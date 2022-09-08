Read full article on original website
Security guard shot, injured at southeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A security guard is recovering after being shot at a southeast Columbus bar and restaurant early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Hamilton Road just before 12:30 a.m., police said. Police said a man refused a security pat down at the door, which caused...
Woman killed in northeast Columbus hit-skip
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 37-year-old woman is dead following a hit-skip in northeast Columbus Sunday night. The crash happened near Morse Road and Dunbridge Street just after 8:30 p.m. Police said an unknown vehicle was driving east on Morse Road when Alexis Wolfe attempted to cross the street....
Columbus woman indicted in death of 10-month-old baby
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman has been indicted on multiple counts in the death of a 10-month-old child. A Franklin County grand jury indicted Dierra Smith for one count of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of felony child endangering and one misdemeanor count of child endangering, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Suspect charged for allegedly firing at man accused of murder after deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another person has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting near a bar on North Hamilton Road. Columbus police said two people were shot in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road. Medics pronounced one of the victims dead while the other was taken...
Driver flees after crashing into east Columbus grocery store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into an east Columbus grocery store early Monday morning causing heavy damage. The accident happened at the El Tulipan grocery store located along East Livingston Avenue, according to police. Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing into the building. Officials...
Police looking to identify men in Short North beating that left victim critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released a video Monday showing two men knocking another man unconscious and hitting him on the ground in the Short North on Labor Day. UPDATE | Men charged after Short North beating leaves man in coma with brain bleed, skull fractures. Police said...
Columbus mayor says they'll continue to share info in Donovan Lewis shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been two weeks since the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus officer at Lewis' Sullivant Avenue home. Veteran officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed Lewis. Three officers and a K9 arrived to serve arrest warrants on Lewis for improper handling of a firearm, assault, and domestic violence.
Men charged after Short North beating leaves man in coma with brain bleed, skull fractures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police charged two men they say knocked out a man and punched him in the head while unconscious outside a Short North bar. Police are searching for both men. On Labor Day, Officers responded outside Julep Bar at 1014 N. High St. around 2:30...
1 person injured in pineapple truck crash in Madison County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital following a crash on I-71 South in Madison County early Tuesday morning. Ohio Department of Transportation troopers said the truck was carrying pineapples. The driver was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive. ODOT officials...
Suspect caught on camera breaking and entering at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An unknown suspect was caught on camera breaking into a ZAGG store at East Town Center. The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on July 31, 2022, police said. Police said they are not sure how the suspect was able to enter through the front door...
'Kia Boy' parents invited to private meeting to talk with juvenile court, local agencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A private meeting is being put together this week for parents of kids who are suspected of stealing cars across Columbus. "It's our goal that we will be able to save our children from crime," said Nana Watson, President of the Columbus Chapter of the NAACP.
Police searching for suspect caught on camera killing man near Hamilton STEM Academy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips in identifying a suspect caught on camera shooting and killing a man in a car behind a school. Officers responded to a car near the Hamilton Stem Academy on May 1 after a passerby discovered a body in a car.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by 2 cars in Blendon Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in serious condition after being struck by two vehicles late Sunday night in Blendon Township. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 11:50 p.m. along Sunbury Road under I-270 near Watt Road. The man appeared to be struck by a...
Problem Solvers gets immediate help for Columbus grandfather on oxygen with no power
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus grandfather in desperate need of help called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers and got immediate results. Grandfather Michael Branche said he's been using an extension cord to power up his apartment on Malin Place for the last three weeks by plugging into an outside outlet to a neighboring building. He said management at Tall Oaks Apartments cut power to his building after a fire inside four of the units last month. While those units are unoccupied and remain without power, management told the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services that power was restored for the other tenants except for those who are late on their bills.
Columbus, Franklin County to distribute another $20 million for rent, utility assistance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large amount of money is available for renters who have experienced a loss of income from the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of losing housing in the city of Columbus. The city of Columbus and Franklin County authorized the distribution of another $20...
Fifth anniversary Columbus Women and Girls' Fest split between locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Saturday, September 17th marks the fifth anniversary of the Columbus Women & Girls' Fest! The free two-part event is geared at elevating women and girl leaders in arts and culture. Attendees can find live music performances by Grammy nominated singer, emcee and activist, Mumu Fresh and the globally known, lyrical goddess MC, Sa Roc. The event also hosts a "Teaching Black Girls" workshop featuring a panel of experts including local women and girl vendors, food trucks, children activity stations, beauty and health stations, free school supplies and more!
BANKSYLAND coming to Columbus for 3 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The international BANKSYLAND exhibition is coming to Columbus for three days this month!. You can catch this incredible art experience on September 16, 17, and 18. The first-ever Columbus exhibit will feature over 80 pieces and installations; including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks,...
Warrant provides insight into what was found in apartment where Donovan Lewis was killed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released new video on Thursday of the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis. Lewis was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson who was among the officer serving warrants at a Hilltop apartment. ABC 6/FOX 28 is getting insight into what was found inside...
Columbus leaders plan expansion of 'Right Response Unit' for non-emergency 911 calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A special unit that handles non-emergency Columbus 911 calls to help those in crisis fielded nearly 1,300 calls and saved officers hundreds of hours, the city said Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders lauded the Right Response Unit's performance since launching in 2021...
