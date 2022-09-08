Read full article on original website
Bulldogs To Watch: Georgia vs. Samford
Jamon Dumas-Johnson (ILB #10) – The inside linebacker wrapped up his first start with three total tackles showing numerous flashes as to what to expect in future games. “Pop”, as he is called by his teammates and coaches has been praised on his leadership all offseason, which was apparent when he was on the field versus the Ducks. Just a true sophomore, Dumas-Johnson will be ready to explode vs a team like Samford where you can expect the statistics to grow.
Dawgs beat Samford, but not to their standard
In an expected win against former colleague Chris Hatcher and the Samford Bulldogs, Coach Smart wasn’t remised to express his disappointment in the offense’s lack of execution, saying, “It just wasn’t crisp.”. Just watching the game, it didn’t feel as electric as the offensive performance against...
Samford To Watch
CHRIS HATCHER (HEAD COACH) – Coach Hatcher and Coach Smart go way back. When Hatcher was named the head coach at Valdosta State University in south Georgia, he had hired Coach Smart to oversee the secondary. It was Smart’s first coaching job and the beginning of an accomplished career. And now that career brings him back to face his former boss for the second time as Georgia’s head honcho.
Five Keys For A Dawgs Victory – Georgia vs. Samford
1 – Pressure the Passer – Chris Hatcher’s teams will always have outstanding quarterbacks. The next in line is junior Michael Hiers. The Birmingham native began his career at Murray State, transferred to NW Mississippi CC and matriculated to Samford. He got off to a stellar debut in the Bulldogs 27-17 season-opening victory over Kennesaw State. Hiers threw for two touchdowns, twice bringing Samford back from deficits en route to the win. Georgia must make him uncomfortable. You can bet Kirby Smart has reminded his team a time or two that Hatcher’s Bulldogs scored 52 points at Florida last year. Granted Hiers wasn’t the quarterback, but the message is there. If you don’t pressure the passer, Samford can do some damage.
Dawgs preparing for Samford like they would the national championship
It’s been over 20 years since they last worked together, but everything’s about to come full circle as Coach Smart and his team will face off against Coach Chris Hatcher and the Samford Bulldogs for the second time in Smart’s tenure at Georgia. In 2000, Hatcher offered Smart his first coaching job as the Valdosta Blazer’s secondary coach. And now the two teams will face off with the Dawgs being reigning national champions. There’s been a lot that’s happened since Smart’s days in Valdosta, but one thing that’s remained the same is the standard to which the Bulldogs prepare.
