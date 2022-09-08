Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
I24 Closed At KY/TN Line Friday Night/Saturday Morning
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the westbound lanes of Interstate-24 at the Tennessee state line will be closed Friday night/Saturday morning for a few hours. Officials say crews will be working to repair the damaged guardrail at the west fork of the Red River Bridge. Westbound traffic is already limited to...
kentuckytoday.com
Last of ‘superloads’ wll be on west Ky. roads Thursday morning
PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) – Those who drive on Interstate 24 and other major roads in Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties, will be happy to hear the last in the series of 480-ton truck cargos known as “superloads” will take place Thursday morning. According to the Kentucky Transportation...
WLKY.com
Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
Tennessee pilot found dead in Mammoth Cave after helicopter crash
Law enforcement from Mammoth Cave National Park received word of a helicopter crash on Monday that proved to be fatal.
Kentucky tornado recovery assisted with $95.7 million in aid
Nine months after the devastating December 10 tornadoes, disaster recovery is still ongoing. Those affected by the tornadoes have received $95.7 million in approved federal assistance.
whvoradio.com
Final Superload Trip from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Set for Thursday
Edwards Rigging plans to move the last of six superload trips from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Thursday morning. The specialized hauler plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and take the same route as the previous five. It will travel along Kentucky 93 to I-24 which will cause Kentucky 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and exit 45.
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Parkway Vehicle Fire
Traffic on the Pennyrile Parkway was backed up for a period of time Thursday night due to a vehicle fire. Check out the blaze in this user-submitted video.
Application period for Kentucky deer, waterfowl and pheasant quota hunts open through September 30
The window to apply online for Kentucky’s annual drawings for deer, waterfowl and pheasant quota hunts on public lands is open through the end of September. “Quota” refers to a set number of hunting slots or permits available for a particular hunt. These hunts are ideal for those just starting out, or others without a place to hunt.
westkentuckystar.com
The City of Paducah honored as 2022 City Government of the Year
The City of Paducah has been recognized by the Kentucky League of Cities as the 2022 City Government of the Year. Criteria for the award center on good governance boosting the city or transformational work in a city through government. Paducah's application and subsequent selection noted the priority placed on...
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
14news.com
Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
wkdzradio.com
Truck Hauling Hay Catches Fire In Christian County
A truck and trailer hauling hay caught fire on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Firefighters say the driver of the truck was not injured and they were able to extinguish the fire after offloading some of the hay. The roadway was temporarily blocked at the 14-mile marker...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Trigg County Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was eastbound at the 59-mile marker when it struck a deer. The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries. The...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man And Woman Charged After Traffic Stop In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to a stolen vehicle being recovered Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 24-year-old Maryiah Walthour after the vehicle she was driving was found to have been stolen and had a stolen tag from another vehicle on it. During the...
kbsi23.com
Preschool bus involved in crash in Murray
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray preschool bus was in a crash Thursday morning. Two employees and one student were on the bus, according to Coy D. Samons, Superintendent for the Murray Independent School District. It happened about 7:25 a.m. at Kirkwood and 16th Street. There are no serious...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff: Man wanted for questioning in Livingston County trailer theft
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a white Ford van and a man caught on surveillance video. The man is wanted for questioning regarding the theft a utility trailer and some items that were loaded onto it, the sheriff's office says.
WTVQ
Mike Lindell takes aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in 6 minute video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — My Pillow founder Mike Lindell took aim at Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams in a six-minute video posted to YouTube by Jessica Neal, who lost her bid for a state Senate seat, about cast vote records and Dominion voting machines. The video consists of...
