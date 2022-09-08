Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Max Homa responds to tweet slamming his Presidents Cup spot for America
PGA Tour star and fan favourite Max Homa was the target of a brutal comment on social media which described his inclusion in the US Presidents Cup team as a "stain on the sport." Nick Adams, a bestselling author who is endorsed by President Trump, doesn't believe Homa is worthy...
Golf World Reacts To The U.S. Presidents Cup Team
The 2022 Presidents Cup kicks off in just a few weeks from one of the most iconic courses in the country: Quail Hollow. On Wednesday, the United State finalized its roster for the event. U.S. captain David Love III has added Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner as captain's picks to an already elite roster.
Golf Digest
Adam Scott says his Presidents Cup team has to shoot for 'one of the biggest upsets ever'
VIRGINIA WATER, England — He will be, by a distance, the most experienced member of the International side at the Presidents Cup. On nine previous occasions, Adam Scott has teed-up on behalf of the most diverse group ever assembled in team golf. But not the most successful. Drawn from...
SkySports
PGA Tour: Scottie Scheffler named 2022 Player of the Year ahead of Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith
Scheffler received 89 per cent of votes from PGA Tour members to claim the Jack Nicklaus Award and become the first player to win the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year, PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. The 26-year-old enjoyed four wins...
DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley defends against 'the LIV propaganda machine' following players meeting
DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley came to the defense of his circuit and players this week following a players meeting at Wentworth where LIV Golf players competing at the BMW PGA Championship reportedly questioned the status of the European Tour. Pelley spoke to reporters about Tuesday’s meeting but declined...
