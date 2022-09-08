Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County director of schools search underway
BLOUNTVILLE — Wanted: director of schools for the largest school system in Northeast Tennessee or far Southwest Virginia. Salary is to be negotiated with the school board-chosen finalist. Apply to the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) by Oct. 14. Just be sure you have at least five years administration...
Some events canceled at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Some events at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion have been canceled due to rain. According to event organizers, all Children’s Day activities at Anderson Park and Yoga in Cumberland Square Park have been canceled. However, the music at the festival will happen rain or shine. You can download the festival’s […]
Kingsport Times-News
Mural beauty at Fire Station 4
JOHNSON CITY — City officials and members of the Johnson City Public Art Committee gathered at Fire Station 4 on Main Street this week for a meet-and-greet and photos with artist Ernesto Maranje in celebration of his mural installation. The JCPAC commissioned Maranje for the project earlier this year...
‘Who’s Building That?’ — New Fast Pace Health Urgent Care, Johnson City
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee Fire Station No. 2 to be replaced
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new fire station will soon be constructed to serve the east end of Bristol, Tennessee. Tuesday, city council members approved a resolution awarding a construction bid of over $3.9 million, and authorized an agreement for the station. The new station will be a replacement...
etxview.com
More than 350 accept Christ at Upper East GO TELL crusade
More than 350 total commitments to Jesus Christ were made during the Upper East Tennessee GO TELL Crusade on Aug. 28-31 at Cherokee High School football stadium in Rogersville. During that week, of the 350, more than 160 people made first-time decisions for Christ; 25 churches participated; and nearly 5,000...
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion. According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Rd when the explosion occurred. Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion […]
993thex.com
Johnson City’s annual Tree Streets yard sale happening Sept. 10
The annual Tree Streets Yard Sale of Johnson City returns on Saturday. An entire neighborhood made up of several blocks join together to host a massive yard sale at the same time. The Tree Streets can be found in downtown Johnson City near South Side Elementary School. This massive yard...
Johnson City Press
Lawsuit reveals new details about 2019 explosion at Holston Army Ammunition Plant
KINGSPORT– BAE System employees may not have followed safety protocol which led to the Jan. 3, 2019, explosion at Holston Army Ammunition Plant, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. Terry Armstrong, who was the BAE Systems safety manager at the time of the fire, filed a wrongful...
New boat ramp opens on Watauga River
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After several years of cooperation between nearly a dozen different organizations, local officials unveiled a new boat ramp on the Watauga River Friday. The project began as an idea from Chris Little, the founder of Go Betsy. As a member of the Carter County community, Little said the location made clear […]
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 31, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Daeszhon Smith, 27, in reference to a check fraud investigation. Smith was charged with five counts of forgery and theft of property over $10,000. The arrest was a result of an investigation into several checks that were fraudulently passed at Eastman...
K-9 Narco joins Greene County Sheriff’s Department
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has a new addition to its K-9 division. The department announced K-9 Narco completed his first week of training with his handler, Deputy Andrew Long, on Friday. Narco is a 16-month-old Belgian Malinois and has been training with the K-9 Division since February to prepare […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Tree Streets Yard Sale prepping for rainy weekend
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 32nd annual Tree Streets Yard Sale is set to officially begin on Saturday, and some residents are already set up in anticipation of rough weather across the weekend. The event, put together by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO), turns the Tree Street neighborhood into a trading hub for one […]
supertalk929.com
Multiple officers from three agencies help stop motorist with medical issue on Highway 11 E
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department reported a multi-agency effort helped stop a driver on Highway 11E early Thursday who was reportedly having a medical emergency. A Bristol officer saw the SUV that had one wheel riding on just the rim swerving on the roadway and attempted an emergency stop. The...
Jonesborough’s Barrel House closed following fire
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A restaurant on Main Street in Jonesborough was closed Thursday following a fire. Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11 that he saw flames Wednesday night coming from the Barrel House and said the Jonesborough Fire Department, the town’s public safety officers and a ladder truck with the Johnson City Fire […]
clayconews.com
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting in Washington County, Tennessee
Nashville, TN - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Washington County, TN early Wednesday morning. Preliminary information indicates that just before 3:00 a.m.,...
elizabethton.com
Lyndal Yvonne Collins Lowe
Psalm 104:33: “I will sing unto the LORD as long as I live: I will sing praise to my God while I have my being.”. Lyndal Yvonne Collins Lowe, 82, 110 Robinson Lane, Elizabethton, entered into the presence of God on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a faithful member of Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church her entire life and was blessed to serve as choir director for many years. Her love of music was her gift. She served in many capacities at the church from VBS to Golden Group. She enjoyed singing and leading the choir and was even known to twist a few arms to get the choir filled. She enjoyed canning and caring for her flowers and rose bushes. She loved her family with all her heart and it showed: from Christmas sing-alongs, to birthday parties for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to organizing showers and directing weddings for family members. She was ever present in the lives of her family and friends and her passing will leave an unfillable void. Lyndal worked at Levi Strauss & Co. for 18 years as a supervisor. She began working for Southeastern Apparel Finishing in 1990 as a quality manager. In 1994 she was honored by Levi Strauss & Co. with the highest award they offer. She was presented the 1994 Daniel E. Koshland award for outstanding contributions to the Levi Strauss & Company “Personal Pair” program.
Dobyns-Bennett’s dome may stay closed through hoops season — teams to play at Sullivan North
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The defending state AAA boys basketball champion Dobyns-Bennett Indians will likely start their season in an unfamiliar home venue due to structural issues at the Buck Van Huss Dome. Kingsport City Schools (KCS) Assistant Superintendent Andy True told News Channel 11 Friday the system expects to upgrade the former Sullivan North […]
JCPD: Woman arrested after evading arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough woman was arrested Saturday night and charged with evading arrest, among other charges. Kaylie Vaughn, 23, was arrested after officers spotted her swerving on I-26 and attempted to make a traffic stop. During the stop, Vaughn drove away later coming to a stop at I-26 and Bobby Hicks […]
