Massac County, IL

KFVS12

Ill. Solar Tour to be held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2022 Illinois Solar Tour will take place in Carbondale. The city partnered with the Illinois Solar Education Association to arrange host sites for the tour. Residents of Carbondale will be featured among more than 100 solar homes, businesses and non-profits across the state. According to...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

11 families displaced by tornadoes move into new housing in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The lieutenant governor and local leaders welcomed 11 families into new transitional housing on Friday, September 9. The families were displaced by the December tornado. They were welcomed into housing prepared by members of the local construction association, as well as other volunteers and organizations. Hosted...
MAYFIELD, KY
bassmaster.com

High hopes for high water

Calculating ebb and flow — specifically, where and when fish will feed — dominates the tournament angler’s thoughts when competing on a tidal fishery. Everyone has their favorite stage and that’s typically defined by location. Some spots favor the falling water, while others excel during incoming cycles.
BENTON, IL
County
Massac County, IL
Massac County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Olney, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Lenora and the Milk Man

Yesterday’s story highlighted the life of Hilda Gerler, who was born on September 10, 1897. One day after Hilda was born, another baby girl was born across the Mississippi River in Jacob, Illinois. That means, once again, we will be looking at a girl who, if she was alive today, would be celebrating her 125th birthday.
SMITHTON, IL
wish989.com

Ewing Man Arrested Following Incident at Ewing Grade School

EWING – A rural Ewing man was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 8:10 Friday morning from an Ewing Grade School employee saying there was an issue at the school and that a lockdown had been initiated.
EWING, IL
dailyegyptian.com

SIU Law provides free legal services for qualified older constituents

Leo Buscaglia once famously wrote, “Too often, we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” Southern Illinois University Law School has seemingly adopted this practice through its elder law clinic.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

SEMO District Fair using new security measures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District fair begins on Saturday, Sept. 10. The day before kept a lot of people busy setting up for the community’s involvement. Christina Crook said, “I love seeing kids, and the people and just all the smiles and the wonderful weather.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kentuckytoday.com

Truss for Cumberland River bridge floats into place starting Monday

SMITHLAND, Ky. (KT) – After months of construction and planning, the 700-foot steel truss for the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland is expected to be floated into position and placed at the bridge construction site beginning Monday, and public viewing sites are being established. These steps...
SMITHLAND, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board

Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
MARION, IL
wfcnnews.com

One injured; one arrested following altercation at Marion bar

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been injured following an altercation early Thursday morning in Marion. Police arrested David Jennings, 34, of Benton, and he was later charged with aggravated battery. The incident occurred at the America's Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar. Police say the injured party was...
agupdate.com

Community goes through revival after population decline

BENTON, Ill. — This community is on the move. Following a long period of population and industrial decline, things are looking up for the Franklin County seat. “It takes years to get to the point where a city is stagnant,” said Mayor Fred Kondritz. “But we went on offense, and things started to change.”
BENTON, IL
wkdzradio.com

December 10 Tornado Victims Moving Into Homes

The landscapes in Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Princeton are again changing thanks to efforts by local groups, state officials, and FEMA. Governor Andy Beshear says housing and shelter were key following the December 10 tornados and several groups stepped up to help including the Parks System. Beshear says keys to...
PRINCETON, KY

