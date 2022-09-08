ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

FA to recognise Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to represent England after 51-year wait... with trailblazer to be special guest at Nations League fixture against Germany

The Football Association are recognising Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to ever represent England, Sportsmail can reveal. Odeje has waited over half a century for the FA to acknowledge his position as the first-ever black footballer to feature in an international fixture for England at any level - but his 51-year wait is coming to an end.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Yardbarker

News: Graham Potter Takes Charge Of First Chelsea Training Session

Graham Potter led his first training session as the new Chelsea manager today despite their upcoming game against Fulham being postponed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth The Second. Potter was only appointed as Chelsea manager on Thursday where he would then meet the club's current coaching staff. It wasn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#New Boss#News Agency
The Independent

Birmingham City vs Swansea City LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Swansea City in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers vows to fight to stay at Leicester

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he will fight to stay at the club after his side’s poor start to the season.The Northern Irishman’s position is coming under scrutiny after a run of five successive defeats left them bottom of the Premier League on just one point.Added to the backdrop of a number of pointed comments about the club’s situation during the summer – when several players, including defender Wesley Fofana, left and only two new faces arrived – Rodgers has cut a frustrated figure.But he insists he is up for the fight and dismissed TV pundit Jamie Carragher’s suggestion that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank says only ‘crazy’ prospect would see him leave Brentford amid Brighton manager links

Thomas Frank insists it would require “something crazy special” to tempt him away from Brentford amid links with the vacant Brighton and Hove Albion job.The Dane arrived in English football as a relatively unknown quantity but his reputation has rocketed after he ended the Bees’ 74-year top-flight exile in 2021 before making a mark on the Premier League.Divisional rivals Brighton are seeking a new head coach following Graham Potter’s departure to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.Brentford boss Frank is among a host of potential candidates connected with the Seagulls but, while discussing Potter’s move to Stamford Bridge, suggested...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano ‘Here We Go’ on Graham Potter to Chelsea

Despite only being sacked yesterday, Todd Boehly and his Chelsea staff have already found Thomas Tuchel's replacement. Graham Potter, the current manager of Brighton and Hove Albion, looks set to become the German's successor at Stamford Bridge. Even since joining the Seagulls in 2019 from Swansea, Potter has taken the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ellis Genge scores twice on debut as Bristol edge out Bath in thriller

Ellis Genge marked his Bristol homecoming with two tries as the Bears began their Gallagher Premiership campaign with a 31-29 victory over Bath at Ashton Gate.Bath looked to be heading towards victory but a late try from Will Capon which was converted by AJ MacGinty proved to be the difference.Following the death of the Queen on Thursday a minute’s silence was held in her honour, with the national anthem sung immediately afterward to pay tribute to the new King.This eagerly anticipated Premiership opener was originally scheduled for Friday night but was pushed back by a day, resulting in no television...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy