Eastern Michigan U. faculty strike for equity in health care
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Several dozen faculty at Eastern Michigan University began a strike Wednesday after their union and the school's administration failed to agree on a new labor contract. They held signs aloft calling for a fair contract outside Welch Hall on the school's Ypsilanti campus, about 35...
Visual artist adds color to Michigan State University's study lounge
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Mila Lynn’s work has been seen not only across the state but around the world. Now, the mid-Michigan visual artist is sharing her talent with the campus of Michigan State University. Lynn painted two murals inside the study lounge of the Eugene C. Eppley...
Lafayette Coney Island owners respond to Detroit Health Department violation
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The iconic Lafayette Coney Island in downtown Detroit has been issued a cease and desist order by the health department over rodent concerns. The health department says they were alerted by social media posts showing rats inside the restaurant. A responding health inspector then found rat droppings inside the restaurant on Tuesday, but not any rats.
'Hundreds of photographs and videos': Peeping Tom out on bail in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man arrested for planting cameras in bathrooms around Ann Arbor is now out on bail pending a trial. Police say Erric Morton had thousands of videos in his possession, and some included kids. Now, the investigation is focused on identifying and finding his victims.
Michigan State researchers using neck bandages to detect concussions
EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's hard to stay on the field when you have a concussion, but Michigan State University researchers are working on a piece of equipment that will detect concussions while on the field. “Every year, across colleges or across high schools, people who experience concussive events...
Southwest Detroit coalition working to stop abuse of dangerous inhalant 'whippets'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One puff from a whippet can give someone a 30-second high, but the damage done to the human body and a community can last much longer, according to Goya Diaz of the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation. Diaz is also part of the large group of concerned...
Heated dispute erupts at Eastpointe council meeting between mayor, citizens
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heated debate between Eastpointe’s mayor and residents at a city council meeting this week has some saying their first amendment rights aren’t being respected. The meeting took place on Wednesday and as important background, the city’s mayor is currently seeking a personal...
'She was relatable': WSU professor discusses Queen Elizabeth II's footprint
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The world, including metro Detroit, is reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Janine Lanza, an associate professor in the history department at Wayne State University, joined 7 Action News Thursday evening to discuss the impact the queen had on so many lives. "I think...
Lafayette Coney Island closed after Detroit Health Department issues violation over rodent concerns
(WXYZ) — Lafayette Coney Island is currently closed after a cease and desist was issued by the Detroit Health Department Wednesday morning. Chief Public Health Officer of the City of Detroit Denise Fair Razo said on Tuesday they were alerted to an "abundance" of social media postings referencing rodents running through the restaurant. She said they sent a team out to evaluate and while they didn’t see rodents, they did see “substantial evidence in the form of droppings.”
Tracking inspections of iconic Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rats
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The sign on Lafayette Coney Island's door is a rare site. It reads: "Sorry we're closed." It's the disappointment being felt all across metro Detroit. “I woke up dreaming about Coney Island, and I happen to pick up my phone and I was reading the local news," lifelong Detroiter Marsha Henderson told 7 Action News.
Michigan fall color update: Week of September 8th
LANSING, Mich. — After last year's lackluster fall foliage season, many are wondering what this year will bring? Let's dive into everything related to Michigan's fall color season!. First and foremost, last year was an exceptionally warm fall across much of the state. September 2021 was more than four...
Police: Southfield teen brings gun to school, taken into custody
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Southfield high school student was taken into police custody after they say he brought a gun to school Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology. Police in Southfield said staff members were notified of...
Ukrainian refugees start new school year at Immaculate Conception in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Back to school has a special meaning for Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Schools in Warren. School leaders say dozens of refugees from the war-torn country enrolled this summer. 7 Action News was told the student population was 180 students at the end of last year and is expected to grow to upwards of 300 students this school year.
Lafayette Coney Island temporarily shut down after rat droppings are found within establishment
(WXYZ) — A beloved downtown Detroit restaurant will remain temporarily closed after the health department says it found a rat problem. An inspector reportedly found rat droppings inside Lafayette Coney Island after videos circulated on social media showing the critters inside the establishment. The owners tell 7 Action News...
Truck, supplies stolen from Detroit nonprofit helping underserved communities
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit was robbed of their truck and dozens of schools supplies over the weekend. The organization is called Hey Ya'll Detroit. Founder Charmane Neal says they provides basic needs to minority and low-income communities. Neal says she parks the truck in a specific spot...
Dearborn police arrest 62-year-old resident for indecent exposure while driving
(WXYZ) — Dearborn police say they have arrested a 62-year-old resident for reportedly driving around naked while touching himself. Police say the man was driving a black Jeep Wrangler westbound on Michigan Avenue when he was captured on video by another concerned driver. They arrested him at his home on September 7, police say.
Suspect in custody after barricaded situation, shots fired in Westland
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities say shots were fired between a suspect and police officers during a standoff in Westland Friday afternoon. It happened on Palmer Road near South Wildwood Avenue. Investigators say Detroit police responded to a home in Westland for a person connected to a robbery in...
Foreclosure concerns grow in housing market
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — From Farmington Hills to Ferndale, homeowners are expressing worry over rising interest rates and anticipated falling prices that could soon be creating a troubling scenario. Hairstylist Jayme McNeil is among those watching the situation closely. “I hope for the best and plan for the worst,”...
Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old with autism, bipolar and schizophrenia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a 15-year-old boy who has autism, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Zion Silas was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Stoepel Street near Livernois. Police say Silas left his home without permission and did not return. He's...
Detroit Weather: More 80s for highs
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and cool again with a low of 58° in Detroit. Light wind. Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph. Saturday: Clouds increase as it gets hotter with a high of 85°. Slight chance of showers after sunset. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.
