In One Ear: A new view

OceanGate Expedition's annual visit to the Titanic this summer revealed more details of the wreckage than ever by using a new 8K video camera, GeekWire.com reports. The expedition also took measurements to track the ship's deterioration.

"For example, I had never seen the name of the anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd., on the portside anchor," Rory Golden, OceanGate team member said. "… It is exciting that, after so many years, we may have discovered a new detail that wasn't as obvious with previous generations of camera technologies."