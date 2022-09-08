ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

thesource.com

Ukraine Defense Ministry Quotes Pusha-T In Tweet, Push Responds

Pusha-T has had a hell of a year. From dropping one of the best albums of the year, to doing an Arby’s and NFL commercial, and getting a cosign from Tom Brady. Now it looks like the Virginia Beach MC can add another cosign to his list, from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Pusha T
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Daily Mail

Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
International Business Times

Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion

A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
Business Insider

Ukrainian hackers created fake profiles of attractive women to trick Russian soldiers into sharing their location, report says. Days later, the base was blown up.

Ukrainian hackers duped Russian soldiers into talking to them, the FT reported. The hackers set up fake social-media accounts and posed as attractive women, the FT said. The hackers said the soldiers sent them pictures, which they geolocated and sent to the military. Ukrainian hackers set up fake accounts of...
