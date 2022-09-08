ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Fan in 'critical condition' after clashes at UECL game in France

Nice, France, Sept 8, 2022 (AFP) - Violent clashes leaving one fan in a critical condition delayed Thursday's Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne in southern France, local authorities announced. The match in Nice's Allianz Stadium had been due to kick off at 18:45 local time (16:45 GMT)...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund WILL Go Ahead

It's been a turbulent 24 hours for English football since news of the Queen's passing broke, with this weekend's fixtures now officially cancelled as a 'mark of respect' to the monarch. The Cityzens were set to take on an unbeaten Tottenham side in what would've likely been a fascinating contest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot Police#The Metropolitan Police
ESPN

PSG consider legal action after club's fans involved in Nice, Cologne violence

Paris Saint-Germain are contemplating legal action after some of their supporters were involved in violent crowd trouble in Nice ahead of a Europa Conference League match between the Azurean side and Cologne on Thursday. One of them, identified by local authorities as a member of the former Supras Auteuil supporters'...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Barcelona visits Cádiz; Sanchez back for Marseille

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Barcelona visits last-place Cádiz seeking a fifth straight win before its highly anticipated trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week. Former Bayern star Robert Lewandowski is enjoying a superb start at Barcelona with eight goals in his last four games, including a hat trick in Barcelona’s Champions League opener. Cádiz, which has lost all four of its games without scoring, may also give Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández the opportunity to rest his top players for Bayern. Atlético Madrid hosts Celta Vigo with all eyes on whether coach Diego Simeone will finally use Antoine Griezmann as a starter instead of a late substitute as he has in every game. Sevilla visits Espanyol with pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui to get their first win of the season, while Valencia is at Rayo Vallecano with star signing Edinson Cavani yet to debut.
UEFA
ESPN

Nice, Cologne kicks off late, person critically injured after crowd trouble

The Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne kicked off almost an hour late after crowd trouble erupted in the stands at the Allianz Riviera stadium in southern France and left one in critical care on Thursday. Governing body UEFA said the match was "delayed due to crowd disturbance,"...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund set to go ahead despite this weekend's Premier League games being postponed... while Man United and Arsenal's Europa League fixtures will also take place as planned

Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund is set to go ahead as planned despite Premier League games being called off. The status of next week's European games involving English sides had been uncertain after English clubs cancelled their domestic fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.
UEFA
The Independent

FC Zurich vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Arsenal get their Europa League campaign underway this evening at FC Zurich.Mikel Arteta’s side suffered their first defeat of the season at Manchester United on Sunday.But the Gunners will look to get back to winning ways and Arteta may rotate his squad.Arsenal have been drawn in Group A alongside Zurich, Bodo/Glimt and PSV.Here’s everything you need to know.When is FC Zurich vs Arsenal?The match will kick off at 5:45pm BST on Thursday 8 September.How can I watch it?It will be shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 5:15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match on the...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy