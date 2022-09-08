ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

ncatregister.com

N.C. A&T Senior Named First HBCU Recipient of the Goldwater Scholarship

GREENSBORO, N.C.- N.C. A&T senior chemistry student, Tanae Lewis, is making history by being the first HBCU student to receive the Goldwater Scholarship, one of the oldest and most prestigious scholarships. With prestigious scholarships, come networking and connections. This year she was also the only HBCU student to receive the...
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Nearly half of ABSS schools get Ds and Fs on state grades

The state Department of Public Instruction has issued its annual school performance grades, along with End-of-Grade and End-of-Course test scores, for the 2021-22 school year, marking the first time that the complete results have been released in nearly four years. Thirty-four ABSS schools received A to F school performance grades...
BURLINGTON, NC
High Point University

HPU Board of Trustees Appoints New Leadership

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chair, Mark Webb as vice chair/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary. This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in...
HIGH POINT, NC
cardinalnews.org

Foresight Health hires former hospital CEO

The former CEO of the shuttered Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County has joined the team at Foresight Health, the newly founded company that purchased the 10-acre property earlier this year. As the director of development, Jeanette Filpi said that she is in charge of making sure that Foresight will meet its goal to reopen the hospital as its first critical access facility in early 2023.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
highpointnc.gov

Guilford College & Wendover Ave Evaluation

From time to time, the conditions in an area of High Point change enough to warrant an evaluation of that area’s land use classifications on the City’s official Land Use Plan Map. These classifications serve as the basis for guiding decision-makers, as well as the public and the private sector, about the anticipated future land use pattern in the city. One such area that is undergoing significant change is an area near the intersection of Guilford College Road and West Wendover Avenue in the northeast corner of High Point, as shown on the map below.
HIGH POINT, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Are you in need of food or clothing in Rockingham County, NC?

Beginning September 8, 2022, The Salvation Army will be at Rockingham County Health and Human Services, Division of Social Services, on the second Thursday of each month, from 9am to 12noon, to take applications for food boxes and clothes vouchers. Interested parties can come to Social Services, located at 411 NC 65 Wentworth, to speak with a representative from the Salvation Army.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Is Greensboro over-policing people experiencing homelessness? New safety ordinance sparks debate

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The latest safety adjustments made by city officials around Greensboro have sparked some debate on if the current safety ordinances are over-policing the homeless community.  Throughout the city of Greensboro, there have been changes made to keep people safe from dangerous situations. The latest safety issue was people standing in the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cardinalnews.org

New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region

The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

North Carolina helps FOX8’s Chad Tucker and Roe Roe honor childhood cancer awareness month

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem, Greensboro and the State of North Carolina are helping FOX8’s Chad Tucker recognize the toll that childhood cancer takes on a family. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to recognize the month, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines presented proclamations to the Tucker family and […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Community Policy