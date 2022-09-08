ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

KIX 105.7

Pyle Named New Finance Director for City of Sedalia

Tuesday night's City Council meeting led off with a public hearing to officially close out the $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was used to help build the new Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center on the SFCC campus. The hearing was designed to let the public know what the...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Here Are Three Really Lousy Sedalia Hotels and One Great One

When you want a great lodging experience in Sedalia, the no-brainer choice is the Hotel Bothwell, an Ascend Collection Hotel in downtown Sedalia. A lot of the other hotel choices in town, well let's just say whether they're great, a hellish nightmare, or an off-the-beaten-path adventure, is determined by the stomach of the person who has to stay the night at that hotel.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For September 9, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday afternoon, the Sedalia Police Department took a report of someone violating an order of protection in the 1200 block of South Stewart. After investigation, charges are being requested against the suspect. Sedalia Police initiated a traffic stop on a...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Announce New Bike Patrol Unit

The Sedalia Police Department announced their newly formed Bike Patrol Unit on Thursday morning. The unit provides the SPD with additional abilities for enforcement and community engagement in areas that aren’t easily accessible in traditional methods of policing and will greatly enhance our patrol capabilities. Bike Patrol Officers assigned...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Section of South Massachusetts Gets Resurfaced

A two-block stretch of Massachusetts was resurfaced Tuesday by employees in the Public Works Department in the City of Sedalia. The crew used two new pieces of equipment – namely a miller that grinds up the existing road surface, and a paver that lays down new asphalt – along with older equipment – to get the job done.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

The Best Bathroom In America May Be In Sedalia

America's best bathroom might just be here in Sedalia, Missouri. That's some rarified air when you're going against bathrooms in North Hollywood, Austin, Orlando, and Tampa. So where is that Sedalia bathroom located that just might be America's best? Keep reading to find out. Finding America's best bathroom seems like...
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Does This Sign Indicate KFC Is Returning to Warrensburg?

Someone noticed a new sign pop up in the field adjacent to the old Woods Supermarket on South Maguire in Warrensburg. So does this mean KFC is coming back to Warrensburg?. The sign is in KFC's colors red and white and has a picture that looks like Colonel Sanders on it. If you're driving by it and not paying the sign any attention it looks like the kind of sign announcing a new Kentucky Fried Chicken. Yet if you do a double take and look at what the sign says, you might not be so quick to cheer the return of KFC to Warrensburg.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KIX 105.7

Sedalia Police Reports For August 31, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Park Avenue in reference to a disturbance. After providing their information to Dispatchers, one of the parties involved had an active warrant for their arrest. Dillon J. Palmer, 28, of Warrensburg, was arrested on his warrant from Lafayette County for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Palmer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was given a total bond of $15,000 cash or surety.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Can You Solve The Murder Mystery At the Sedalia Moose Lodge?

Have you ever fancied yourself a detective? A super sleuth? If you have you can test your skills at the Murder Mystery at the Moose on Friday night, September 30. Join the Sedalia Moose for "Death of a Gangster: A 1920s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery". It's part dinner and part theater where the guests can test their detective skills while enjoying a fried chicken dinner buffet.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Want To See Some Cheap Movies? Take Part In National Cinema Day!

This weekend will be a three day weekend, because of Labor Day on Monday Sept 5th. Labor Day weekend is normally a slow one for movie theaters because so many of us go out of town. This upcoming weekend hopefully be different, and if you wanted an excuse to see a film at the Sedalia B & B Theatres Galaxy 10 or whatever movie theater is closest to you.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

