Vogue
Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits
From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
Vogue
Inside Kate Moss's Handbag
In the latest episode of British Vogue’s In The Bag, Kate Moss shares all the essentials that she packs into her Hermès Birkin. They include a lighter that’s attached to her Chanel purse (“don’t lose your lighter”), dry shampoo and a photograph of her daughter, Lila, at Disneyland when she was younger.
Reese Witherspoon Topped Off Her Pretty Maxi Dress with the Staple Jacket Every Summer-to-Fall Closet Needs
There are strictly casual layering pieces — think cotton hoodies and nylon windbreakers — and then there are much more elevated picks like tweed blazers and leather bombers. But a denim jacket perfectly bridges the gap between relaxed and stylish, and Reese Witherspoon just proved it. The Morning...
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Celebs Are Pairing The Tiniest Tops With The Baggiest Jeans—Gigi Hadid’s NYC Look Takes The Cake!
Gigi Hadid is the latest stylish A-lister to prove that the 90s-inspired warm-weather uniform of the summer is a crop top and baggy jean pairing. The supermodel, 27, was spotted and photographed by paparazzi on the streets of New York City last week, and we can’t get over how she effortlessly styled a teeny-tiny periwinkle camisole, low-waisted denim, and a vibrant Y2K-esque necklace.
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
Miu Miu’s Ballet Flats Are the Shoes to Be Seen in This Autumn
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dainty, satin-clad ballet slippers might not be the first thing you expect to see padding their way down an autumn/winter runway, yet Miu Miu paid no heed to weather constrictions and struck gold with its ballet-inspired pumps, which are fast becoming the shoe to be seen in this season.
Reese Witherspoon Gleams in Rainbow-Flecked Dress, Denim Jacket and Cinched Mules for Dinner in NYC
Reese Witherspoon was breezily dressed for dinner while out with her family in New York City. Stepping out with husband Tim Roth and son Deacon Philippe on Saturday night, the “Legally Blonde” star arrived for a dinner at Carbone in a tiered midi dress. Her black style featured a high waistline, given a whimsical finish from an allover multicolored metallic flecked pattern. Completing her ensemble was a blue denim jacket with turned-up sleeves, giving Witherspoon’s outfit an approachable and bohemian spin. She completed her outfit with gold hoop earrings, a thin bangle and a metallic silver pouch. When it came to shoes, Witherspoon’s...
Regina Hall Shines In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Feathered Midi Skirt at ‘Me Time’ Premiere
Regina Hall showed up and showed out for the premiere of her new Netflix film, “Me Time” held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Hall stars in the upcoming comedy alongside Kevin Hart, Marc Wahlberg and Tahj Mowry. “Me Time” will officially premiere on Netflix on Aug. 26. Hall looked stunning for the occasion. Styled by Alison Edmond, the actress hit the red carpet in a draped silk yellow top by The Sei. The shiny piece fell delicately off one shoulder and had a fitted bodice and 3/4 ruched sleeves. Taking her look up a notch, the entertainer teamed...
Heidi Klum Clashes Patterns In a Colorful Jumpsuit and Snakeskin Stiletto Boots on Set for ‘America’s Got Talent’
Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” yesterday in Los Angeles, mixing colors and patterns in the chicest way. The model wore a colorful and certainly eye-catching ensemble that was comprised of a jumpsuit made up of multiple prints with a lengthy cardigan overtop in a matching fabric. The jumpsuit featured a mirrored image of a tropical island scene, and the cardigan was made of geometric shapes in every color imaginable. While both pieces seem like they would clash, somehow, Klum makes them work. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel donned a black and white checker print bag with a chain crossbody...
Yara Shahidi & Brother Sayeed Shahidi Serve Sleek Sibling Style In Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers & Nike Air Force 1s
Yara Shahidi turned her New York City visit into a family affair. The “Grown-ish” actress has been showcasing her chic summer wardrobe while hitting the streets of the Big Apple with her mother Keri Shahidi. On Wednesday, Yara enjoyed a day out with her 19-year-old brother Sayeed Shahidi. Yara’s youngest brother Eshan Shahidi did not join the outing. The siblings made sleek style statements with iconic footwear styles. Yara was spotted out in a simple short-sleeve black T-shirt. She teamed the staple separate with olive green jogger pants that featured a tropical print throughout and cuffs on the hem. The “Black-ish” alum...
Vogue
You Can’t Miss Rihanna In Her Latest Balenciaga Look
Rihanna has laid relatively low over the summer, but she certainly isn’t hiding. She has provided a steady supply of attention-grabbing outfits while out and about, including thigh-high Y/Project boots and vintage TLC jerseys. She aimed for high-visibility yesterday (7 September), wearing a fluorescent yellow tracksuit by Balenciaga. As someone who has been hounded by photographers constantly since welcoming her newborn child, the bright outfit feels like a bold and subversive choice. Mere mortals would probably opt for something more inconspicuous and neutral – especially for a casual weeknight dinner at Nobu. But Rih is not afraid to be seen – on her terms.
