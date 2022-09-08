ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

In One Ear: Godzilla?

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qj6Sg_0hmoIKkE00

"Godzilla? Here is a mystery that has yet to be solved," Don Kelly wrote on the Northwest Artifact Recovery Team Facebook page recently.

"Many years ago, out around the Pacific sea mount, at a depth of over 400 fathoms (2,400 feet), an old drag fisherman got his net hooked to something that they had to try and pull loose from. As it was hauled to the surface, they realized they had broken off a large piece of sand coral. My brother, Dick Kelly, of Skipanon Marine & RV Supply, was given the large piece to display in his store, but he had noticed something strange on (it).

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
148
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy