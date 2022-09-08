ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County IDA leader criticizes letter from municipal officials

GOSHEN – A letter to the Orange County Industrial Development Agency from several elected local, county and state officials was a “political maneuver,” the executive director says. The letter sent to the IDA on Wednesday said the local officials insist on having a seat at the table...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County municipal leaders want seat at IDA table

GOSHEN – Several local Orange County municipal officials as well as County Executive Steven Neuhaus and State Senators James Skoufis and Mike Martucci are calling on the county Industrial Development Agency to include the villages, towns, cities and school districts in the decision-making process when considering property tax abatements.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Acting Ulster County executive sworn in

KINGSTON – Johanna Contreras, a deputy county executive under the Pat Ryan administration, was sworn in as acting county executive on Friday. Ryan is stepping into his new role as 19th District representative in Congress through the end of this year. “I am committed to building upon the successes...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tenants’ rights forum taking place Thursday in Kingston

KINGSTON – Tenants of buildings in Kingston constructed before 1974 that have six or more units are now protected by the Emergency Tenant Protection Act of 1974 (EPTA). An information session covering tenants’ rights is being held Thursday, September 8th for tenants to learn about what the program covers.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two Columbia County buildings nominated for Registers of Historic Places

ALBANY – The State Board of Historic Preservation has recommended two Columbia County properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The Muldor-Miller House, a federal and Greek Revival farmhouse, with its unusual stone construction, was built circa 1790 and is a rare surviving example of an early house in Claverack.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County Teamsters workers to receive new contract

MONTICELLO – The contract between the County of Sullivan and its largest employee union – Teamsters Local 445 – expired on December 31, 2019 and the county legislature’s Human Resources Committee Thursday approved a new five-year pact. The union rank-and-file has already given thumbs up to...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ryan endorses Metzger for Ulster County executive

KINGSTON – Congressman-elect and outgoing Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan has endorsed former State Senator Jen Metzger for the Democratic nomination to succeed him. Three Democrats are vying for the party endorsement, which will be decided in a party convention on September 17. Whoever receives that will effectively be the next county executive since no Republican has entered the race.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

County starts foreclosure proceedings on Town of Ulster commercial building

KINGSTON – Ulster County has initiated foreclosure proceedings in county court against the owners of 701 Grant Avenue, a large commercial building in the Town of Ulster. The proceedings began on Wednesday. “Based on prior discussions with the owner, we expect the foreclosure to proceed without delay, resulting in...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster Dems to select county executive candidate on September 17

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Democratic Committee will meet at Kingston City Hall on Saturday, September 17 to select a candidate to run for county executive in this November’s general election. Three candidates – March Gallagher, Jennifer Metzger and Marc Rider – are vying to fill the remainder...
KINGSTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Johanna Contreras becomes interim Ulster County executive Friday

At the end of the week, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan will formally resign and head to Washington, D.C. as the representative of the 19th Congressional District. And when Ryan departs, Johanna Contreras will become the interim county executive. In an interview, she said she knows the stakes. "There are...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City Of Beacon is in a Stage 1 Drought Emergency

BEACON – On August 31, 2022, Mayor Lee Kyriacou instituted Stage 1 Drought Emergency restrictions for municipal water use. These restrictions are reserved for when reservoir levels reach sixty percent of capacity and are outlined by Chapter 24 of the City Code. Mayor Kyriacou said, “Due to the ongoing...
BEACON, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Mid-Hudson News Network

New playground at Kingston Point Park

KINGSTON – A brand new playground is now open at Kingston Point Beach. In addition to the climbing wall, slides and other features, the play space has a newly installed safety surface, benches, and a fence. The old playground at the park was taken down to make room for...
KINGSTON, NY
WestfairOnline

Poughkeepsie school district drops plan to purchase church

The Poughkeepsie City School District has cancelled its plan to buy Changepoint Church for $1.8 million and transform it into office space and a student activities venue. According to Mid-Hudson News, the school district raised the plan in June. In withdrawing the plan, the school district cited the financial commitment that would be needed to meet the State Department of Education requirements and the costs of the conversions necessary to transform the space.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester DA launches training on new red flag laws with school administrators

WHITE PLAINS – As kids return to the classrooms with the summer coming to a close, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is launching new training sessions for superintendents on New York’s new gun laws that went into effect September 1, particularly, Extreme Risk Protection Orders, which school administrators and health practitioners, like school nurses and counselors, can apply for when they see students in crisis.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie 9/11 ceremony honors the fallen 21 years later

POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison and Reverend Dr. Jesse Bottoms spoke to a crowd of Poughkeepsie city employees and community members on Friday while standing in front of a monument of twisted pieces of steel from the World Trade Center to remember the terrorist attacks of 21 years ago.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Orange County Leaders Want More Control Over IDA’s PILOTS; Rockland County Seeking Firm To Handle Public Relations For Tourism; Briefs

Orange County Leaders Want More Control Over IDA’s PILOTS; Urge IDA Board To Follow Rockland County’s Lead. A consortium of Orange County town supervisors and village mayors, along with New York State Senator James Skoufis is urging the Orange County Industrial Agency (IDA) in a letter to give taxing jurisdictions a more formal role in decision-making when PILOTS (Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreements) are part of the equation.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police

NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sidewalk hazard to remain, according to engineer

POUGHKEEPSIE – The post planted in the middle of one of the busiest sidewalks in the City of Poughkeepsie is permanent, according to the engineer who planned it. Engineer Frank Gates of GPI Engineering drew up the plans to place a potential pedestrian hazard as part of a pedestrian safety plan and said underlying factors resulted in the “less-than-ideal placement of the post.”
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

