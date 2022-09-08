ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quavo & Takeoff Announce New Album Named After Raekwon Classic

Quavo and Takeoff are taking inspiration from Raekwon’s 1995 debut album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx (OB4CL) to title their own upcoming joint effort, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. Quavo took to his Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) to officially announce the joint project. The post shows the album...
HipHopDX.com

Redman Becomes Licensed Skydiver: ‘I’m Wilding In The Skies’

Houston, TX – Redman has revealed he’s now a licensed skydiver after passing his written exam and completing 27 practical lessons. The New Jersey rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 6) to share a video of himself jumping out of a plane and flying through the skies at Skydive Spaceland Houston, while thanking his instructor and the rest of the team for their support on his journey to qualification.
HipHopDX.com

Royce Da 5'9" Posts Dr. Dre's OG Version Of ‘Xxplosive’ - Pete Rock & Joyner Lucas' Heads Explode

Royce Da 5’9″ re-shared the original version of Dr. Dre’s 2001 single “Xxplosive” to his Instagram account on Tuesday (September 6). Initially called “The Way I Be Pimpin,” the song featured Nickle Nine rapping: “My life in the fast lane, that’s when I knew I had game/ Class came, I had hoes but didn’t know they last name/ In school, when you n-ggas were trading clothes, me and my n-ggas was trading hoes/ Like, what they fadin’ for/ Carry my books, you hoe/ I had them slavin’ yo.”
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ari Fletcher's Lambo Truck That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Her Is Being Repo'd: Report

Rumors floated around the Internet this weekend that Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher called it quits. The couple has been together over the past two years and quickly became hip-hop's "IT" couple. However, the entrepreneur and social media star confirmed over the weekend that she was officially "single." Moneybagg has...
HipHopWired

Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Arrested After 2-Piecing Rapper, Allegedly

Blueface and Chrisean Rock continue to make their case for being the most toxic couple in Hip-Hop, and maybe the nation. The latter was arrested after she allegedly punched her rapper boyfriend in the face. Damn why Chrisean Rock do Blueface like that 💀 #chriseanrock #Blueface pic.twitter.com/xRGN6NqGQw — SKIIBIZ💧 (@skiibiz) August 22, 2022 According to […] The post Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Arrested After 2-Piecing Rapper, Allegedly appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopDX.com

Eminem & 50 Cent Release Apocalyptic Animated Video For Dr. Dre-Produced ’Is This Love (‘09)’

Eminem and 50 Cent have dropped an animated visual for “Is This Love (’09)” from Slim Shady’s Curtain Call 2 album. Beginning with dozens of mini-Eminems running around with chainsaws and Jason Voorhees masks terrorizing a city, the apocalyptic video serves as the ideal backdrop for Em’s lyrics such as: “The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N/ C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y/ And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait/But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice.”
Complex

Watch JID Perform a Medley of Songs on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Fresh off dropping his third studio album The Forever Story, JID delivered a medley of classic cuts in the latest edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Backed by a full band, the Dreamville rapper performed seven tracks spread across three of his studio albums: 2017’s The Never Story (“Never”), 2018’s Dicaprio 2 (“Workin Out,” “Off da Zoinkys), and 2022’s The Forever Story (“Galaxy,” “Sistanem,” “Surround Surround,” “Kody Blu 31”).
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Premieres Unreleased DMX Song Following Swizz Beatz Challenge

Funk Flex has premiered an unreleased DMX song after challenging to Swizz Beatz to dig into the late rapper’s vaults. The Hot 97 DJ treated fans to an untitled track from Dark Man X and Swizz during his radio show on Thursday night (September 8). The record samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’,” which was produced by Marley Marl.
thesource.com

Cam’ron, Jadakiss and Ma$e Announce ‘3 Headed Monster’ Tour

Three New York legends are set to bring their brand of Hip-Hop across the country. On Friday, Jadakiss, Cam’ron, and Ma$e announced the 3 headed Monster Tour. “On the road again!” Jadakiss wrote on Instagram. “#3HeadedMonsterTour coming to a city near you.”. The tour will begin on...
