Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Weekly recap of Robinson home sales during week ending Aug. 13
Shares in Midland States Bancorp Inc. (MSBI:NSQ) in Effingham finished Sept. 7 at $25.19 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 2.15 percent rise from the day before when it closed at $24.66. Stocks in Midland States Bancorp Inc. have reached as high as $25.28 and as low as $24.32 USD....
spotonillinois.com
Mahomet-Seymour baffles Charleston 6-0
Mahomet-Seymour sent Charleston home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision in Illinois boys soccer on September 8. How many Olney junior tennis players are ranked in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending Aug. 26?. 07:52. 07:52. 07:52. 07:52. 07:48. 07:28. 07:01. 07:01. 06:23. 06:23. 06:04. Stewart at...
spotonillinois.com
Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL:NSQ) in Mattoon sees -35.35% change by Sept. 9
Olney tennis player Isaac Klingler won 140 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Sept. 3. Their 140 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
French big man likely won't join Illinois until 2023
Zacharie Perrin will wait a year to come to Champaign. French big man Zacharie Perrin likely won't join the Illini for another year. Perrin was set to be part of the 2022 class, but he announced Sunday that he has enrolled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
How many inmates sentenced in Coles County will be released during week ending Sept. 17?
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Coles County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 17. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated...
Comments / 0