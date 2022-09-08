ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

In One Ear: A little nostalgia

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WzlH_0hmoJnBO00

Andy Carson (left) of KPTV took "Andy's Adventures" in 2017 to visit the Tourist No. 2 ferry and talk with the late Robert "Jake" Jacob (1949-2018), who noted he used to ride the ferry when it was operating between Astoria and Megler, Washington. Jake recalled that if you had a bike, the fare was 25 cents; cars were a little more, perhaps $1 or $2. The video is at bit.ly/JakeAndy

The eventual plan for the ferry, Jacob said, was to be "like the trolley, but in the water, running around along the waterfront … and then in the evening, it would be chartered cruises, cocktail cruises, bands, parties. During the off-season, people could come on board, it would be kind of a floating museum with all kinds of videos and documentaries about this crazy history of the ferry." Sadly, it was only a dream.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Astorian

Cottages by the sea

At the Cannon Beach cottage of Pat and Craig Tulip, a blue Craftsman-style bungalow nestled against a tall row of hemlock and pine trees, not a single object is out of place. Not the white wicker tea cart and blooming rose bushes adorning the Southern-style front porch, or Mittens, the couple’s tuxedo cat, resting in the living room on a folded blanket next to a row of books. Not the carefully placed shell collections and coordinated pastels. “I love French antiques,” Pat said, scanning shelves in the living room. “So I have French altar sticks, candlesticks on the mantel.”
CANNON BEACH, OR
discoverourcoast.com

Liberty Theatre welcomes a night of laughter

ASTORIA – Comedians Jamal Coleman and Susan Rice will take the stage at Liberty Theatre for North Coast Comedy Night, set for 8 p.m. Saturday. Hosted by Drew Wilson-McGrath, the night’s entertainment will range from television-style stand-up comedy to freestyle rap. Admission is $10. Doors open at 7...
ASTORIA, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

City Manager discusses solutions to overcrowding in Cannon Beach

At the Aug. 15 “Coffee with Councilors” Cannon Beach City Manager Bruce St. Denis discussed possible solutions to overcrowding in Cannon Beach and the impact of so many visitors. Those attending also expressed concerns about the lack of garbage cans at certain beach access points, dealing with traffic...
CANNON BEACH, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Astoria, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Washington State
KXRO.com

56 days of tentative razor clam digs beginning Sept. 22

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that shellfish managers have set 56 tentative dates for razor clam digs at coastal beaches from Sept. 22 through Dec.28. “The 2022-23 razor clam season will mirror the remarkable digging opportunities last season pending marine toxin levels stay below the health...
LONG BEACH, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nostalgia#Cruise#Kptv
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provides notice that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials

Clark County resident Joey Gibson and Cowlitz County resident Russell Schultz will seek $100 million in damages in a federal civil lawsuit. Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provided notice this week that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials on behalf of Clark County resident Joey Gibson and one other individual who in July were acquitted of felony charges levied against them after a brawl that took place outside a Portland bar in 2019.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows

Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live

A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
AMARILLO, TX
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
147
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy