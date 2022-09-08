Read full article on original website
Poughkeepsie Approves Plan to Update 20 Year Old Code; What Does It Mean?
'A vision for future growth and development' is what the City of Poughkeepsie has described their new comprehensive plan to help guide, as was approved by the Common Council in the city just this week. What does the plan include, what else is on the table for the future of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County IDA leader criticizes letter from municipal officials
GOSHEN – A letter to the Orange County Industrial Development Agency from several elected local, county and state officials was a “political maneuver,” the executive director says. The letter sent to the IDA on Wednesday said the local officials insist on having a seat at the table...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County municipal leaders want seat at IDA table
GOSHEN – Several local Orange County municipal officials as well as County Executive Steven Neuhaus and State Senators James Skoufis and Mike Martucci are calling on the county Industrial Development Agency to include the villages, towns, cities and school districts in the decision-making process when considering property tax abatements.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Acting Ulster County executive sworn in
KINGSTON – Johanna Contreras, a deputy county executive under the Pat Ryan administration, was sworn in as acting county executive on Friday. Ryan is stepping into his new role as 19th District representative in Congress through the end of this year. “I am committed to building upon the successes...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Tenants’ rights forum taking place Thursday in Kingston
KINGSTON – Tenants of buildings in Kingston constructed before 1974 that have six or more units are now protected by the Emergency Tenant Protection Act of 1974 (EPTA). An information session covering tenants’ rights is being held Thursday, September 8th for tenants to learn about what the program covers.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Columbia County buildings nominated for Registers of Historic Places
ALBANY – The State Board of Historic Preservation has recommended two Columbia County properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The Muldor-Miller House, a federal and Greek Revival farmhouse, with its unusual stone construction, was built circa 1790 and is a rare surviving example of an early house in Claverack.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sullivan County Teamsters workers to receive new contract
MONTICELLO – The contract between the County of Sullivan and its largest employee union – Teamsters Local 445 – expired on December 31, 2019 and the county legislature’s Human Resources Committee Thursday approved a new five-year pact. The union rank-and-file has already given thumbs up to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ryan endorses Metzger for Ulster County executive
KINGSTON – Congressman-elect and outgoing Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan has endorsed former State Senator Jen Metzger for the Democratic nomination to succeed him. Three Democrats are vying for the party endorsement, which will be decided in a party convention on September 17. Whoever receives that will effectively be the next county executive since no Republican has entered the race.
Mid-Hudson News Network
County starts foreclosure proceedings on Town of Ulster commercial building
KINGSTON – Ulster County has initiated foreclosure proceedings in county court against the owners of 701 Grant Avenue, a large commercial building in the Town of Ulster. The proceedings began on Wednesday. “Based on prior discussions with the owner, we expect the foreclosure to proceed without delay, resulting in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster Dems to select county executive candidate on September 17
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Democratic Committee will meet at Kingston City Hall on Saturday, September 17 to select a candidate to run for county executive in this November’s general election. Three candidates – March Gallagher, Jennifer Metzger and Marc Rider – are vying to fill the remainder...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Johanna Contreras becomes interim Ulster County executive Friday
At the end of the week, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan will formally resign and head to Washington, D.C. as the representative of the 19th Congressional District. And when Ryan departs, Johanna Contreras will become the interim county executive. In an interview, she said she knows the stakes. "There are...
hudsonvalleypress.com
City Of Beacon is in a Stage 1 Drought Emergency
BEACON – On August 31, 2022, Mayor Lee Kyriacou instituted Stage 1 Drought Emergency restrictions for municipal water use. These restrictions are reserved for when reservoir levels reach sixty percent of capacity and are outlined by Chapter 24 of the City Code. Mayor Kyriacou said, “Due to the ongoing...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Three former administrators file federal lawsuit against Middletown school district
“A student wrote to me … ‘Mr. Perez! I was riding to Dairy Queen a little while ago with my parents and we think we saw you driving on East Main. I recognized your beard! You have a white car, right?’”. Omar Perez laughed at the text...
Mid-Hudson News Network
New playground at Kingston Point Park
KINGSTON – A brand new playground is now open at Kingston Point Beach. In addition to the climbing wall, slides and other features, the play space has a newly installed safety surface, benches, and a fence. The old playground at the park was taken down to make room for...
Poughkeepsie school district drops plan to purchase church
The Poughkeepsie City School District has cancelled its plan to buy Changepoint Church for $1.8 million and transform it into office space and a student activities venue. According to Mid-Hudson News, the school district raised the plan in June. In withdrawing the plan, the school district cited the financial commitment that would be needed to meet the State Department of Education requirements and the costs of the conversions necessary to transform the space.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester DA launches training on new red flag laws with school administrators
WHITE PLAINS – As kids return to the classrooms with the summer coming to a close, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is launching new training sessions for superintendents on New York’s new gun laws that went into effect September 1, particularly, Extreme Risk Protection Orders, which school administrators and health practitioners, like school nurses and counselors, can apply for when they see students in crisis.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie 9/11 ceremony honors the fallen 21 years later
POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison and Reverend Dr. Jesse Bottoms spoke to a crowd of Poughkeepsie city employees and community members on Friday while standing in front of a monument of twisted pieces of steel from the World Trade Center to remember the terrorist attacks of 21 years ago.
rcbizjournal.com
Orange County Leaders Want More Control Over IDA’s PILOTS; Rockland County Seeking Firm To Handle Public Relations For Tourism; Briefs
Orange County Leaders Want More Control Over IDA’s PILOTS; Urge IDA Board To Follow Rockland County’s Lead. A consortium of Orange County town supervisors and village mayors, along with New York State Senator James Skoufis is urging the Orange County Industrial Agency (IDA) in a letter to give taxing jurisdictions a more formal role in decision-making when PILOTS (Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreements) are part of the equation.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Downing Park Polly searched by Newburgh Police
NEWBURGH – City Police spent much of Friday at the Downing Park Polly in Newburgh and Police Chief Anthony Geraci said they were “looking for evidence in regards to an ongoing investigation.”. He said no other information could be released at this time. The search came at a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sidewalk hazard to remain, according to engineer
POUGHKEEPSIE – The post planted in the middle of one of the busiest sidewalks in the City of Poughkeepsie is permanent, according to the engineer who planned it. Engineer Frank Gates of GPI Engineering drew up the plans to place a potential pedestrian hazard as part of a pedestrian safety plan and said underlying factors resulted in the “less-than-ideal placement of the post.”
