Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
“Babes in the Woods” Identified After 7 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vancouver, WA
LIVE UPDATES: Portland State At Washington
List will be updated as we are able to confirm recruits. Washington started their season off on the right foot last week with a 45-20 win over Kent State at Husky Stadium. Today, they face off with Portland State, an FCS school, in the hopes of upping their record to 2-0 before a big matchup with Michigan State next week.
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon hosts Eastern Washington in home-opener
Saturday evening from the friendly confines of Autzen Stadium the Oregon Ducks will kickoff their 2022 home slate of football games this season. The Ducks will host FCS opponent Eastern Washington at 5:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. DuckTerritory.com's staff of Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack will be on hand as well as two photographers and intern Jackson Naugle to bring you full coverage of this big game.
How to watch: Washington State vs. Wisconsin
WISCONSIN WON'T TRY to fool Washington State on Saturday, the Badgers will look to run it roughly 70 percent of the time and wear the Cougs down. Over on defense, the Badgers pitched a shutout last week after last season giving up the fewest yards per game and yards per play of any FBS team. Will it be a low-scoring game won or lost late in the second half? Here's how to watch.
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Portland State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Current Records: Portland State 0-1; Washington 1-0 Last Season Records: Washington 4-8; Portland State 5-6 The Washington Huskies will stay at home another week and welcome the Portland State Vikings at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies earned a 41-3 in their most recent game in September of 2016.
What time, what channel is the Portland State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Portland State travels up Interstate 5 to face the Dawgs at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. PT and the game will air on Pac-12 Washington. Last Saturday, Washington (1-0) won its first game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, beating Kent State, 45-20. Last Thursday, the Vikings began this season with a tough, 21-17 loss at San Jose State, with the Spartans scoring the game-winning touchdown with just 1:11 left in the game. The Huskies will remain home for two more Saturdays after this week’s game as, on Sept. 17, Michigan State pays its first visit to Seattle since the season-opener in 1970. The following week, the Huskies open Pac-12 play against their oldest collegiate rival, Stanford, on September 28.
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
Jackson Shelstad, Oregon Ducks basketball commit, will play football this year for West Linn
The 4-star senior basketball recruit played varsity football as a freshman and was arguably Oregon's top athlete in his class
Washington football player goes from missing to murder suspect
A 16-year-old football player was set to start school, istead, he sits in a juvenile detention center accused of murder.
Is Washington State’s #1 Party School Really a Surprise to Anyone?
Can You Name The #1 Party School In Washington State?. The school year has started and college students are headed back to class. You might be surprised that some incoming students might've picked their school totally based on the party atmosphere. Remember when Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade said in...
Gresham, September 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Gresham. The Central High School soccer team will have a game with Centennial High School on September 08, 2022, 16:00:00. The Beaverton High School soccer team will have a game with Gresham High School on September 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
7 of The Most Depressing Cities In USA Surround The Tri-Cities
BILLINGS, MONTANA - #1 in the USA for depression at 31%. SPOKANE - SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON - #6 in USA for depression at 27%. SALEM, OREGON - #8 in the USA for depression at 25.9%. BOISE CITY, IDAHO - #14 in the USA for depression at 24.9%. PORTLAND, OREGON -...
pdxmonthly.com
Rolling Power Outages Are Planned around Portland as East Winds Kick Up
Portlanders may have woken up to clear blue skies and mild, late-summer breezes on Friday morning, but hot, dry conditions and forecasts for strong winds have the entire region on high alert for wildfires—and rolling power outages are already in place as a precautionary measure. Power is currently off...
Iconic Nike waffle shoes worn by legendary distance runner Steve Prefontaine up for auction
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time ever, a pair of Nike Oregon Waffle shoes worn by distance runner Steve Prefontaine are up publicly for sale. The shoes were listed on the auction site, Sothebys.com, with a minimum bid of $100,000 reserve. Within a day, that reserve was met and the cheapest they will sell for is that amount. The shoes are also on display in New York as part of Sotheby's sports memorabilia auction dubbed "Invictus," which features a variety of athletes who've had a deep and lasting impact on their respective sports.
Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program
The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
kbnd.com
Local Democrat Eyes Finish Line In Congressional Race
TERREBONNE, OR -- Two women from opposite ends of the newly redrawn Fifth Congressional District both say they’re the better candidate. During a meeting with local business leaders earlier this week, former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the Republican nominee, said she’s still learning about Central Oregon, which is new to the district in this election. Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner, of Terrebonne, says many issues - like economic development - are important no matter where you live, "And then our rural areas; okay, they get a little more water on the other side of the hill but our agricultural issues, there are some tie-ins there, as well, and needing some of that infrastructure support. I actually really like the district because it’s kind of a microcosm of our state and really challenges us to work together to solve these problems."
The Number Of New Real Estate Listings In Portland, OR Has Dropped Sharply
While this Pacific Northwest metropolis is a great place to live for a variety of reasons, it may not be the best place to buy a house right now.
KGW
Oregon's first exclusive sparkling winery will soon open in Dayton
Domaine Willamette in the Dundee Hills aims to bring sparkling wine to the table while making a positive impact on the environment. It's set to open on Sept. 19.
kptv.com
High profile politicians visit Portland ahead of midterms
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Politics in Portland saw national interest on Tuesday. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Representative Earl Blumenauer and Representative Suzanne Bonamici for an event, and Republican Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, joined GOP Oregon gubernatorial candidate, Christine Drazan at an event just down the street. Pelosi joined...
kptv.com
Portland West Hills brace for possible power shutoff
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While they feel the inconvenience of a power shutoff, one Portland neighborhood knows it’s part of preventing devastating wildfires. According to Portland General Electric, the West Hills area is one part of the city that could likely lose power Friday if conditions are bad. Sally...
Portland flight diverted after erratic passenger yells, climbs over seats
A passenger who admitted he’d recently used methamphetamine caused a Delta flight traveling from Portland to Atlanta to make an emergency stop in Salt Lake City, Utah Saturday, according to court documents.
247Sports
