Washington County Free Fair Saturday
The Washington County Free Fair wraps up today at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Listen for our live broadcast today on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and FM 95.1...
Small crowd protests Bartlesville Pride event over drag show
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Price Tower in Bartlesville was lit up in rainbow colors as hundreds of people turned out for what organizers said was the biggest Pride event in Bartlesville. But despite the message of love, some people came out to express their dislike of the drag show.
Washington County Free Fair: Hotdog Eating Contest
It began as a sprint but it wound up as a marathon at the Washington County Free Fair 1st annual hotdog eating contest, but in the end Mitch Doyle won by downing 15 hotdogs. The winner was to be determined by who could eat 20 hotdogs first or the most in 20 minutes, but there was an issue with timekeeping so, the winner was then to be determined by the most hotdogs consumed without "tapping out."
First Responders Invited to BBQ Lunch on Sept 12, 2022
For the third year, Arnold Moore Neecamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville will hold a special BBQ lunch for first responders in our listening area. The invitation is for all firefighters, police and EMTs -- both on or off duty that day -- to attend a come-and-go BBQ lunch from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home's location in downtown Bartlesville at 710 South Dewey Avenue.
918 Festival Happening At Route 66 Historical Village And Redfork Depot
A new food and music festival is happening in Tulsa Saturday with more than a dozen restaurants, local musicians, a car show and activities for kids and adults. The festival starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. at the Route 66 Historical Village and Redfork Depot near 41st Street and South Union Avenue.
Bartlesville Veteran Opens Paddle Boat Attraction
Bartlesville Has a new outdoor attraction, thanks to an Oklahoma veteran. David Valdez has opened a paddle boat business on Lee Lake. "Lee Lake Paddle Boats" is now open with some height and weight restrictions. David and his wife Sarah Joy say this business has been a dream come true.
Ike’s Chili celebrates 114th anniversary, offers special deals and events
TULSA, Okla. — Ike’s Chili is celebrating their 114th anniversary in Tulsa. The historic restaurant opened on Sept. 10, 1908. Ike’s had humble beginnings as a chili shack located in an alleyway near 3rd and Boulder. Over the years, the owners continued to use the same, simple...
St John Catholic School Celebration
Today, St John Catholic School celebrated two milestones in its history: 110 years of educational service to Bartlesville and surrounding communities and the recognition as an Oklahoma A+ School. About 25 dignitaries representing various organizations around the city and county -- many of whom were former students at the school...
Dozens of animals pulled from Oklahoma testing facility, Humane Society of Tulsa assists
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 40 animals were removed from a medical testing facility in Oklahoma this week. The Humane Society of Tulsa assisted with the removal and provided the animals with vaccinations, heartworms tests, preventatives, and transportation. 34 dogs and seven cats were pulled from the facility. A majority...
Mayor signs contract giving all Tulsa firefighters raise
TULSA, Okla. — All Tulsa firefighters are getting a raise after the mayor signed a new contract on Friday. According to Tulsa Fire Union President Matt Lay, Mayor G.T. Bynum signed a contract that will give all firefighters a minimum 4 percent boost in pay, depending on their years of service.
Oklahoma Schools Dealing With Shortage Of Registered Nurses
Oklahoma is not only dealing with a teacher shortage but also a lack of school nurses. According to the State Department of Education, there are less than 400 school nurses for the more than 700,000 students across the state. News On 6's Autumn Bracey spoke with a registered nurse at...
The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
Two Greenwood District historic buildings are being worked on after being cited for code violations
TULSA, Okla. — Two historic buildings in Tulsa’s Greenwood District are being worked on after they were cited for code violations. Some of the violations were serious. Earlier this week, FOX23 reported that a tenant is suing over conditions of the buildings. Friday, the Chamber president gave Fox23 a tour of those 100 year old buildings to show the work it takes to keep them up to code.
Barnsdall Homecoming Royalty Interviews: Lili Adams, Tara Catlin, Kade Hopkins, Nate Harper
Homecoming week continues for Barnsdall High School. Friday’s theme is Panther Pride Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5:10 p.m. Friday’s royalty interviews Lili Adams and Tara Catlin. Along with senior escorts Kade Hopkins and Nate Harper. These interviews are made possible thanks to...
Oklahoma's oldest restaurant: Ike's Chili celebrating 114th anniversary
TULSA, Okla. — Ike's Chili, believed to be Oklahoma's oldest restaurant, is celebrating its 114th anniversary on Saturday. The celebration at their location on Route 66 in Tulsa will be serving up $1.14 Coneys and $1.14 drinks along with cake and a charity raffle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
City Transfers Property to "Legacy Fresh Farms" Project
PRYOR, Oklahoma – In April the City of Pryor entered into an agreement with Land Hogs, LLC and Hawkins Family Limited Partnership to purchase property directly located across from City Hall. According to the contract presented at the April 19 city council meeting, 10 properties were sold for a purchase price of $1.8 million. Stated in the contract was the additional provision that the east side properties be developed as a trail head and green space.
Tulsa’s Lindsey House gives mom a fresh start
TULSA, Okla. — Stephanie Wyrick is one of 24 women living in their own apartment and getting support through Tulsa nonprofit Lindsey House, near Pine and Peoria. Wyrick says a year and half ago, she was in a prison diversion program when she heard about Lindsey House. For up...
QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
Authorities looking for Oklahoma inmate
CRAIG COUNTY – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate walked away from state custody from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Saturday. Authorities are looking for Dallas Wayne Logan, 45. He was last seen on a surveillance camera wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt and walking...
