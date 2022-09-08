Read full article on original website
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Houston Press
Sophistication and Childlike Wonder in Houston Ballet's Peter Pan
If you say you’ve never thought about what it’d be like to be a child again, or better yet, to be young forever, you’re probably lying. When you imagine it, as we know you do, you just might find yourself thinking of the world’s most famous child who refused to grow up, Peter Pan.
Houston Press
Crying in the Bathroom
It’s not quite fall yet and it certainly doesn’t feel like autumn, so all of this week’s best bets will keep you out of the heat, though not necessarily indoors. Discovery Green and Miller Outdoor Theatre will offer some evenings of can’t-miss dance and music for those courageous enough to brave the mosquitos, while others can find cool air-conditioning around town at places like the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Stages, and the Wortham Theater Center. Keep reading for our list of the coming week’s best offerings.
Z-Ro’s artist, Lolita Monreaux, reaching her dreams in her Houston hometown
With the devastating way Lolita Monreaux has been ripping off those rapid rhymes with machine-gun ferocity and an infectious flow, it is hard to believe that she just discovered her prodigious talents during the apex of the pandemic in 2020. Likewise, Monreaux admits that she is still floating on air...
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
Houston Press
Upcoming Houston Food Events: March Takes on the Mediterranean Islands
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, will host the final night of its summer jazz series, the Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz, on Thursday, September 15 from 6-9 p.m. Guests can enjoy jazz quartet Times 4 in the main dining room and Ouisie’s will include its Insatiable Wine offering — for $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu, a guest may take part in an endless wine sampling. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Call 713-528-2264 or go online.
tmpresale.com
Sugar Land R&B Music Experience: Monica, Xscape, Tamar Braxton, & 112 at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Sugar Land Dec 10, 2022 – presale code
A Sugar Land R&B Music Experience: Monica, Xscape, Tamar Braxton, & 112 pre-sale password is now available! For a short time during this pre-sale you will have a fantastic opportunity to order tickets before anyone else!!!. You might not get another chance to see Sugar Land R&B Music Experience: Monica,...
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Cherry Block Smokehouse Opens, North Italia Woodlands Soon
Cherry Block Smokehouse, 1223 W. 34th, opened September 7 in Garden Oaks at the Stomping Grounds. This new smokehouse comes from Felix Florez who was the force behind the now-shuttered Cherry Block Craft Butcher's at Bravery Chef Hall. Cherry Block left the food hall in January 2021, opening Cherry Block Market in Katy soon after, with business partner Jess DeSham Timmons. Timmons is no longer affiliated with Cherry Block.
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
Grab your crew and buy some passes to the best Haunted House on the Gulf Coast
Grab your crew and buy some passes to the best Haunted House on the Gulf Coast!. We start our reign of terror on September 29th and run every weekend until Halloween. We have a new fortune-telling room add-on this year as well.
'Things will never be the same' | Two big office-to-apartment conversions underway in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — The tip top of the 1927 Niels Esperson building is its most characteristic feature and is visible from various vantage points amid newer neighbors. “I’ve loved this building since the day I first saw it,” said Gensler principal architect Dean Strombom. He's now helping...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Acclaimed Rancher and Restaurateur Launches New Houston Restaurant in Garden Oaks
Felix Florez has borne many titles in his life: rancher, butcher, sommelier, chef. Now, he can add brick-and-mortar restaurateur to his résumé. Cherry Block Smokehouse, in Garden Oak’s Stomping Grounds at 1227 West 34th, is now open. The development is also home to Fat Cat Creamery and Little Dreamer Coffee.
University of Houston's president was victim of crime while testifying in Austin, picture shows
University of Houston President Renu Khator shared a picture on Twitter of the conditions she found her car in after testifying in Austin.
If You Love Vintage Houses, You Can Own This 1920s Texas Home
We're always fascinated by interesting houses you can find off of websites like Zillow. We've talked about the house that comes with its own batcave (perfect if you wish to be the Batman), the house that came with a noose & we can't forget about the multi-million dollar mansion that hosted some...extreme parties.
KWTX
"Tiniest Texans" and more on the debut of KWTX@4 - 9.5.22
Quiet Quitting Part 2 - 9.5.22 DeLisa Russell, group CEO of Promises Behavioral Health in Houston and Bryan/College Station talks about what's behind the phenomenon of "quiet quitting" and when it may be time to consider a new career. Can you believe this cricket invasion? It's one of the things...
Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920
This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
Click2Houston.com
Residents say gator attacks are on the rise in one Sugar Land neighborhood
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Residents say gator attacks are on the rise in Sugar Land’s Oyster Creek. About two weeks ago in mid-August, a boater who is a member of the Greater Houston Rowing Club had an alligator take a bite of his boat. And two weeks after that, another boater had a first-hand gator encounter.
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
fox26houston.com
Raccoons create 'living nightmare' at Houston apartments
HOUSTON - Raccoons seem to have invaded a southeast Houston apartment complex and the animals have created what two families call "a living nightmare." Several residents say they often see raccoons in the parking lot at the Tiffany Bay Townhomes complex or on their patio, but a couple of residents have had raccoons living inside their apartments for more than a year now.
