Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Arrested in Covina Felony Traffic Stop
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were arrested after a felony traffic stop in the city of Covina on Thursday night. A sheriff’s deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station got behind an SUV that was reported stolen getting onto the northbound 57 Freeway from Temple Avenue.
Police investigating double stabbing in Long Beach
Officers are investigating after two men were stabbed Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department said. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an assault. Upon arrival, police said they discovered two adult victims suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a male but he is currently on the loose. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station
Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala...
Man Gets 5 Years for Attacking Cellmate in Garden Grove Jail
A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to five years in prison for what police said was an unprovoked attack on a cellmate in the Garden Grove jail, according to court records obtained Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jury Handed Case of Man Charged in Pomona SWAT Officer's Killing
A prosecutor told jurors Friday that the evidence was overwhelming that a man murdered a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the home where the defendant and his family lived, while the defense attorney urged jurors to acquit his client, arguing he acted in self-defense.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot and killed in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 30s was shot and killed by an assailant during an altercation Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. to the 700 block of South Spring Street between 7th and 8th Streets. When the officers arrived at the scene they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
2 charged with killing Monterey Park police officer plead not guilty
Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Carlos Delcid — who is accused of gunning down off-duty Officer Gardiel...
Fontana Herald News
Convicted murderer is arrested for allegedly shooting man to death in San Bernardino
A 58-year-old man with an extensive criminal history, including a murder conviction, was arrested for allegedly shooting a man to death in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 1 at about 7:54 p.m., the Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a dead body that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fontana Herald News
Two teenagers are arrested in connection with armed robbery in San Bernardino
Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug 25 at about 10:15 p.m., when the victim told police he arranged a meeting with one of the suspects to sell a necklace. The victim arrived and was robbed at gunpoint by the two men.
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon opposes bail for Texas nurse charged with killing six in fiery crash
Los Angeles prosecutors, on Friday submitted a motion opposing bail for a woman accused of killing six people in a fiery wreck last month, arguing against defense claims that she lost consciousness before the crash. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Nicole Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas,...
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Glendora
Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Plead Not Guilty in Off-Duty Police Officer's Killing
Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey.
Fontana Herald News
Three men are arrested for allegedly being involved in an armed robbery in Colton
Three men were arrested for allegedly being involved in an armed robbery in Colton on Sept. 6, according to the Colton Police Department. The incident occurred at about 5:45 p.m. at 1490 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue. Police were told that several adult males came into businesses armed with a gun and demanded items.
sgvcitywatch.com
Reward Offered for Info on Man Accused of Shooting Police Officer in La Puente
REGION – The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who shot and wounded a police officer August 10. Jose Ortega, 25, wounded an officer assigned to the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force in La Puente, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest armed suspect who allegedly took $136 worth of Lottery Scratchers in Rialto
An armed suspect who allegedly committed a robbery of $136 worth of Lottery Scratchers from a store in Rialto was arrested, according to a Facebook post by the Rialto Police Department on Sept. 6. The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Foothill Boulevard, when...
mynewsla.com
Suspected Violent Felon Arrested Near Railroad Tracks in Rancho Mirage
A 32-year-old suspected violent felon was found running near railroad tracks and arrested Thursday in Rancho Mirage. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City had an active felony warrant and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and spousal abuse, according to Sgt. Dave Morton with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
Three teens were arrested Thursday in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Orozco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
knock-la.com
LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him
Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
Driver Gets 7 Years in Prison for Road Rage Collision in Placentia
A 58-year-old man was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for a road rage collision in Placentia that left a motorcyclist hospitalized in critical condition and a pedestrian with a broken leg.
Comments / 2