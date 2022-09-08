ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

whvoradio.com

I24 Closed At KY/TN Line Friday Night/Saturday Morning

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the westbound lanes of Interstate-24 at the Tennessee state line will be closed Friday night/Saturday morning for a few hours. Officials say crews will be working to repair the damaged guardrail at the west fork of the Red River Bridge. Westbound traffic is already limited to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
#Western Kentucky
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Application period for Kentucky deer, waterfowl and pheasant quota hunts open through September 30

The window to apply online for Kentucky’s annual drawings for deer, waterfowl and pheasant quota hunts on public lands is open through the end of September. “Quota” refers to a set number of hunting slots or permits available for a particular hunt. These hunts are ideal for those just starting out, or others without a place to hunt.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

The City of Paducah honored as 2022 City Government of the Year

The City of Paducah has been recognized by the Kentucky League of Cities as the 2022 City Government of the Year. Criteria for the award center on good governance boosting the city or transformational work in a city through government. Paducah's application and subsequent selection noted the priority placed on...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board

Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
PADUCAH, KY
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
14news.com

Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue

CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County

A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Injured In Trigg County Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound at the 59-mile marker when it struck a deer. The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries. The...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Man And Woman Charged After Traffic Stop In Hopkinsville

A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to a stolen vehicle being recovered Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 24-year-old Maryiah Walthour after the vehicle she was driving was found to have been stolen and had a stolen tag from another vehicle on it. During the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
MURRAY, KY

