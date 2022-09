"Once per year a group of international artists known as the Walldogs select a city in which to paint 10 to 20 murals," Astorian Cindy Miller wrote. The murals depict the history of the city.

"For 2022, The Dalles was chosen for MuralFest, where the Walldogs painted 18 murals in four days. The participants traveled to this meet on their own dime, and volunteered their time and skills.