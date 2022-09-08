ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The Air Quality Alert for Blaine, Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Glacier,. Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty, Meagher, Musselshell,. Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole,. Treasure, Wheatland and Yellowstone counties has been cancelled. For more information visit...
MONTANA STATE
Missoula PaddleHeads take Game 1 from Billings Mustangs

BILLINGS — Brandon Riley and Jared Akins homered early and the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads opened the Pioneer League baseball playoffs Monday night with a bang in beating the Billings Mustangs 6-2 at Dehler Park. The PaddleHeads, who are the reigning league champions, received a solo home run to right...
BILLINGS, MT
It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State

MISSOULA — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Montana Grizzlies boarding a plane to play Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores. Bird is no longer at Indiana State, but he is arguably their most well-known alumni. He’s a basketball Hall of Famer who played for the NBA’s Boston Celtics before retiring in 1992, long before any player on the Griz roster was born.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Montana’s inconsistent offense, special teams leaves more to be desired

MISSOULA — Montana’s first three offensive drives Saturday looked similar to their first three drives the previous week. The Griz scored a touchdown, went three-and-out and followed with a touchdown on their third drive. The difference this week was they were in position to score a touchdown on their fourth drive and create a three-touchdown lead midway through the second quarter.
MISSOULA, MT
ID WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SPOKANE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Lewiston ID. Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Coeur d'Alene ID. Coeur d'Alene Tribe. Kootenai Tribe of Idaho. Relayed by National Weather Service Spokane WA. 318 PM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022. An Air Quality...
IDAHO STATE
No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge now at 424 acres

The No Grass Creek fire in Powell County on the west end of the Helena Ranger District was listed Monday afternoon at 424 acres, U.S. Forest officials said. The fire, reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, is on Forest Service-managed land in/around Blackfoot Meadows east of Deer Lodge. It is in the Electric Peak Inventoried Roadless Area and is not threatening any homes or private property at this time, U.S. Forest officials said.
POWELL COUNTY, MT
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming. Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the. Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for...
RIVERTON, WY
ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022. ...THE AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF. ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BLAINE, LINCOLN, MINIDOKA, AND CASSIA. COUNTIES HAS BEEN LIFTED... Air quality has improved across the area. Therefore the Idaho. Department of Environmental Quality has cancelled the Air...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT. THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE. WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 429, 430, AND 432... The National Weather Service...
WYOMING STATE

