Economy

Report: Radical Leftists on Wall Street Use Your Money to Push Woke Causes

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 2 days ago

A new report provides further proof left-wing radicals are spending your hard earned money on their woke causes.

The D.C.-based watchdog American Accountability Foundation found Wall Street's biggest asset management firms have ties to Democrats with history of political activism.

"Firms like BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street, who control a combined $22 trillion in assets, they're essentially using other people's money, using your money, to push a political agenda," says Jerome Trankle, research director for AAF.

"One of the people we looked at wants to completely defund police in New York City. These are very radical people, not traditional investment managers that are using your money to make woke investments."

It's so bad, state governments in Texas and elsewhere have had to take action.

"They have these pension funds for state government, and they're saying we don't want our state pension funds invested to push woke ideology," says Trankle.

"We want our funds invested for maximum return only, not to push a woke social agenda."

It's also led to a growing number of conservative-based asset firms to choose from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZI4G5_0hmoAbq900
Photo: Getty Images North America

Houston, TX
