theScore
Fan in 'critical condition' after clashes at UECL game in France
Nice, France, Sept 8, 2022 (AFP) - Violent clashes leaving one fan in a critical condition delayed Thursday's Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne in southern France, local authorities announced. The match in Nice's Allianz Stadium had been due to kick off at 18:45 local time (16:45 GMT)...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund WILL Go Ahead
It's been a turbulent 24 hours for English football since news of the Queen's passing broke, with this weekend's fixtures now officially cancelled as a 'mark of respect' to the monarch. The Cityzens were set to take on an unbeaten Tottenham side in what would've likely been a fascinating contest...
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: More from Sevilla, Walsh to Barca, Transfer Talk, and More...
Here’s your daily dose of headlines to get you ready for the upcoming weekend match against Tottenham Hotspur. But first, we look back at our UCL clash with Sevilla FC. Erling Haaland is finally giving Kevin De Bruyne what he deserves at Man City - Simon Bajkowski - Manchester Evening News.
Raphinha Explains Why He Rejected Chelsea In Favor Of Barcelona After Chat With Neymar
Raphinha has revealed that he spoke to former Barcelona forward Neymar before completing his summer transfer from Leeds United to the Camp Nou. The 25-year-old had multiple offers to choose from, including one from Chelsea. But Raphinha had his heart set on Barcelona and some positive words ...
ESPN
PSG consider legal action after club's fans involved in Nice, Cologne violence
Paris Saint-Germain are contemplating legal action after some of their supporters were involved in violent crowd trouble in Nice ahead of a Europa Conference League match between the Azurean side and Cologne on Thursday. One of them, identified by local authorities as a member of the former Supras Auteuil supporters'...
Raphinha admits rejecting Chelsea to follow Barcelona 'dream'
Raphinha has revealed that he was determined to seal a move to Barcelona this summer, insisting no other offer could have compared to his 'dream' move.
MATCHDAY: Barcelona visits Cádiz; Sanchez back for Marseille
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Barcelona visits last-place Cádiz seeking a fifth straight win before its highly anticipated trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week. Former Bayern star Robert Lewandowski is enjoying a superb start at Barcelona with eight goals in his last four games, including a hat trick in Barcelona’s Champions League opener. Cádiz, which has lost all four of its games without scoring, may also give Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández the opportunity to rest his top players for Bayern. Atlético Madrid hosts Celta Vigo with all eyes on whether coach Diego Simeone will finally use Antoine Griezmann as a starter instead of a late substitute as he has in every game. Sevilla visits Espanyol with pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui to get their first win of the season, while Valencia is at Rayo Vallecano with star signing Edinson Cavani yet to debut.
Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Champions League clash
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR continue their Champions League campaign with a tough trip to Portugal on Tuesday where Sporting Lisbon awaits. Spurs will be full of confidence having comfortably dispatched Marseille in their opening Group D game. And the North London outfit should be the fresher of the two having seen their...
ESPN
Nice, Cologne kicks off late, person critically injured after crowd trouble
The Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne kicked off almost an hour late after crowd trouble erupted in the stands at the Allianz Riviera stadium in southern France and left one in critical care on Thursday. Governing body UEFA said the match was "delayed due to crowd disturbance,"...
‘You never know what’s coming’ – Arsenal boss Arteta in sombre mood ahead of Europa League after Tuchel’s Chelsea axe
ARSENAL boss Mikel Arteta has sympathised with Thomas Tuchel after he was sacked by Chelsea. The German coach, 49, was fired by the Blues on Wednesday morning after 20 months with the club. He guided them to Champions League glory and three domestic cup finals, while also securing back-to-back top...
CBS Sports
UEFA, French police investigating Juventus fans' alleged racist acts in match against Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA and French police have opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus fans made "Nazi salutes and monkey noises" during the club's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, per a report from the Associated Press. Four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game. That...
Champions League: Lewandowski hits Barça hat-trick, Griezmann floors Porto
Robert Lewandowski struck a hat-trick in his first Champions League game for Barcelona to power the Catalan club to an emphatic 5-1 home win over Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday. The midfielder Franck Kessie put Barça in front in the 13th minute and Lewandowski extended their lead with a right-footed finish into the bottom corner in the 37th.
Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund set to go ahead despite this weekend's Premier League games being postponed... while Man United and Arsenal's Europa League fixtures will also take place as planned
Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund is set to go ahead as planned despite Premier League games being called off. The status of next week's European games involving English sides had been uncertain after English clubs cancelled their domestic fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.
FC Zurich vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight
Arsenal get their Europa League campaign underway this evening at FC Zurich.Mikel Arteta’s side suffered their first defeat of the season at Manchester United on Sunday.But the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways and Arteta may rotate his squad.Arsenal have been drawn in Group A alongside Zurich, Bodo/Glimt and PSV.Here’s everything you need to know.When is FC Zurich vs Arsenal?The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Thursday 8 September.How can I watch it?It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match on the...
