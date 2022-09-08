Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Graves meth trafficking investigation nets six; more arrests expected
A drug trafficking investigation in Graves County has led to six arrests, and authorities say more are expected. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said several investigations are underway in Mayfield and Graves County to identify those selling meth and other drugs. Six people have been arrested since August 19, including...
westkentuckystar.com
Tip reportedly leads to recovery of drugs, guns at Bardwell home
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said a tip led to the recovery of drugs and firearms at a home in Bardwell on Friday. Deputies searched a home in the 500 block of US 51 after someone reported that a convicted felon living at the home was in possession of a firearm.
wfcnnews.com
One injured; one arrested following altercation at Marion bar
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been injured following an altercation early Thursday morning in Marion. Police arrested David Jennings, 34, of Benton, and he was later charged with aggravated battery. The incident occurred at the America's Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar. Police say the injured party was...
wevv.com
Police looking for man in Madisonville area in connection to shooting
Authorities in western Kentucky are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who's wanted in connection to a shooting. The Madisonville Police Department said Friday that the man you see here was seen in the Madisonville area. They say he's wanted by the Hopkinsville Police Department...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
Henderson man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges
The Henderson Police Department arrested Elijah Lovell, 19, of Henderson, on Friday at 11:13 a.m. after getting called to a motel on US North Highway 41 for an individual refusing to leave a room.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Two vehicles reported stolen from vacant home in Lyon County
Lyon County authorities have requested the public's help with solving a pair of vehicle thefts. Deputies said two vehicles have been stolen from an unoccupied home in the 6000 block of Sunnyside Loop. The first vehicle, a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen on August 25. Authorities believe the...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves Sheriff investigating a stolen motorcycle
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was reported stolen by a resident of Macedonia Church Street in the Pryorsburg area. The motorcycle is a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600P. If you have any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the motorcycle,...
14news.com
Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man Friday at a hotel room on Highway 41. It was around 11:15 a.m. at the Ramada Inn. Police say Elijah Lovell was inside the room with pressed Fentanyl pills, Xanax pills, Ecstasy, marijuana, a gun, and a large amount of cash.
whopam.com
Car stolen in Guthrie recovered in Hopkinsville, two arrested
Two Clarksville residents who were allegedly in a car reported stolen from a dealership in Guthrie were arrested Thursday in Hopkinsville on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 24-year old Maryiah Walthour of Clarksville on Fort Campbell Boulevard after a check of her tags revealed the plate had been stolen and an arrest citation says a check of the VIN number determined it was stolen from a car lot in Guthrie.
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
14news.com
Fugitive arrested in Providence in connection to theft case
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Providence fugitive is now facing several new charges after officers say they found him hiding in a home. Officers went to a house in the 500 block of Saint Bernard Street Tuesday to find 34-year-old William Grider. They say he was wanted in Hopkins County...
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire
Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
clarksvillenow.com
52-year-old gets 70 years in prison for Clarksville nightclub triple shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Eric L. Hoosier, 52, also known as “Pancake,” was sentenced this week to 70 years in prison for shooting people outside a nightclub on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Witnesses said the incident started with an argument in the early morning hours between...
14news.com
Man wanted in Hopkinsville seen in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are sharing an alert from Hopkinsville Police. They say the person they are looking for was spotted in Madisonville. Hopkinsville Police say they need to talk to him about a shooting that happened back in August. If you know who he is, call 270-890-1300.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray Police Department will soon implement bodycams, others say they're important tools to use
The Murray Police Department recently announced it will use body cameras for all sworn officers starting Monday. However, other departments have already been using bodycams and say it's important to use them while out in the public eye. Both the Paducah Police Department and the Benton Police Department say it's...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man faces trafficking charge after police say more than 1 pound of marijuana found in car
PADUCAH — A Paducah man faces a drug trafficking charge and a firearms charge after police say a traffic stop uncovered more than a pound of marijuana and a loaded handgun in the man's car. The Paducah Police Department says an officer pulled 27-year-old Gary Dean Lynn over on...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale man found guilty of first-degree murder
The Jackson County state’s attorney announced Devale Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, Illinois, was found guilty of first-degree murder following a two-week jury trial in Jackson County, Illinois. The jury heard evidence that on Aug. 17, 2020, Carbondale police were dispatched to a residence on Robert A. Stalls Avenue for...
westkentuckystar.com
Clinton woman jailed on meth charge after Mayfield traffic stop
A Clinton woman was jailed on a drug charge early Wednesday morning after her vehicle was searched. Deputies stopped the vehicle on US 45, and said a search uncovered a container of methamphetamine. The driver, 32-year-old Erica Ramsdell of Clinton, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and traffic...
