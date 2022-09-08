Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Minnesota Wild Wishes for the 2022-23 Season
It may not be Christmas yet, but it’s still a perfect time to discuss the Minnesota Wild’s three wishes for this upcoming season. They had some big things happen during the offseason, such as trading away Kevin Fiala and shortly after that, Cam Talbot. Those two trades alone have caused the Wild to add some pretty big wishes to their list.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Why the Red Wings Will Make the Playoffs in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings have not made the playoffs since 2016. Following a first-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning that year, they began their rebuild and have not come close to returning to the postseason since. Yet, as we head into the 2022-23 season, it seems like this will be the year that things change on that front. In my opinion, they look like a legitimate playoff team, and here’s why.
The Hockey Writers
3 Best Moves Red Wings Made During 2022 Offseason
The Detroit Red Wings had a very busy offseason, signing four contract extensions, making one trade, drafting nine players, and signing nine free agents to new contracts. They’ve made depth additions across the lineup for this coming season, and the team is set up for future success better than it has been in years.
Yardbarker
Panthers Can Still Get Something From Veteran Eric Staal on PTO
The Florida Panthers went bargain shopping this past offseason with some of their free agents. This includes signing forwards such as Rudolfs Balcers and Nick Cousins to cheap, team-friendly deals. But one that stuck out was someone who was a key piece to the Carolina Hurricanes’ 2005-06 Stanley Cup championship. That piece is forward Eric Staal, who agreed to a professional tryout (PTO) this upcoming training camp this past July.
NHL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Bakersfield Condors sign Justin Bailey to one-year, AHL contract
The Bakersfield Condors have signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year American Hockey League contract, the club announced Thursday. A day prior, the Oilers signed Bailey to a professional tryout, CapFriendly reported. Bailey will be in the Oilers organization and through training camp, he will have a shot to earn...
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Season Could Be Doomed by Cheveldayoff’s Quiet Summer
Winnipeg Jets general manager (GM) Kevin Cheveldayoff has painted himself into a corner. He’s going all-in with his current roster after failing to make a significant move this offseason. The Jets need more top-six depth up front, but he has decided not to add it. Despite what Cheveldayoff claims...
NHL・
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Kakko Being Surpassed by 2019 Draft Classmates
When it comes to Kaapo Kakko, all the New York Rangers can do is wait. Despite being surprisingly scratched by coach Gerard Gallant in the team’s final game of last season, a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Blueshirts remain committed to the potential of the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Signing him to a two-year bridge contract in the offseason, the front office maintains high hopes for the Finnish power forward who was one of the two consensus top prospects three years ago.
Yardbarker
Penguins Who Are Poised to Impress at Training Camp
Two weeks from now, 57 players will step onto the ice at the UPMC Lemieux Complex in Cranberry, hoping to impress the Pittsburgh Penguins brass heading into the 2022-23 season. While most of the Penguins roster spots are determined, there is plenty to gain for plenty of Penguins prospects. First...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankees knock out Corey Kluber, rout Rays
Josh Donaldson, back from the paternity list, singled and scored in a six-run first inning and added a solo homer
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0