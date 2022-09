The Lightning on Thursday released their roster for the NHL Prospects Showcase September 16-19 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, North Carolina, and PNC Arena in Raleigh. A team of Lightning prospects will compete against squads from the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators. Any skater or goaltender on an entry-level contract (or less) who is 24 or younger and has less than 20 games of NHL experience can participate.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO