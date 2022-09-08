Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Tilghman student 1 of less than 10 in nation to receive prestigious scholarship, guaranteed career in Coast Guard
PADUCAH — Paducah Tilghman Naval Junior ROTC cadet Audrey Shirk, featured in a Local 6 Service and Sacrifice story in August, has been guaranteed an appointment to the Coast Guard Academy Scholars Program and Coast Guard Academy Class of '28. According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the...
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
spotonillinois.com
County moves forward with intergovernmental agreement for Maple Grove SRO
Maple Grove Elementary School is one step closer to having a school resource officer after Massac County commissioners gave authorization by consensus to Massac County State's Attorney Josh Stratemeyer to draft an intergovernmental agreement between the county and Maple Grove... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:38. 12:37. 11:58.
wsiu.org
The U.S. DOT is pumping more money into Carbondale's multimodal station
The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving an additional $4.3 million towards the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station in Carbondale. The City of Carbondale reports the total grant funding for the project is now at $21 million. The new station will house Amtrak, the Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale...
spotonillinois.com
Saline County will have one inmate sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Sept. 17
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Saline County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 17. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sparks fly at Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting over transfer of funds
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Controversy and confusion again casts a shadow over Marshall County politics. At this week's Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Executive Kevin Neal asked to move an additional $20,000 from his budget into a fund for legal expenses. However, commissioners ultimately shot the action down. According to...
KFVS12
2022 National Fishing and Hunting Days to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
Preview of 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships to be held in Paducah. Joe Burkhead, with 26th National Adaptive Water Ski Championships, shares what you can expect at this year's competition in Paducah on Sept. 14-17. Senior Information Day event to be held in Cape Girardeau Thursday. Updated: 6 hours...
spotonillinois.com
SIU vs. SEMO: 50 miles, 90 games and one coveted wheel
Saluki football will take the field on Sept. 10 for the home opener against the Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) Redhawks at Saluki Stadium. When it does, it will add another chapter to the long, storied rivalry that includes a ship's wheel, a baseball stadium, and some...
wfcnnews.com
Sesser, Hurst, W. Frankfort recieve loans for clean drinking water
BENTON – 117th District State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) announced this week that the Illinois EPA is awarding low-interest loans to local governments and sanitary districts. The city of Hurst in Williamson County, the city of Sesser, and the city of West Frankfort all stand to benefit from the...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau: No plans to move forward with marina
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau said the community dock feasibility study is finished, but there are no plan to move forward with the project. According to a release from the city on Friday, September 9, building a marina would require “broader community support,” as well as grants or private investments.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
wpsdlocal6.com
Local Pastor celebrates 30 years with same church
PADUCAH, KY — A local Pastor and his wife are celebrating 30 years with the same church, right here in Paducah. The Washington St. Baptist Church will be celebrating and honoring Pastor Raynarldo Henderson and First Lady Cherri Henderson for a whole weekend, from September 16 - 18. On...
KFVS12
IDOT looking to hire additional employees for winter
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is gearing up for winter and is looking to hire snow plow drivers and other positions. IDOT’s annual Snowbird Program is looking to fill more than 2,500 positions statewide. Southern Illinois District 9 needs to fill more than 160 positions.
KFVS12
No Place Like Home: Fredericktown
Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools. Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year. We're speaking with Barry Bean about changes in the market as well as an update on the ag omnibus bill and trade tensions with China. SEMO kicks off...
wpsdlocal6.com
Free baby supplies to be handed out in drive-thu community baby shower
MARION, IL — Over 200 bags of baby supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru community baby shower in Marion, IL on Saturday, September 10. According to a Thursday release, Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team to provide the free baby supplies, which includes wipes, diapers, bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
KFVS12
One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
starvedrock.media
Williamson County Republicans object to the Democratic candidate for state's attorney
MARION — Williamson County Republicans have filed objections with the county election board against Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale’s petition as a candidate for Williamson County State’s Attorney. The objections were filed by Williamson County Republican Chairman Jeff Diederich, Amy Eckert and Alexia Denly. The objection to...
dailyegyptian.com
Carbondale resident attacked by multiple people on campus
A Carbondale resident was battered on campus on Sept. 5, at 11:07 p.m., according to the SIU Department of Public Safety. The victim told officers they were attacked by ten people near Neely Drive. The victim was hurt but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. Video surveillance caught fifteen people...
wfcnnews.com
One injured; one arrested following altercation at Marion bar
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been injured following an altercation early Thursday morning in Marion. Police arrested David Jennings, 34, of Benton, and he was later charged with aggravated battery. The incident occurred at the America's Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar. Police say the injured party was...
KFVS12
Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School. According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.
