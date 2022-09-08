One day after sacking Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea has confirmed that Graham Potter is the club’s new head coach. Potter has departed Brighton to sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea paid Brighton a reported £21.5 million in compensation to Brighton to secure the services of Potter and four other members of his staff that will join him in London. Potter, 47, took the long road to one of coaching’s most high-profile positions. After his playing career ended, Potter took over Östersund in the Swedish fourth division in 2010. Over a span of five years, Potter led the club to three promotions and a...

