ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Park, WA

In One Ear: A learning experience

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mNNO0_0hmoIeCe00

"Staff from the Seaside Aquarium were alerted on Sept. 2 of another large thresher shark washing in on the Long Beach Peninsula by Ocean Park, Washington," Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium wrote. Boothe took the photo above.

"The shark was still alive when staff arrived," she explained, "but died shortly after. … Volunteers and staff were able to recover the shark, which weighed anywhere from 300 to 365 pounds … (and) was too big to freeze. So, a necropsy was scheduled …

Comments / 0

Related
cannonbeachgazette.com

City Manager discusses solutions to overcrowding in Cannon Beach

At the Aug. 15 “Coffee with Councilors” Cannon Beach City Manager Bruce St. Denis discussed possible solutions to overcrowding in Cannon Beach and the impact of so many visitors. Those attending also expressed concerns about the lack of garbage cans at certain beach access points, dealing with traffic...
CANNON BEACH, OR
nwsportsmanmag.com

Rare Dorado Caught Off Of Ilwaco

Scroll through Washington ocean charter photos on Facebook and you’ll see a whole lot of chrome-, white-, deep blue- and orange-sided fish, but a striking Seahawks-colored one popped up earlier this week. The dorado, or mahi mahi, was caught by Taylor Veary during a pretty productive Labor Day trip...
ILWACO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Long Beach, WA
City
Seaside, OR
State
Washington State
Seaside, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
City
Ocean Park, WA
Seaside, OR
Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Lake Oswego Review

Portland drug-sniffing dog blamed for llama attack in Warren

Columbia County commissioners said K-9 Stitch can remain in her home after biting the llama, Oreo.A Portland Police Bureau K-9 that attacked a llama near the K-9 handler's home in Columbia County over the summer will be allowed to continue living in Warren. In late July, Stitch, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois that works as a drug detection dog for the Portland Police Bureau, escaped the home of her handler, Chris Verbout, and attacked a neighbor's llama. An animal attack on livestock can result in a range of consequences for both animal and owner, including fines, removal from the home or...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
thereflector.com

Update: Evacuation notices issued for Kalama fire

Evacuation orders have been issued by the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, for the Kalama fire. The evacuation notifications are as follows:. Level 3 evacuations, which means “go now,” include:. North to south: From...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Long Beach Peninsula#Thresher Shark
The Oregonian

40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows

Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Logan Laity, Candidate for Oregon House District 32 Gets Boost from Local Groups

Large Coalition of Community Groups and Workers’ Unions Endorse Logan Laity for State Representative. Logan Laity’s campaign announced this week several prominent endorsements from North Coast communities’ worker unions and groups. The significantly diverse coalition of groups supporting HD32 candidate Laity demonstrate his appeal along the North Coast.
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

County commissioners blast I-205 tolling proposal

Washington County's Roy Rogers and Clackamas County's Paul Savas made it clear they are not fans of the ODOT plan.Two Portland-area county commissioners addressing plans by the Oregon Department of Transportation to set up electronic road tolling along portions of Interstate 205 painted a bleak picture of the proposal. At a forum in Tualatin on Thursday morning, Sept. 8, Washington County Commissioner Roy Rogers and Clackamas County Commissioner Paul Savas weighed in on ODOT's proposal to toll the interstate. The two commissioners were featured speakers at the Tualatin Chamber of Commerce's Key Leaders Series, held at Tualatin Country Club, on...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
148
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy