ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

Comments / 1

Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Free Fair Saturday

The Washington County Free Fair wraps up today at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Listen for our live broadcast today on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and FM 95.1...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Free Fair: Hotdog Eating Contest

It began as a sprint but it wound up as a marathon at the Washington County Free Fair 1st annual hotdog eating contest, but in the end Mitch Doyle won by downing 15 hotdogs. The winner was to be determined by who could eat 20 hotdogs first or the most in 20 minutes, but there was an issue with timekeeping so, the winner was then to be determined by the most hotdogs consumed without "tapping out."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

First Responders Invited to BBQ Lunch on Sept 12, 2022

For the third year, Arnold Moore Neecamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville will hold a special BBQ lunch for first responders in our listening area. The invitation is for all firefighters, police and EMTs -- both on or off duty that day -- to attend a come-and-go BBQ lunch from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home's location in downtown Bartlesville at 710 South Dewey Avenue.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
Washington County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Nowata, OK
County
Washington County, OK
City
Dewey, OK
State
Washington State
news9.com

918 Festival Happening At Route 66 Historical Village And Redfork Depot

A new food and music festival is happening in Tulsa Saturday with more than a dozen restaurants, local musicians, a car show and activities for kids and adults. The festival starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 11 p.m. at the Route 66 Historical Village and Redfork Depot near 41st Street and South Union Avenue.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Bartlesville Veteran Opens Paddle Boat Attraction

Bartlesville Has a new outdoor attraction, thanks to an Oklahoma veteran. David Valdez has opened a paddle boat business on Lee Lake. "Lee Lake Paddle Boats" is now open with some height and weight restrictions. David and his wife Sarah Joy say this business has been a dream come true.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

St John Catholic School Celebration

Today, St John Catholic School celebrated two milestones in its history: 110 years of educational service to Bartlesville and surrounding communities and the recognition as an Oklahoma A+ School. About 25 dignitaries representing various organizations around the city and county -- many of whom were former students at the school...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dog#Dessert#Washington Co#Arvest Bank#Union State Bank#Nowata Ranch Supply#Triangle Serum
News On 6

Oklahoma Schools Dealing With Shortage Of Registered Nurses

Oklahoma is not only dealing with a teacher shortage but also a lack of school nurses. According to the State Department of Education, there are less than 400 school nurses for the more than 700,000 students across the state. News On 6's Autumn Bracey spoke with a registered nurse at...
OKLAHOMA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two Greenwood District historic buildings are being worked on after being cited for code violations

TULSA, Okla. — Two historic buildings in Tulsa’s Greenwood District are being worked on after they were cited for code violations. Some of the violations were serious. Earlier this week, FOX23 reported that a tenant is suing over conditions of the buildings. Friday, the Chamber president gave Fox23 a tour of those 100 year old buildings to show the work it takes to keep them up to code.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

City Transfers Property to "Legacy Fresh Farms" Project

PRYOR, Oklahoma – In April the City of Pryor entered into an agreement with Land Hogs, LLC and Hawkins Family Limited Partnership to purchase property directly located across from City Hall. According to the contract presented at the April 19 city council meeting, 10 properties were sold for a purchase price of $1.8 million. Stated in the contract was the additional provision that the east side properties be developed as a trail head and green space.
PRYOR, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Lindsey House gives mom a fresh start

TULSA, Okla. — Stephanie Wyrick is one of 24 women living in their own apartment and getting support through Tulsa nonprofit Lindsey House, near Pine and Peoria. Wyrick says a year and half ago, she was in a prison diversion program when she heard about Lindsey House. For up...
TULSA, OK
Developing Lafayette

QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
LOUISIANA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Authorities looking for Oklahoma inmate

CRAIG COUNTY – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate walked away from state custody from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Saturday. Authorities are looking for Dallas Wayne Logan, 45. He was last seen on a surveillance camera wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt and walking...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy