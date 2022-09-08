Two Clarksville residents who were allegedly in a car reported stolen from a dealership in Guthrie were arrested Thursday in Hopkinsville on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 24-year old Maryiah Walthour of Clarksville on Fort Campbell Boulevard after a check of her tags revealed the plate had been stolen and an arrest citation says a check of the VIN number determined it was stolen from a car lot in Guthrie.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO