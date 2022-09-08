ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrier Mills, IL

westkentuckystar.com

Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board

Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
PADUCAH, KY
spotonillinois.com

County moves forward with intergovernmental agreement for Maple Grove SRO

Maple Grove Elementary School is one step closer to having a school resource officer after Massac County commissioners gave authorization by consensus to Massac County State's Attorney Josh Stratemeyer to draft an intergovernmental agreement between the county and Maple Grove... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:38. 12:37. 11:58.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

The U.S. DOT is pumping more money into Carbondale's multimodal station

The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving an additional $4.3 million towards the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station in Carbondale. The City of Carbondale reports the total grant funding for the project is now at $21 million. The new station will house Amtrak, the Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale...
CARBONDALE, IL
Education
spotonillinois.com

SIU vs. SEMO: 50 miles, 90 games and one coveted wheel

Saluki football will take the field on Sept. 10 for the home opener against the Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) Redhawks at Saluki Stadium. When it does, it will add another chapter to the long, storied rivalry that includes a ship's wheel, a baseball stadium, and some...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

Sesser, Hurst, W. Frankfort recieve loans for clean drinking water

BENTON – 117th District State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton) announced this week that the Illinois EPA is awarding low-interest loans to local governments and sanitary districts. The city of Hurst in Williamson County, the city of Sesser, and the city of West Frankfort all stand to benefit from the...
HURST, IL
KFVS12

City of Cape Girardeau: No plans to move forward with marina

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Cape Girardeau said the community dock feasibility study is finished, but there are no plan to move forward with the project. According to a release from the city on Friday, September 9, building a marina would require “broader community support,” as well as grants or private investments.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau restaurant celebrates 25 years of business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Celebrations Restaurants just celebrated 25 years in business. Executive Chef DeWayne Schaaf has been at the restaurant 24 of the 25 years the restaurant has been in business. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with Schaaf family and Celebrations on Wednesday, Sept....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Local Pastor celebrates 30 years with same church

PADUCAH, KY — A local Pastor and his wife are celebrating 30 years with the same church, right here in Paducah. The Washington St. Baptist Church will be celebrating and honoring Pastor Raynarldo Henderson and First Lady Cherri Henderson for a whole weekend, from September 16 - 18. On...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

IDOT looking to hire additional employees for winter

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is gearing up for winter and is looking to hire snow plow drivers and other positions. IDOT’s annual Snowbird Program is looking to fill more than 2,500 positions statewide. Southern Illinois District 9 needs to fill more than 160 positions.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

No Place Like Home: Fredericktown

Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools. Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year. We're speaking with Barry Bean about changes in the market as well as an update on the ag omnibus bill and trade tensions with China. SEMO kicks off...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Free baby supplies to be handed out in drive-thu community baby shower

MARION, IL — Over 200 bags of baby supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru community baby shower in Marion, IL on Saturday, September 10. According to a Thursday release, Molina Healthcare of Illinois is partnering with the Franklin-Williamson Positive Youth Development Action Team to provide the free baby supplies, which includes wipes, diapers, bottles, pacifiers, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

One person charged in Marion altercation involving gunfire

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) have arrested a suspect after getting reports of gunfire during an altercation in the early morning hours on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to MPD, David Jennings, 34, of Benton, Ill. was arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Officers say they discovered...
MARION, IL
dailyegyptian.com

Carbondale resident attacked by multiple people on campus

A Carbondale resident was battered on campus on Sept. 5, at 11:07 p.m., according to the SIU Department of Public Safety. The victim told officers they were attacked by ten people near Neely Drive. The victim was hurt but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. Video surveillance caught fifteen people...
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

One injured; one arrested following altercation at Marion bar

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - One person has been injured following an altercation early Thursday morning in Marion. Police arrested David Jennings, 34, of Benton, and he was later charged with aggravated battery. The incident occurred at the America's Best Value Inn and Heartland Sports Bar. Police say the injured party was...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Franklin Co. school lock-down results in man’s arrest

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after deputies received a 911 call from the Ewing Grade School. According to a release, 30-year-old Alan Cain, of Ewing, was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after deputies found him on school property during a lock-down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL

