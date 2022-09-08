ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norco, CA

2 Arrested in Covina Felony Traffic Stop

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were arrested after a felony traffic stop in the city of Covina on Thursday night. A sheriff’s deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station got behind an SUV that was reported stolen getting onto the northbound 57 Freeway from Temple Avenue.
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Police investigating double stabbing in Long Beach

Officers are investigating after two men were stabbed Saturday, the Long Beach Police Department said. It happened around 1:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Long Beach. Officers initially responded to a call regarding an assault. Upon arrival, police said they discovered two adult victims suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Police said the suspect in the stabbing is a male but he is currently on the loose. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Help needed to identify man in fatal assault for a cell phone at Compton's Blue Line station

Investigators asked for the public's help Friday to identify the suspect who fatally assaulted a man at a Blue Line station in Compton.Oscar Ayala, 27, was assaulted at the station, 275 Willowbrook Avenue, and died from his injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities say both Ayala and the suspect were passengers on the southbound Blue Line train. The two men did not appear to know each other prior to the train ride, but appeared to chat as they walked toward the station exit.Just beyond the turnstile, Los Angeles County Lt. Hugo Reynaga said the suspect punched Ayala...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot and killed in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 30s was shot and killed by an assailant during an altercation Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. to the 700 block of South Spring Street between 7th and 8th Streets. When the officers arrived at the scene they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two teenagers are arrested in connection with armed robbery in San Bernardino

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug 25 at about 10:15 p.m., when the victim told police he arranged a meeting with one of the suspects to sell a necklace. The victim arrived and was robbed at gunpoint by the two men.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Glendora

Authorities Friday identified a man who was fatally shot at a residence in Glendora. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block West Bridwell Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Joseph Castle, 44, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
GLENDORA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sgvcitywatch.com

​Reward Offered for Info on Man Accused of Shooting Police Officer in La Puente

REGION – The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man who shot and wounded a police officer August 10. Jose Ortega, 25, wounded an officer assigned to the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force in La Puente, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.
LA PUENTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspected Violent Felon Arrested Near Railroad Tracks in Rancho Mirage

A 32-year-old suspected violent felon was found running near railroad tracks and arrested Thursday in Rancho Mirage. Adalberto Raygoza of Cathedral City had an active felony warrant and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and spousal abuse, according to Sgt. Dave Morton with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle

Three teens were arrested Thursday in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Orozco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
COACHELLA, CA
knock-la.com

LAPD Officers Admit Man Is Unarmed, Shoot Him

Newly released video shows that Los Angeles Police Department officers shot Jermaine Petit three times after telling each other that he did not have a gun. Petit, a 41-year-old veteran of the United States Air Force, has been described as struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance use. Although Petit...
LOS ANGELES, CA

