The 2022 Presidents Cup kicks off in just a few weeks from one of the most iconic courses in the country: Quail Hollow. On Wednesday, the United State finalized its roster for the event. U.S. captain David Love III has added Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner as captain's picks to an already elite roster.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO