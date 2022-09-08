In One Ear: Godzilla?

"Godzilla? Here is a mystery that has yet to be solved," Don Kelly wrote on the Northwest Artifact Recovery Team Facebook page recently.

"Many years ago, out around the Pacific sea mount, at a depth of over 400 fathoms (2,400 feet), an old drag fisherman got his net hooked to something that they had to try and pull loose from. As it was hauled to the surface, they realized they had broken off a large piece of sand coral. My brother, Dick Kelly, of Skipanon Marine & RV Supply, was given the large piece to display in his store, but he had noticed something strange on (it).