th. Labor Day weekend is normally a slow one for movie theaters because so many of us go out of town. This upcoming weekend hopefully be different, and if you wanted an excuse to see a film at the Sedalia B & B Theatres Galaxy 10 or whatever movie theater is closest to you.
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0