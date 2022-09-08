In One Ear: A learning experience

"Staff from the Seaside Aquarium were alerted on Sept. 2 of another large thresher shark washing in on the Long Beach Peninsula by Ocean Park, Washington," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium wrote. Boothe took the photo above.

"The shark was still alive when staff arrived," she explained, "but died shortly after. … Volunteers and staff were able to recover the shark, which weighed anywhere from 300 to 365 pounds … (and) was too big to freeze. So, a necropsy was scheduled …