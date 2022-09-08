ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Security guard shot, injured at southeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A security guard is recovering after being shot at a southeast Columbus bar and restaurant early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Hamilton Road just before 12:30 a.m., police said. Police said a man refused a security pat down at the door, which caused...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman killed in northeast Columbus hit-skip

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 37-year-old woman is dead following a hit-skip in northeast Columbus Sunday night. The crash happened near Morse Road and Dunbridge Street just after 8:30 p.m. Police said an unknown vehicle was driving east on Morse Road when Alexis Wolfe attempted to cross the street....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus woman indicted in death of 10-month-old baby

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman has been indicted on multiple counts in the death of a 10-month-old child. A Franklin County grand jury indicted Dierra Smith for one count of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of felony child endangering and one misdemeanor count of child endangering, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Driver flees after crashing into east Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into an east Columbus grocery store early Monday morning causing heavy damage. The accident happened at the El Tulipan grocery store located along East Livingston Avenue, according to police. Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing into the building. Officials...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus mayor says they'll continue to share info in Donovan Lewis shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been two weeks since the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus officer at Lewis' Sullivant Avenue home. Veteran officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed Lewis. Three officers and a K9 arrived to serve arrest warrants on Lewis for improper handling of a firearm, assault, and domestic violence.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in pineapple truck crash in Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital following a crash on I-71 South in Madison County early Tuesday morning. Ohio Department of Transportation troopers said the truck was carrying pineapples. The driver was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. ODOT officials...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect caught on camera breaking and entering at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An unknown suspect was caught on camera breaking into a ZAGG store at East Town Center. The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on July 31, 2022, police said. Police said they are not sure how the suspect was able to enter through the front door...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Problem Solvers gets immediate help for Columbus grandfather on oxygen with no power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus grandfather in desperate need of help called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers and got immediate results. Grandfather Michael Branche said he's been using an extension cord to power up his apartment on Malin Place for the last three weeks by plugging into an outside outlet to a neighboring building. He said management at Tall Oaks Apartments cut power to his building after a fire inside four of the units last month. While those units are unoccupied and remain without power, management told the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services that power was restored for the other tenants except for those who are late on their bills.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fifth anniversary Columbus Women and Girls' Fest split between locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Saturday, September 17th marks the fifth anniversary of the Columbus Women & Girls' Fest! The free two-part event is geared at elevating women and girl leaders in arts and culture. Attendees can find live music performances by Grammy nominated singer, emcee and activist, Mumu Fresh and the globally known, lyrical goddess MC, Sa Roc. The event also hosts a "Teaching Black Girls" workshop featuring a panel of experts including local women and girl vendors, food trucks, children activity stations, beauty and health stations, free school supplies and more!
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

BANKSYLAND coming to Columbus for 3 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The international BANKSYLAND exhibition is coming to Columbus for three days this month!. You can catch this incredible art experience on September 16, 17, and 18. The first-ever Columbus exhibit will feature over 80 pieces and installations; including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks,...
COLUMBUS, OH

