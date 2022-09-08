A legend in the world of IUP Football has passed away. (Photo courtesy of IUP Football) It was announced on Saturday by IUP Football on Twitter that longtime head coach Frank Cignetti, Sr. passed away recently at the age of 84. Cignetti played for IUP in the late 1950s in both football and basketball. After graduation, he started his coaching career in 1960 as an assistant head coach for Leechburg high school. He would be promoted to head coach two years later, then head to Pitt and Princeton where he served as assistant coaches until 1970, when he was named an assistant coach at West Virginia. In 1976, he would be promoted to head coach, but only mustered a 17-27 record at WVU before being let go after the 1979 season.

INDIANA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO