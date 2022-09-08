Read full article on original website
Related
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
FA to recognise Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to represent England after 51-year wait... with trailblazer to be special guest at Nations League fixture against Germany
The Football Association are recognising Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to ever represent England, Sportsmail can reveal. Odeje has waited over half a century for the FA to acknowledge his position as the first-ever black footballer to feature in an international fixture for England at any level - but his 51-year wait is coming to an end.
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Agent reveals Napoli beat Juventus to Serie A defender
Kim Min-Jae was one of the most sought-after defenders in the last few seasons before he moved to Napoli this term. The South Korean had been doing exploits in China and attracted the attention of Tottenham. He eventually moved to Fenerbahce and had to be on the move again this...
Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are set to be given timely England recalls... as boss Gareth Southgate prepares to hand the in-form stars their final chance to prove their worth ahead of the World Cup
Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are likely to return to international duty this week, as Gareth Southgate turns to his Euro 2020 squad to revitalise an England team who looked abject at the end of last season. Sancho and Rashford, who both missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final shootout...
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead
Manchester United confirm Europa League game vs FC Sheriff to go ahead.
Graham Potter takes Chelsea training despite Premier League postponement
Graham Potter led his first training session as Chelsea boss on Friday, despite the weekend’s Premier League postponements.Chelsea, who had been due to visit Fulham on Saturday before football fixtures at all levels across the UK were postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty The Queen, are currently understood to be preparing as normal for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against RB Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.Potter was confirmed as Chelsea’s first managerial appointment under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali on Thursday.The 47-year-old spent Thursday afternoon at Chelsea’s Cobham training base, meeting club staff.Co-controlling owners Boehly and Eghbali...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Chelsea Considered Mauricio Pochettino As Thomas Tuchel Replacement
There were a few names being discussed by the Chelsea bosses following Tuchel's sacking but they didn't believe any of them were good enough.
Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground with Brighton boss set be named as Thomas Tuchel’s successor
GRAHAM POTTER has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground to sign a deal which will see him become the club's new manager. The 47-year-old returned to Brighton this morning to bid farewell to players and staff ahead of his huge move to Stamford Bridge. He is set to become the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Controversial penalty decision sees Manchester United beaten in Europa League
Brais Mendez’s penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to clinch three points against Manchester United in the Europa League last night. Manchester United’s Europa League opener went ahead as planned following direction from UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
UEFA・
Erling Haaland Named Manchester City's Player Of The Month
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been named the club's player of the month.
Graham Potter steps into the Chelsea hot seat
One day after sacking Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea has confirmed that Graham Potter is the club’s new head coach. Potter has departed Brighton to sign a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea paid Brighton a reported £21.5 million in compensation to Brighton to secure the services of Potter and four other members of his staff that will join him in London. Potter, 47, took the long road to one of coaching’s most high-profile positions. After his playing career ended, Potter took over Östersund in the Swedish fourth division in 2010. Over a span of five years, Potter led the club to three promotions and a...
Opinion: Liverpool Will Still Challenge Manchester City For The Title
Liverpool have had a tough start to the season this year, and a lot of people are counting Jurgen Klopp's side out of the title race already.
Yardbarker
Premier League star tells friends he wants to join Arsenal
Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has reportedly told friends he wants to join Arsenal in January after a move failed to materialise during the summer transfer window. After losing Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to injury during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, Arsenal explored the option of bringing in a midfielder.
Antony poses for picture with Cristiano Ronaldo’s son as he pays visit to Man Utd academy kids
MANCHESTER UNITED new boy Antony paid a visit to the club's academy this week and posed for a picture with Cristiano Ronaldo's son. The winger, 22, joined the Red Devils in a huge £85.5million transfer from Ajax last week. He was quick to make an impression when he scored...
Yardbarker
Postponed league matches could benefit Arsenal in one way
Arsenal has started this season very well in the Premier League, and they will want to continue. They suffered their first loss of the campaign in the competition at Manchester United last weekend. They bounced back from that by beating FC Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday. The Gunners...
Edwin van der Sar claims Erik ten Hag 'is NOT HELPING' Ajax after the Manchester United boss raided his former club to sign Lisandro Martinez and Antony this summer
Edwin van der Sar has hit out at former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, suggesting the Dutchman is not helping his former side after bringing two players to Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils were busy in the transfer market having splashed over £200million in a bid to improve...
BBC
Premiership: London Irish 45-14 Worcester - Exiles ease to bonus-point win over Warriors
Tries: Donnell, White, Hassell-Collins, Arundell 2, Joseph, Creevy Cons: Jackson 3. London Irish made a winning start to the new Premiership season as they ran in seven tries at Brentford to earn a bonus-point victory over Worcester. On a subdued day in west London in the wake of Queen Elizabeth...
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea
Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
Comments / 0