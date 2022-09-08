ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

FA to recognise Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to represent England after 51-year wait... with trailblazer to be special guest at Nations League fixture against Germany

The Football Association are recognising Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to ever represent England, Sportsmail can reveal. Odeje has waited over half a century for the FA to acknowledge his position as the first-ever black footballer to feature in an international fixture for England at any level - but his 51-year wait is coming to an end.
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Yardbarker

Agent reveals Napoli beat Juventus to Serie A defender

Kim Min-Jae was one of the most sought-after defenders in the last few seasons before he moved to Napoli this term. The South Korean had been doing exploits in China and attracted the attention of Tottenham. He eventually moved to Fenerbahce and had to be on the move again this...
Daily Mail

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are set to be given timely England recalls... as boss Gareth Southgate prepares to hand the in-form stars their final chance to prove their worth ahead of the World Cup

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are likely to return to international duty this week, as Gareth Southgate turns to his Euro 2020 squad to revitalise an England team who looked abject at the end of last season. Sancho and Rashford, who both missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final shootout...
The Independent

Graham Potter takes Chelsea training despite Premier League postponement

Graham Potter led his first training session as Chelsea boss on Friday, despite the weekend’s Premier League postponements.Chelsea, who had been due to visit Fulham on Saturday before football fixtures at all levels across the UK were postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, are currently understood to be preparing as normal for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.Potter was confirmed as Chelsea’s first managerial appointment under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali on Thursday.The 47-year-old spent Thursday afternoon at Chelsea’s Cobham training base, meeting club staff.Co-controlling owners Boehly and Eghbali...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Graham Potter steps into the Chelsea hot seat

One day after sacking Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea has confirmed that Graham Potter is the club’s new head coach. Potter has departed Brighton to sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea paid Brighton a reported £21.5 million in compensation to Brighton to secure the services of Potter and four other members of his staff that will join him in London. Potter, 47, took the long road to one of coaching’s most high-profile positions. After his playing career ended, Potter took over Östersund in the Swedish fourth division in 2010. Over a span of five years, Potter led the club to three promotions and a...
Yardbarker

Premier League star tells friends he wants to join Arsenal

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has reportedly told friends he wants to join Arsenal in January after a move failed to materialise during the summer transfer window. After losing Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to injury during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, Arsenal explored the option of bringing in a midfielder.
Yardbarker

Postponed league matches could benefit Arsenal in one way

Arsenal has started this season very well in the Premier League, and they will want to continue. They suffered their first loss of the campaign in the competition at Manchester United last weekend. They bounced back from that by beating FC Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday. The Gunners...
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea

Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
