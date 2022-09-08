ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Press

Sophistication and Childlike Wonder in Houston Ballet's Peter Pan

If you say you’ve never thought about what it’d be like to be a child again, or better yet, to be young forever, you’re probably lying. When you imagine it, as we know you do, you just might find yourself thinking of the world’s most famous child who refused to grow up, Peter Pan.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Crying in the Bathroom

It’s not quite fall yet and it certainly doesn’t feel like autumn, so all of this week’s best bets will keep you out of the heat, though not necessarily indoors. Discovery Green and Miller Outdoor Theatre will offer some evenings of can’t-miss dance and music for those courageous enough to brave the mosquitos, while others can find cool air-conditioning around town at places like the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Stages, and the Wortham Theater Center. Keep reading for our list of the coming week’s best offerings.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston Press

Upcoming Houston Food Events: March Takes on the Mediterranean Islands

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, will host the final night of its summer jazz series, the Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz, on Thursday, September 15 from 6-9 p.m. Guests can enjoy jazz quartet Times 4 in the main dining room and Ouisie’s will include its Insatiable Wine offering — for $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu, a guest may take part in an endless wine sampling. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Call 713-528-2264 or go online.
HOUSTON, TX
tmpresale.com

Sugar Land R&B Music Experience: Monica, Xscape, Tamar Braxton, & 112 at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Sugar Land Dec 10, 2022 – presale code

A Sugar Land R&B Music Experience: Monica, Xscape, Tamar Braxton, & 112 pre-sale password is now available! For a short time during this pre-sale you will have a fantastic opportunity to order tickets before anyone else!!!. You might not get another chance to see Sugar Land R&B Music Experience: Monica,...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Cherry Block Smokehouse Opens, North Italia Woodlands Soon

Cherry Block Smokehouse, 1223 W. 34th, opened September 7 in Garden Oaks at the Stomping Grounds. This new smokehouse comes from Felix Florez who was the force behind the now-shuttered Cherry Block Craft Butcher's at Bravery Chef Hall. Cherry Block left the food hall in January 2021, opening Cherry Block Market in Katy soon after, with business partner Jess DeSham Timmons. Timmons is no longer affiliated with Cherry Block.
HOUSTON, TX
95.5 KLAQ

If You Love Vintage Houses, You Can Own This 1920s Texas Home

We're always fascinated by interesting houses you can find off of websites like Zillow. We've talked about the house that comes with its own batcave (perfect if you wish to be the Batman), the house that came with a noose & we can't forget about the multi-million dollar mansion that hosted some...extreme parties.
SPRING, TX
KWTX

"Tiniest Texans" and more on the debut of KWTX@4 - 9.5.22

Quiet Quitting Part 2 - 9.5.22 DeLisa Russell, group CEO of Promises Behavioral Health in Houston and Bryan/College Station talks about what's behind the phenomenon of "quiet quitting" and when it may be time to consider a new career. Can you believe this cricket invasion? It's one of the things...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920

This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Residents say gator attacks are on the rise in one Sugar Land neighborhood

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Residents say gator attacks are on the rise in Sugar Land’s Oyster Creek. About two weeks ago in mid-August, a boater who is a member of the Greater Houston Rowing Club had an alligator take a bite of his boat. And two weeks after that, another boater had a first-hand gator encounter.
fox26houston.com

Raccoons create 'living nightmare' at Houston apartments

HOUSTON - Raccoons seem to have invaded a southeast Houston apartment complex and the animals have created what two families call "a living nightmare." Several residents say they often see raccoons in the parking lot at the Tiffany Bay Townhomes complex or on their patio, but a couple of residents have had raccoons living inside their apartments for more than a year now.
HOUSTON, TX

