Read full article on original website
Related
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
Severe weather expected from Midwest down into Texas
Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday along a cold front that stretches from the Midwest down into Texas. Some areas could be at risk for large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. After flooding rainfall over Mississippi, skies should clear today for the state. The heat...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley
Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
Storms for the Midwest and warmer weather for the West
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
North Atlantic hurricanes could affect UK weather this weekend
People are being warned North Atlantic hurricanes could impact weekend weather in the UK. As Met Office experts say this week’s repeating pattern of blustery showers will break for a time over the weekend, bringing many a drier day on Saturday. However, there is continued uncertainty stemming from the...
Record heat bakes California, High Plains, with some relief coming
The biggest story yet again this week is the relentless heat across the West. Record-shattering temperatures will be set again on Wednesday for much of California to the central and northern High Plains. Some relief is forecast on Friday for the northern Plains, as a strong cold front arrives from...
Comments / 0