Chloe Bailey Hits High Notes Singing in Sparkling Gown & See-Through Sandals for Saks NYFW Party
Saks kicked off New York Fashion Week in a major way. The event, hosted the affair at L’Avenue at Saks on Thursday night, served as a true kickoff to the jam-packed schedule of runway shows and celebrations. Guests were met with a towering teetering of glasses, racks that were filled with designer pieces and a special performance by Chloe Bailey. The evening served as a debut for Bailey, who was recently revealed as Saks Fifth Avenue’s fall/winter campaign star. The “Have Mercy” hitmaker pulled out a show-stopping look to hit the stage and serenade the crowd. Bailey made a sparkling arrival in...
Lady Gaga Goes High-Low With Boyfriend Jeans, Celine Handbag, Nike Air Max Sneakers & Chromatica Ball Tour Shirt
Lady Gaga stepped out in style while in New York City — with a pair of sleek sneakers to match. While strolling throughout Manhattan, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a Chromatica Ball tour white T-shirt, given an an edgy twist from split-hemmed sleeves, distressing, prints and silver embellishments. The piece was paired with light blue boyfriend jeans, as well as simple black sunglasses and a mesh baseball cap. To give her ensemble a sophisticated finish, Gaga also carried Celine’s shiny white leather Trapeze Triomphe handbag, a flap shoulder style with a swirling Triomphe silver monogram-shaped clasp that hails from the brand’s Winter...
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Vogue
Amal Clooney Gives The Slinky Slip Dress A Red-Carpet Feel
Hollywood’s reigning power couple George and Amal Clooney made an appearance at the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday night (George stars in the film alongside Julia Roberts – they both produced it as well). On the red carpet, the Clooneys struck a polished note in elegant evening wear. George wore a sleek three-piece navy suit with a crisp button-up and black dress shoes, while Amal – ever the fashion plate – chose a slinky slip dress worthy of the occasion.
Jennifer Lopez Buckles into Sleek Stilettos and Interviews with ‘JLO’ for Coach
Jennifer Lopez took a sharp step forward in Coach’s Fall 2022 campaign. Posing for the lens of Tyler Mitchell, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer wore a black leather coat and matching button-up skirt in the campaign, paired with a graphic black T-shirt. Her edgy look — tapping into creative director Stuart Vevers‘ Americana influences and the brand’s longtime focus on leather — was complete with the label’s newest handbag, Bandit, a sharp rectangular leather crossbody, which featured a vibrant red hue and “C”-shaped gold clasp. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach (@coach) Finishing the newly-married star’s...
Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts
Figuring out which summer outfits to wear can become a tough task, but not for Lori Harvey. The SKN by LH founder served up some serious street style while heading to Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood, Calf., on Aug. 20. Harvey was dressed to impress for the late night dinner date. The 25-year-old model and media personality looked sporty-chic in a denim corset jacket from Romeo Hunte’s fall 2021 collection. The form-fitting outerwear has a constructed corseted waist, drawstring cinching at the mid-sleeve and two embellished front breast pockets. She complemented the staple piece with matching denim gloves that were...
Lori Harvey Pops in a Monogrammed Fendi Trench Coat Dress and Neon Pink Pumps at Fendi’s ’23 Resort Show
Lori Harvey bundled up while attending Fend’s ’23 resort show in New York yesterday at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Harvey arrived among other starry guests in a full Fendi ensemble, complete with vibrant footwear. Dressed in gray, Harvey wore an oversized monogrammed trench coat dress with a folded back collar that was belted in the middle to give the garment shape. Complete with exaggerated sleeves, monogrammed light gray lining, a swooping skirt and a high leg slit, the dress made waves, acting as a statement piece that Harvey built upon. The model donned a silver chain necklace and matching diamond studs, which...
Sofia Vergara Goes Wild In 6-Inch Cheetah Print Platform Sandals With Ruched Bodycon Dress for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet
Sofia Vergara pulled out a wild ensemble with the shoes to match for the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show red carpet on Tuesday. The co-judge arrived at the Sheraton Hotel in Pasadena, Calif., in an outfit that coordinated both leopard and cheetah print. The “Modern Family” star appeared on the red carpet in a strapless cheetah print dress. The form-fitting garment had a ruched sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice and leopard print skirt that faded into a cheetah print design. To place more emphasis on her look, Vergara accessorized with layered choker necklaces, a chunky bracelet and several midi...
