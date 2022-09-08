Read full article on original website
COMETS, COLTS GO TO 3-0; INDIANA COMES BACK TO BEAT SSA
The Penns Manor Comets and Northern Cambria Colts kept their records unblemished with victories over Homer-Center and Purchase Line, respectively, in Heritage Conference action on Friday night, while Indiana overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat Shady Side Academy in a WPIAL game. Indiana improved to 2-1 with a 23-22...
CURVE MOVE UP IN STANDINGS WITH WIN OVER ERIE
The Altoona Curve was propelled by pitcher Quinn Priester’s seven scoreless innings and runs from Endy Rodriguez, Maclom Nunez, and Andres Alvarez to get a 3-1 victory over Erie last night. Priester allowed just two hits and two walks in his dominant pitching performance last night. He sent the...
UNDEFEATED WILDCATS, COMETS HIGHLIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT ACTION
Week Three of the high school football season arrives with a key early-season Heritage Conference game between two undefeated teams. Homer-Center visits Penns Manor tonight, and you’ll hear it on WCCS and watch it on Renda Digital TV, presented by the Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Club. Homer-Center coach Greg Page...
TORTORELLA, HAWKS READY FOR TRIP TO EAST STROUD
IUP is poised to open its season tomorrow night at East Stroudsburg. The Crimson Hawks will be kicking off their season while the Warriors will be playing their second game, having lost last week to Pace University. While East Stroud is traditionally known as a team that puts points on...
FORMER IUP HEAD COACH FRANK CIGNETTI, SR. DEAD AT 84
A legend in the world of IUP Football has passed away. (Photo courtesy of IUP Football) It was announced on Saturday by IUP Football on Twitter that longtime head coach Frank Cignetti, Sr. passed away recently at the age of 84. Cignetti played for IUP in the late 1950s in both football and basketball. After graduation, he started his coaching career in 1960 as an assistant head coach for Leechburg high school. He would be promoted to head coach two years later, then head to Pitt and Princeton where he served as assistant coaches until 1970, when he was named an assistant coach at West Virginia. In 1976, he would be promoted to head coach, but only mustered a 17-27 record at WVU before being let go after the 1979 season.
WPIAL Football Week 2 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:56 PM)- Update (9:47 PM)- Update (9:33 PM)- Update (9:27...
PIRATES START SERIES WITH CARDS WITH A WIN
After being humiliated by the Mets by losing both halves of a double-header on Wednesday, the Pirates take game one of a three-game set against St. Louis Friday night. Joe Block reports. The two teams will play again tonight at 7:05 on WCCS 101.1 FM and AM 1160, following coverage...
Hempfield, Latrobe football teams creating a buzz in Westmoreland County
The buzz around central Westmoreland County isn’t coming from honey bee hives. It’s the chatter from fans of the Hempfield and Latrobe football teams. The 2-0 start by each team has created a buzz as they prepare to face each other in a nonconference battle at 7 p.m. Friday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
THEODORE DUNMIRE, 88
Theodore Olen Dunmire, 88, of Indiana, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Born June 12, 1934, in Canoe Township, he was a son of the late Olen Robert Dunmire and Laura Lorraine (Baun) Dunmire. He was the loving husband of Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, of Indiana, whom he married November 26, 1958.
Changes come to Beaver Stadium ahead of PSU home football opener, what to know
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– There have been new upgrades to Beaver Stadium, as it is just days away from hosting Penn State’s football home opener against Ohio University, which also means the return of game-day traffic. Upgrades have been done to improve parking, the bag policy, ticketing, pre-game tailgating, and even some concession updates are […]
Former high school football player testifies against WPIAL/PIAA and West Mifflin School District, sues them for concussion
PITTSBURGH — Shane Skillpa testified that both his helmet and his teammate's helmet broke during a helmet-to-helmet contact drill, while he was a sophomore at West Mifflin High School. Skillpa told the jury that when he told the coach that he was seeing stars, his coach told him he had his bell rung, to take a break then get a new helmet and get back to practice.
NAFF CONTINUES TODAY IN DOWNTOWN INDIANA
After a successful night one, the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival is gearing up for a full day of activity in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. Activities start at 10:00 today with the Walk of Fame ceremony outside of Spaghetti Benders. This year’s walk of fame will honor the following individuals:
Penn State fencing head coach placed on administrative leave amid controversy, lawsuit
Penn State has put the 38th-year head coach under paid leave.
INDIANA COUNTY GAS PRICE AVERAGE UNDER $4 A GALLON
Indiana County’s gas price average is now below the $4 a gallon mark. According to Triple A, Indiana’s gas price average as of today is $3.97 this morning. While it is not the lowest in the region, it is the first time that the average has gone below the $4 mark in a few months. The lowest in the region is still Jefferson County at $3.88. Clearfield County was $3.94, and Westmoreland County was next highest, at $3.95. Then came Indiana, then Cambria at $3.98 and Armstrong County remains the highest in the region at $4.02.
BERNARD JOHN MURRAY, 85
Bernard “Murph” John Murray, 85 of Coral, died September 8th. Friends will be received tomorrow from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., in Homer City. A blessing service will follow in the funeral home, and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site.
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
Fox Chapel Area SD mourns loss of student
Counselors and psychologists were available to Fox Chapel Area students after a district student died Sept. 2 in a fatal shooting in Duquesne. Lajaponis Roberts, 14, had been a passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevy Cruze that was hit by gunfire shortly before 5:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Priscilla Avenue, Allegheny County police said. The driver fled, police said.
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 8, 2022
Anglers are catching catfish using minnows and worms. Several anglers are catching a handful of catfish using a bottom bouncer rig with a worm. The lake water level is low due to lack of rain. Anglers are catching panfish, Walleye, and Muskie. Woodcock Creek. Anglers are catching Muskellunge, Walleye, Smallmouth...
Pittsburgh Festivals to check out this Fall
From music to food, cars, pumpkins, and more, Pittsburgh has all kinds of fun festivals lined up throughout September and October. Here are just some of the events that the city has to offer. The air may be cooling down, but the festival scene in Pittsburgh is only heating up!...
Luke Combs stopping in Pennsylvania for 2023 World Tour
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Country artist Luke Combs will be bringing his 2023 World Tour to Philadelphia next summer!. Combs will be making a stop at Lincoln Financial Field on July 29, 2023. He will also be making another stop in Pennsylvania a little earlier in the year. You can see him in Pittsburgh at the Acrisure Stadium (formally known as Heinz Field) on April 29, 2023.
