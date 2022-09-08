When it comes to Kaapo Kakko, all the New York Rangers can do is wait. Despite being surprisingly scratched by coach Gerard Gallant in the team’s final game of last season, a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Blueshirts remain committed to the potential of the second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. Signing him to a two-year bridge contract in the offseason, the front office maintains high hopes for the Finnish power forward who was one of the two consensus top prospects three years ago.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO