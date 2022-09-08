ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: A new view

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTgHL_0hmoJQpZ00

OceanGate Expedition's annual visit to the Titanic this summer revealed more details of the wreckage than ever by using a new 8K video camera, GeekWire.com reports. The expedition also took measurements to track the ship's deterioration.

"For example, I had never seen the name of the anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd., on the portside anchor," Rory Golden, OceanGate team member said. "… It is exciting that, after so many years, we may have discovered a new detail that wasn't as obvious with previous generations of camera technologies."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic#Oceangate Expedition#Noah Hingley Sons Ltd
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
148
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy