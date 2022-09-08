ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, KY

westkentuckystar.com

Graves meth trafficking investigation nets six; more arrests expected

A drug trafficking investigation in Graves County has led to six arrests, and authorities say more are expected. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said several investigations are underway in Mayfield and Graves County to identify those selling meth and other drugs. Six people have been arrested since August 19, including...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Tip reportedly leads to recovery of drugs, guns at Bardwell home

The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office said a tip led to the recovery of drugs and firearms at a home in Bardwell on Friday. Deputies searched a home in the 500 block of US 51 after someone reported that a convicted felon living at the home was in possession of a firearm.
BARDWELL, KY
wfcnnews.com

One injured; one arrested following altercation at Marion bar

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been injured following an altercation early Thursday morning in Marion. Police arrested David Jennings, 34, of Benton, and he was later charged with aggravated battery. The incident occurred at the America's Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar. Police say the injured party was...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating vehicle break-ins in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city. Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics. The...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Two vehicles reported stolen from vacant home in Lyon County

Lyon County authorities have requested the public's help with solving a pair of vehicle thefts. Deputies said two vehicles have been stolen from an unoccupied home in the 6000 block of Sunnyside Loop. The first vehicle, a red 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, was reported stolen on August 25. Authorities believe the...
LYON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves Sheriff investigating a stolen motorcycle

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was reported stolen by a resident of Macedonia Church Street in the Pryorsburg area. The motorcycle is a 2007 Kawasaki ZX600P. If you have any information about the theft or the whereabouts of the motorcycle,...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Police: 19-year-old found with drugs, a gun, and large amount of cash

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man Friday at a hotel room on Highway 41. It was around 11:15 a.m. at the Ramada Inn. Police say Elijah Lovell was inside the room with pressed Fentanyl pills, Xanax pills, Ecstasy, marijuana, a gun, and a large amount of cash.
HENDERSON, KY
whopam.com

Car stolen in Guthrie recovered in Hopkinsville, two arrested

Two Clarksville residents who were allegedly in a car reported stolen from a dealership in Guthrie were arrested Thursday in Hopkinsville on multiple charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 24-year old Maryiah Walthour of Clarksville on Fort Campbell Boulevard after a check of her tags revealed the plate had been stolen and an arrest citation says a check of the VIN number determined it was stolen from a car lot in Guthrie.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Fugitive arrested in Providence in connection to theft case

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Providence fugitive is now facing several new charges after officers say they found him hiding in a home. Officers went to a house in the 500 block of Saint Bernard Street Tuesday to find 34-year-old William Grider. They say he was wanted in Hopkins County...
PROVIDENCE, KY
wkdzradio.com

VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire

Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Man wanted in Hopkinsville seen in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police are sharing an alert from Hopkinsville Police. They say the person they are looking for was spotted in Madisonville. Hopkinsville Police say they need to talk to him about a shooting that happened back in August. If you know who he is, call 270-890-1300.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale man found guilty of first-degree murder

The Jackson County state’s attorney announced Devale Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, Illinois, was found guilty of first-degree murder following a two-week jury trial in Jackson County, Illinois. The jury heard evidence that on Aug. 17, 2020, Carbondale police were dispatched to a residence on Robert A. Stalls Avenue for...
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Clinton woman jailed on meth charge after Mayfield traffic stop

A Clinton woman was jailed on a drug charge early Wednesday morning after her vehicle was searched. Deputies stopped the vehicle on US 45, and said a search uncovered a container of methamphetamine. The driver, 32-year-old Erica Ramsdell of Clinton, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and traffic...
CLINTON, KY

