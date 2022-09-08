In One Ear: A little nostalgia

Andy Carson (left) of KPTV took "Andy's Adventures" in 2017 to visit the Tourist No. 2 ferry and talk with the late Robert "Jake" Jacob (1949-2018), who noted he used to ride the ferry when it was operating between Astoria and Megler, Washington. Jake recalled that if you had a bike, the fare was 25 cents; cars were a little more, perhaps $1 or $2. The video is at bit.ly/JakeAndy

The eventual plan for the ferry, Jacob said, was to be "like the trolley, but in the water, running around along the waterfront … and then in the evening, it would be chartered cruises, cocktail cruises, bands, parties. During the off-season, people could come on board, it would be kind of a floating museum with all kinds of videos and documentaries about this crazy history of the ferry." Sadly, it was only a dream.