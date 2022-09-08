Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Ill. Solar Tour to be held in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2022 Illinois Solar Tour will take place in Carbondale. The city partnered with the Illinois Solar Education Association to arrange host sites for the tour. Residents of Carbondale will be featured among more than 100 solar homes, businesses and non-profits across the state. According to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Special Olympics in danger of ending biggest fundraiser due to lack of participation
Special Olympics of McCracken County is in danger of losing a huge chunk of funding. That's because they may have to end one of their biggest fundraisers. The Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull fundraiser for Special Olympics may cease to exist due to lack of participation. Sponsors say they don't...
KFVS12
11 families displaced by tornadoes move into new housing in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The lieutenant governor and local leaders welcomed 11 families into new transitional housing on Friday, September 9. The families were displaced by the December tornado. They were welcomed into housing prepared by members of the local construction association, as well as other volunteers and organizations. Hosted...
bassmaster.com
High hopes for high water
Calculating ebb and flow — specifically, where and when fish will feed — dominates the tournament angler’s thoughts when competing on a tidal fishery. Everyone has their favorite stage and that’s typically defined by location. Some spots favor the falling water, while others excel during incoming cycles.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sparks fly at Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting over transfer of funds
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Controversy and confusion again casts a shadow over Marshall County politics. At this week's Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Executive Kevin Neal asked to move an additional $20,000 from his budget into a fund for legal expenses. However, commissioners ultimately shot the action down. According to...
wpsdlocal6.com
60th annual banana festival kicking off in Fulton and South Fulton
FULTON, KY — A banana eating contests, a bake-off, a parade, a doggy pageant, and even a 1-ton banana pudding — find all of this and more at the 60th annual banana festival in Fulton, KY. The week-long festival runs from September 9 - 17 in Fulton, KY...
lutheranmuseum.com
Lenora and the Milk Man
Yesterday’s story highlighted the life of Hilda Gerler, who was born on September 10, 1897. One day after Hilda was born, another baby girl was born across the Mississippi River in Jacob, Illinois. That means, once again, we will be looking at a girl who, if she was alive today, would be celebrating her 125th birthday.
wish989.com
Ewing Man Arrested Following Incident at Ewing Grade School
EWING – A rural Ewing man was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 8:10 Friday morning from an Ewing Grade School employee saying there was an issue at the school and that a lockdown had been initiated.
wjpf.com
Suspect arrested after an altercation that left one person injured in Marion
One person has been injured and a suspect arrested after an altercation outside a bar in Marion. Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at the America’s Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar early Thursday morning. Officers located a man lying in the grass on the...
dailyegyptian.com
SIU Law provides free legal services for qualified older constituents
Leo Buscaglia once famously wrote, “Too often, we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” Southern Illinois University Law School has seemingly adopted this practice through its elder law clinic.
KFVS12
SEMO District Fair using new security measures
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District fair begins on Saturday, Sept. 10. The day before kept a lot of people busy setting up for the community’s involvement. Christina Crook said, “I love seeing kids, and the people and just all the smiles and the wonderful weather.”
kentuckytoday.com
Truss for Cumberland River bridge floats into place starting Monday
SMITHLAND, Ky. (KT) – After months of construction and planning, the 700-foot steel truss for the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is expected to be floated into position and placed at the bridge construction site beginning Monday, and public viewing sites are being established. These steps...
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
KFVS12
Crew finds dangerous gas leak at Lyon Co., Ky. home; 1 person evacuated
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews were able to prevent a disaster after finding a gas leak at a western Kentucky home. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to help the Kuttawa Gas Company and other first responders on Friday, September 9. Crews with the...
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
wfcnnews.com
One injured; one arrested following altercation at Marion bar
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been injured following an altercation early Thursday morning in Marion. Police arrested David Jennings, 34, of Benton, and he was later charged with aggravated battery. The incident occurred at the America's Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar. Police say the injured party was...
agupdate.com
Community goes through revival after population decline
BENTON, Ill. — This community is on the move. Following a long period of population and industrial decline, things are looking up for the Franklin County seat. “It takes years to get to the point where a city is stagnant,” said Mayor Fred Kondritz. “But we went on offense, and things started to change.”
spotonillinois.com
Saline County will have one inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Sept. 17
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Saline County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 17. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
wkdzradio.com
December 10 Tornado Victims Moving Into Homes
The landscapes in Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Princeton are again changing thanks to efforts by local groups, state officials, and FEMA. Governor Andy Beshear says housing and shelter were key following the December 10 tornados and several groups stepped up to help including the Parks System. Beshear says keys to...
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
