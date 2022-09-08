1 – Pressure the Passer – Chris Hatcher’s teams will always have outstanding quarterbacks. The next in line is junior Michael Hiers. The Birmingham native began his career at Murray State, transferred to NW Mississippi CC and matriculated to Samford. He got off to a stellar debut in the Bulldogs 27-17 season-opening victory over Kennesaw State. Hiers threw for two touchdowns, twice bringing Samford back from deficits en route to the win. Georgia must make him uncomfortable. You can bet Kirby Smart has reminded his team a time or two that Hatcher’s Bulldogs scored 52 points at Florida last year. Granted Hiers wasn’t the quarterback, but the message is there. If you don’t pressure the passer, Samford can do some damage.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO