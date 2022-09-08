Read full article on original website
Related
Five Chelsea players who could be given new lease of life under Graham Potter including Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher
A KEY factor in Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea was the frustration brewing within the squad and a disconnect between the academy and first team. After the youth revolution under Frank Lampard his successor turned to older stars brought in for huge fees, some of which were pushed to the fringe.
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
FA to recognise Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to represent England after 51-year wait... with trailblazer to be special guest at Nations League fixture against Germany
The Football Association are recognising Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to ever represent England, Sportsmail can reveal. Odeje has waited over half a century for the FA to acknowledge his position as the first-ever black footballer to feature in an international fixture for England at any level - but his 51-year wait is coming to an end.
Graham Potter's Contract Is Three Times Longer Than The Average Lifespan Of A Chelsea Manager
If Potter stays until his contract expires on June 30, 2027 he will become Chelsea's longest-serving manager in the Premier League era.
RELATED PEOPLE
Graham Potter’s First Interview as Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter has given his first interview as the head coach of Chelsea after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.
Graham Potter Brings His Brighton Staff To Chelsea In Coaching Overhaul
Graham Potter is set to bring a lot of his backroom staff to Stamford Bridge as he prepares to begin life as Chelsea head coach.
Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground with Brighton boss set be named as Thomas Tuchel’s successor
GRAHAM POTTER has arrived at Chelsea's Cobham training ground to sign a deal which will see him become the club's new manager. The 47-year-old returned to Brighton this morning to bid farewell to players and staff ahead of his huge move to Stamford Bridge. He is set to become the...
Yardbarker
News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session
Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arsenal fans see bright side as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel and Martinelli are all snubbed from Brazil squad
ARSENAL fans have seen the bright side after three of their Brazilian first-team stars were left out of the national team set-up. Defender Gabriel, as well as attackers Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli were missing from Tite's Brazil squad. Brazil will play Ghana, followed by Tunisia at the end of September...
Birmingham City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Swansea City in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Brendan Rodgers vows to fight to stay at Leicester
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he will fight to stay at the club after his side’s poor start to the season.The Northern Irishman’s position is coming under scrutiny after a run of five successive defeats left them bottom of the Premier League on just one point.Added to the backdrop of a number of pointed comments about the club’s situation during the summer – when several players, including defender Wesley Fofana, left and only two new faces arrived – Rodgers has cut a frustrated figure.But he insists he is up for the fight and dismissed TV pundit Jamie Carragher’s suggestion that...
Thomas Frank says only ‘crazy’ prospect would see him leave Brentford amid Brighton manager links
Thomas Frank insists it would require “something crazy special” to tempt him away from Brentford amid links with the vacant Brighton and Hove Albion job.The Dane arrived in English football as a relatively unknown quantity but his reputation has rocketed after he ended the Bees’ 74-year top-flight exile in 2021 before making a mark on the Premier League.Divisional rivals Brighton are seeking a new head coach following Graham Potter’s departure to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.Brentford boss Frank is among a host of potential candidates connected with the Seagulls but, while discussing Potter’s move to Stamford Bridge, suggested...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea
Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
Report: Graham Potter Has Left Brighton's Training Ground After Saying His Farewells
Graham Potter could potentially become Chelsea manager by the end of today after leaving Brighton's training around mid-day.
Ellis Genge scores twice on debut as Bristol edge out Bath in thriller
Ellis Genge marked his Bristol homecoming with two tries as the Bears began their Gallagher Premiership campaign with a 31-29 victory over Bath at Ashton Gate.Bath looked to be heading towards victory but a late try from Will Capon which was converted by AJ MacGinty proved to be the difference.Following the death of the Queen on Thursday a minute’s silence was held in her honour, with the national anthem sung immediately afterward to pay tribute to the new King.This eagerly anticipated Premiership opener was originally scheduled for Friday night but was pushed back by a day, resulting in no television...
Exclusive: Jaap Stam On The Two Biggest Leaders At Manchester United
Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has given his thoughts on the biggest two leaders at the club at the moment - one being Cristiano Ronaldo.
Premier League managers’ salaries revealed as Chelsea make Graham Potter fourth best-paid boss with Adam Lallana 12th
GRAHAM POTTER will earn £10million-a-year at Chelsea after signing a lucrative five-year deal at Stamford Bridge. And that makes the 47-year-old the joint FOURTH highest earner in the Premier League after he received a bumper pay rise after leaving Brighton. The ex-Swansea gaffer was believed to have been pocketing...
US News and World Report
Sport-All Soccer in England Postponed to Mourn Queen, Cricket and Rugby Go Ahead
(Reuters) - English soccer's ruling body postponed all fixtures until Monday as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth but cricket and rugby matches will go ahead as planned this weekend. Soccer's top flight Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) had already announced they were...
Comments / 0