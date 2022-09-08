Read full article on original website
Related
Method Man Explains Why He Opted Out Of Wu-Tang Clan NY State Of Mind Tour
Method Man, one of the standout members of the Wu-Tang Clan, explains why he isn't on the crew's NY State Of Mind Tour. The post Method Man Explains Why He Opted Out Of Wu-Tang Clan NY State Of Mind Tour appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com
Quavo & Takeoff Announce New Album Named After Raekwon Classic
Quavo and Takeoff are taking inspiration from Raekwon’s 1995 debut album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx (OB4CL) to title their own upcoming joint effort, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. Quavo took to his Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) to officially announce the joint project. The post shows the album...
HipHopDX.com
Redman Becomes Licensed Skydiver: ‘I’m Wilding In The Skies’
Houston, TX – Redman has revealed he’s now a licensed skydiver after passing his written exam and completing 27 practical lessons. The New Jersey rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 6) to share a video of himself jumping out of a plane and flying through the skies at Skydive Spaceland Houston, while thanking his instructor and the rest of the team for their support on his journey to qualification.
HipHopDX.com
Royce Da 5'9" Posts Dr. Dre's OG Version Of ‘Xxplosive’ - Pete Rock & Joyner Lucas' Heads Explode
Royce Da 5’9″ re-shared the original version of Dr. Dre’s 2001 single “Xxplosive” to his Instagram account on Tuesday (September 6). Initially called “The Way I Be Pimpin,” the song featured Nickle Nine rapping: “My life in the fast lane, that’s when I knew I had game/ Class came, I had hoes but didn’t know they last name/ In school, when you n-ggas were trading clothes, me and my n-ggas was trading hoes/ Like, what they fadin’ for/ Carry my books, you hoe/ I had them slavin’ yo.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She and Pardison Fontaine ‘Sharpen Each Other’ in Their Relationship
Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'Traumazine,' sharing some information about her relationship with Pardison Fontaine in the process.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ari Fletcher's Lambo Truck That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Her Is Being Repo'd: Report
Rumors floated around the Internet this weekend that Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher called it quits. The couple has been together over the past two years and quickly became hip-hop's "IT" couple. However, the entrepreneur and social media star confirmed over the weekend that she was officially "single." Moneybagg has...
Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Arrested After 2-Piecing Rapper, Allegedly
Blueface and Chrisean Rock continue to make their case for being the most toxic couple in Hip-Hop, and maybe the nation. The latter was arrested after she allegedly punched her rapper boyfriend in the face. Damn why Chrisean Rock do Blueface like that 💀 #chriseanrock #Blueface pic.twitter.com/xRGN6NqGQw — SKIIBIZ💧 (@skiibiz) August 22, 2022 According to […] The post Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Arrested After 2-Piecing Rapper, Allegedly appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dr. Dre’s Family Was Told To Say Goodbyes Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre sat down with Black entrepreneur and celebrity trainer, Dolvett Quince on his podcast Workout The Doubt and discussed his realization about being on the verge of death during his hospital stay in January 2021 for a brain aneurysm. The now private interview was partially reposted on Instagram by...
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
HipHopDX.com
The Game Dragged By Battle Rap Vet For 'Desperately’ Vying For Eminem’s Attention
Battle rapper Pat Stay has called out The Game for his attempt to bait Eminem with “The Black Slim Shady” diss track, which arrived on Friday (August 12) as part of Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. On Tuesday (August 16), the 36-year-old artist posted of photo of Game, shirtless...
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Paid Future $250,000 for ‘Pressurelicious’ Verse
Getting a feature from one of the top rappers in the game can get pricey. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion. The Lone Star State rapper revealed she paid Future $250,000 for a "Pressurelicious" verse. In a video interview with Power 106 Los Angeles' Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, which premiered...
thesource.com
Quando Rondo Cuts Ties With Rollin 60s Crips Following Lul Pab’s Death
Savannah, GA native Quando Rondo is putting down his blue flag and disavowing his allegiance to the Rollin 60s Crips after his friend Lul Pab was murdered in a shooting last month in which he was the intended target. Rondo admitted that the gang life brought too much chaos in...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’
Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
thesource.com
[WATCH] Lil Wayne Blasts Fan Who Threw Bandana On Stage During Performance
Lil Wayne isn’t here for anything being thrown at him while on stage. Over the weekend, Weezy F. Baby was on stage when someone thought it was a good idea to toss a bandana his way. Wayne would immediately tell the fan and any other one who had the idea to throw something about themselves.
Complex
Watch JID Perform a Medley of Songs on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’
Fresh off dropping his third studio album The Forever Story, JID delivered a medley of classic cuts in the latest edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Backed by a full band, the Dreamville rapper performed seven tracks spread across three of his studio albums: 2017’s The Never Story (“Never”), 2018’s Dicaprio 2 (“Workin Out,” “Off da Zoinkys), and 2022’s The Forever Story (“Galaxy,” “Sistanem,” “Surround Surround,” “Kody Blu 31”).
HipHopDX.com
Funk Flex Premieres Unreleased DMX Song Following Swizz Beatz Challenge
Funk Flex has premiered an unreleased DMX song after challenging to Swizz Beatz to dig into the late rapper’s vaults. The Hot 97 DJ treated fans to an untitled track from Dark Man X and Swizz during his radio show on Thursday night (September 8). The record samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’,” which was produced by Marley Marl.
thesource.com
Cam’ron, Jadakiss and Ma$e Announce ‘3 Headed Monster’ Tour
Three New York legends are set to bring their brand of Hip-Hop across the country. On Friday, Jadakiss, Cam’ron, and Ma$e announced the 3 headed Monster Tour. “On the road again!” Jadakiss wrote on Instagram. “#3HeadedMonsterTour coming to a city near you.”. The tour will begin on...
Comments / 0