Read full article on original website
Related
ncatregister.com
N.C. A&T Senior Named First HBCU Recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship
GREENSBORO, N.C.- N.C. A&T senior chemistry student, Tanae Lewis, is making history by being the first HBCU student to receive the Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships. With prestigious scholarships, come networking and connections. This year she was also the only HBCU student to receive the...
alamancenews.com
Nearly half of ABSS schools get Ds and Fs on state grades
The state Department of Public Instruction has issued its annual school performance grades, along with End-of-Grade and End-of-Course test scores, for the 2021-22 school year, marking the first time that the complete results have been released in nearly four years. Thirty-four ABSS schools received A to F school performance grades...
High Point University
HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
cardinalnews.org
Foresight Health hires former hospital CEO
The former CEO of the shuttered Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County has joined the team at Foresight Health, the newly founded company that purchased the 10-acre property earlier this year. As the director of development, Jeanette Filpi said that she is in charge of making sure that Foresight will meet its goal to reopen the hospital as its first critical access facility in early 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
See something, say something: Anonymous tip lines successful in stopping possible school threats, attackers
ROANOKE, Va. – School districts around the country are working to beef up security measures. “Anytime a tragedy happens, like Uvalde, Texas, everybody wants to do something, and gadgets are not going to help us,” said Chris Perkins, Roanoke City Public Schools’ Chief Operations Officer. This school...
Rent gap between Greensboro, Winston-Salem narrows as costs soar in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The price of rent is rising across Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, but the rental landscape in the Triad’s three biggest cities is far from even. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” shows that studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments all sit at different average prices in […]
highpointnc.gov
Guilford College & Wendover Ave Evaluation
From time to time, the conditions in an area of High Point change enough to warrant an evaluation of that area’s land use classifications on the City’s official Land Use Plan Map. These classifications serve as the basis for guiding decision-makers, as well as the public and the private sector, about the anticipated future land use pattern in the city. One such area that is undergoing significant change is an area near the intersection of Guilford College Road and West Wendover Avenue in the northeast corner of High Point, as shown on the map below.
What you should know about the lithium battery manufacturer coming to NC
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) – A lithium battery manufacturer with an outlet in Greensboro has received state incentives to open a new facility in Alamance County. Sunlight Batteries USA, which employs about 60 in Greensboro, will bring about 133 new jobs to Mebane by 2025. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greensboro cancels Memorial Stair Climb honoring 9/11 first responders
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Saturday, the City of Greensboro planned to host its Memorial Stair Climb, commemorating the 21st anniversary of 9/11. However, city officials said they decided to cancel the stair climb due to potential inclement weather. The event was scheduled to take place at the Bellemeade Parking...
wallstreetwindow.com
Are you in need of food or clothing in Rockingham County, NC?
Beginning September 8, 2022, The Salvation Army will be at Rockingham County Health and Human Services, Division of Social Services, on the second Thursday of each month, from 9am to 12noon, to take applications for food boxes and clothes vouchers. Interested parties can come to Social Services, located at 411 NC 65 Wentworth, to speak with a representative from the Salvation Army.
Is Greensboro over-policing people experiencing homelessness? New safety ordinance sparks debate
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The latest safety adjustments made by city officials around Greensboro have sparked some debate on if the current safety ordinances are over-policing the homeless community. Throughout the city of Greensboro, there have been changes made to keep people safe from dangerous situations. The latest safety issue was people standing in the […]
cardinalnews.org
New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region
The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'A medical desert' | Closure of Greensboro health clinic leaves some with few options
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community health center in Greensboro that aimed to help underserved populations is now closed and Greensboro officials said its leaving parts of the city in a "medical desert." The Evans-Blount Community Health Center opened in 2010 in the Bimbo Professional Center on Martin Luther King...
Henry County Fair returns for its second year
The Henry County Fair is set to take place at the Martinsville Speedway from Wednesday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 24. Hosted by Henry County Parks and Recreation, the fair includes rides, games, and food provided by Cole Rides. Roger Adams, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department, said...
North Carolina helps FOX8’s Chad Tucker and Roe Roe honor childhood cancer awareness month
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem, Greensboro and the State of North Carolina are helping FOX8’s Chad Tucker recognize the toll that childhood cancer takes on a family. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to recognize the month, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines presented proclamations to the Tucker family and […]
Rent in North Carolina has risen by more than $500 a month since last year, report says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina cities are facing some of the most dramatic increases to average rent prices in the country, according to an August report from Rent.com. The report revealed that North Carolina has seen a 57.55% increase in rent prices based on its 12-month weighted rent analysis. In 2021, rent averaged about […]
Randolph Co. farm provides you-pick, fall experience for the family
Ramseur, N.C. — Temperatures might still be scorching in central North Carolina, but fall activities are beginning to pop up in the area. While you might think that pick-your-own fruit applies mostly to strawberries or blueberries, a Randolph County farm brings fall flair to the activity. In September, you...
Get ready for Greensboro Pride! Full week of events planned leading up to return of festival
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pride is around the corner for Greensboro! The Greensboro Pride festival returns for the first time since 2020 with a full week of events around the city for everyone to enjoy, concluding with the September 18 celebration in Downtown Greensboro. “GSO Pride Week” will kick off Sunday! Sunday, Sept. 11 Drag […]
NC town lands new battery manufacturer, promising new jobs, $40 million investment
Sunlight Batteries USA, a maker of lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries, is expanding to the town of Mebane.
WSET
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital shifts to 'yellow-level:' visitation status
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital will update its visitation status to yellow effective Wednesday at 9 a.m. CFMH has been at red-level visitation since August 31. The hospital said this decision was made to protect patients, visitors, and staff. A less restrictive level allows visitors...
Comments / 0