MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Too many questions linger ahead of the Patriots’ season opener vs. the Dolphins
Even when they had Super Bowl teams, the Patriots had strange things happen to them in Miami, leaving concern for the 2022 squad that's still figuring out their identity. Welcome to Season 11, Episode 1 of the Unconventional Preview, a serious yet lighthearted, nostalgia-tinted look at the Patriots’ weekly matchup.
LeBatard: Optomistic but Not Loving Dolphins
Dan LeBatard talks about how the once great Dolphins could not possibly return to glory but is not totally sure and shares his Tim Hardaway story.
Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have updated their injury reports for Sunday night’s regular-season opener, and there are some big names among the changes in practice participation. Here’s the latest report from both teams following Thursday’s practices:. Bucs WR Chris Godwin. Bucs CB Zyon McCollum.
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game
The Patriots are underdogs for their regular season opener - and the experts view them that way, too. Not sure if you’re aware, but the New England Patriots no longer have an offensive coordinator. OK, so Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and, for all we know, the Ghost of Dick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
Dolphins Make Two Moves for Week 1 Game
The Miami Dolphins elevated two players from their practice squad for their season opener at Hard Rock Stadium
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Monday Night Football will look a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN hired former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
5 Miami Dolphins players to watch during season-opener vs. Patriots
From pass rushers to pass catchers, here are some players to keep an eye on in Miami. With a three-game losing streak against Miami as the backdrop for Sunday’s season opener, the Patriots have an opportunity to score a key divisional win early in 2022. There will be plenty...
RELATED PEOPLE
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey listed on Thursday's injury report
The Carolina Panthers experienced some bad déjà vu yesterday, when new kicker Eddy Piñeiro—who was replacing their usual kicker Zane Gonzalez—popped up on the first injury report of the regular season. And if that’s bad déjà vu, then what do you consider Christian McCaffrey already hitting the list?
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
NBC Sports
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
QB Dak Prescott shoehorns himself into Cowboys-Bucs injury report
As the saying goes, if the shoe fits, wear it. The famous idiom has a little-known cousin. If the shoe doesn’t fit, make sure not to cause panic amongst Cowboys Nation when they hear about it. A shoe issue caused Dak Prescottto leave the field on Thursday and eventually end up on the injury report. Near the end of Thursday’s practice where media could watch, Prescott removed himself from the action.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Baltimore Ravens, QB Lamar Jackson fail to reach agreement on new contract
Lamar Jackson turned down the Baltimore Ravens' offers for a contract extension and is now betting on himself this season. On Friday morning, the Ravens announced they were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal by the quarterback's self-imposed deadline. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we...
Atlanta Falcons still a fit for free agent Odell Beckham Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons are heading into the 2022 season with an almost entirely new group of receivers with Russell Gage leaving in free agency and Calvin Ridley missing the season due to suspension. First-round pick Drake London will be the number one option with nothing but question marks behind the rookie.
Thursday Dolphins Mailbag: Waddle Issue, CB Concerns, the Patriots Game, and More
How much concern should be there about Jaylen Waddle? What's a realistic goal for the running game? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to best
Week 1 brings plenty of gambling opportunities, but I wanted to lock in on one particular topic that stood out to me when looking at this weekend's slate. While breaking down the lines, the biggest thing that popped out was that there were 10 home teams listed as underdogs. In comparison, last year featured only seven home dogs in Week 1, and there have only been nine other instances of seven or more home underdogs in Week 1 over the last 45 yrs (since 1977), per FOX Sports Research.
