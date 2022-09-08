Read full article on original website
Ukraine Defense Ministry Quotes Pusha-T In Tweet, Push Responds
Pusha-T has had a hell of a year. From dropping one of the best albums of the year, to doing an Arby’s and NFL commercial, and getting a cosign from Tom Brady. Now it looks like the Virginia Beach MC can add another cosign to his list, from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.
Elon Musk cited a Putin speech in private texts with a banker saying the Twitter deal wouldn't make sense 'if we're heading into World War 3'
Private texts revealed in a hearing Tuesday show that Elon Musk said he wanted to "slow down" his deal to buy Twitter after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Ars Technica
Musk cited possible “World War III” as reason to break Twitter deal, text shows
Two weeks after Elon Musk made a commitment to buy Twitter for $44 billion, he wrote in a May 8 text message to one of his Morgan Stanley bankers that he was thinking of exiting the merger agreement due to the possibility of World War III. "Let's slow down just...
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Russian think tank offers $16,000 bounty for the capture 'by any means' necessary of a robotic vehicle deployed in Ukraine
A Russian think tank is offering a $16,000 bounty for the THeMIS robotic vehicle. The vehicle was recently delivered to Ukraine, where it is reportedly used to evacuate wounded civilians. The think tank, CAST, told Insider it wants to supply such a system to the Russian military. A Moscow-based think...
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu
Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant
Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
Turkey’s president warns West: ‘Russia is not a country that can be underestimated’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency.
International Business Times
Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion
A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
Russian Troops Likely Encircled in Ukraine, Ex-Russian Military Leader Says
There has been an "unfortunate lack of training," said Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, regarding Russian troops in the field in Ukraine.
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
Ukrainian hackers created fake profiles of attractive women to trick Russian soldiers into sharing their location, report says. Days later, the base was blown up.
Ukrainian hackers duped Russian soldiers into talking to them, the FT reported. The hackers set up fake social-media accounts and posed as attractive women, the FT said. The hackers said the soldiers sent them pictures, which they geolocated and sent to the military. Ukrainian hackers set up fake accounts of...
