Portland, OR

LIVE UPDATES: Portland State At Washington

List will be updated as we are able to confirm recruits. Washington started their season off on the right foot last week with a 45-20 win over Kent State at Husky Stadium. Today, they face off with Portland State, an FCS school, in the hopes of upping their record to 2-0 before a big matchup with Michigan State next week.
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon hosts Eastern Washington in home-opener

Saturday evening from the friendly confines of Autzen Stadium the Oregon Ducks will kickoff their 2022 home slate of football games this season. The Ducks will host FCS opponent Eastern Washington at 5:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. DuckTerritory.com's staff of Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack will be on hand as well as two photographers and intern Jackson Naugle to bring you full coverage of this big game.
How to watch: Washington State vs. Wisconsin

WISCONSIN WON'T TRY to fool Washington State on Saturday, the Badgers will look to run it roughly 70 percent of the time and wear the Cougs down. Over on defense, the Badgers pitched a shutout last week after last season giving up the fewest yards per game and yards per play of any FBS team. Will it be a low-scoring game won or lost late in the second half? Here's how to watch.
What time, what channel is the Portland State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Portland State travels up Interstate 5 to face the Dawgs at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. PT and the game will air on Pac-12 Washington. Last Saturday, Washington (1-0) won its first game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, beating Kent State, 45-20. Last Thursday, the Vikings began this season with a tough, 21-17 loss at San Jose State, with the Spartans scoring the game-winning touchdown with just 1:11 left in the game. The Huskies will remain home for two more Saturdays after this week’s game as, on Sept. 17, Michigan State pays its first visit to Seattle since the season-opener in 1970. The following week, the Huskies open Pac-12 play against their oldest collegiate rival, Stanford, on September 28.
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener

The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
Rolling Power Outages Are Planned around Portland as East Winds Kick Up

Portlanders may have woken up to clear blue skies and mild, late-summer breezes on Friday morning, but hot, dry conditions and forecasts for strong winds have the entire region on high alert for wildfires—and rolling power outages are already in place as a precautionary measure. Power is currently off...
Iconic Nike waffle shoes worn by legendary distance runner Steve Prefontaine up for auction

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time ever, a pair of Nike Oregon Waffle shoes worn by distance runner Steve Prefontaine are up publicly for sale. The shoes were listed on the auction site, Sothebys.com, with a minimum bid of $100,000 reserve. Within a day, that reserve was met and the cheapest they will sell for is that amount. The shoes are also on display in New York as part of Sotheby's sports memorabilia auction dubbed "Invictus," which features a variety of athletes who've had a deep and lasting impact on their respective sports.
Beaverton aims to conserve water with Purple Pipe Program

The city is working on a new system in South Cooper Mountain that will use other water sources to conserve potable water.Beaverton is working on an innovative water project that will conserve water, save money and use groundwater and stormwater for irrigation in the South Cooper Mountain area. The Purple Pipe Program, as city officials are calling it, is the first of its kind in Oregon. It will eventually use treated stormwater and native groundwater for irrigation, according to program manager Priya Dhanapal. "This has been attracting a lot of attention throughout the West Coast. (Consultants for) the city of...
Local Democrat Eyes Finish Line In Congressional Race

TERREBONNE, OR -- Two women from opposite ends of the newly redrawn Fifth Congressional District both say they’re the better candidate. During a meeting with local business leaders earlier this week, former Happy Valley Mayor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the Republican nominee, said she’s still learning about Central Oregon, which is new to the district in this election. Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner, of Terrebonne, says many issues - like economic development - are important no matter where you live, "And then our rural areas; okay, they get a little more water on the other side of the hill but our agricultural issues, there are some tie-ins there, as well, and needing some of that infrastructure support. I actually really like the district because it’s kind of a microcosm of our state and really challenges us to work together to solve these problems."
High profile politicians visit Portland ahead of midterms

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Politics in Portland saw national interest on Tuesday. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Representative Earl Blumenauer and Representative Suzanne Bonamici for an event, and Republican Maryland governor, Larry Hogan, joined GOP Oregon gubernatorial candidate, Christine Drazan at an event just down the street. Pelosi joined...
Portland West Hills brace for possible power shutoff

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While they feel the inconvenience of a power shutoff, one Portland neighborhood knows it’s part of preventing devastating wildfires. According to Portland General Electric, the West Hills area is one part of the city that could likely lose power Friday if conditions are bad. Sally...
