Tim Cook, Jony Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs Remember Apple Founder: ‘Best Teacher I Ever Had’
The legacy of Steve Jobs lives on in the company he founded, according to the people who knew him best. Apple CEO Tim Cook, former design chief Jony Ive and Emerson Collective founder Laurene Powell Jobs gathered Wednesday at the Code Conference in Los Angeles to remember Jobs, hours after the company unveiled iPhone 14 and other products. “I think at Apple I believe and hoped that he would be proud of a day like this when we bring out a lot of innovations that are very much on the principles that he articulated so well,” said Cook in a joint interview...
Steve Jobs Would Not Be On Twitter, Says Apple Co-Founder's Wife
Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs would not be on Twitter but he would be heard, according to his widow Laurene Powell Jobs. What Happened: Laurene Jobs, a businesswoman and executive, told the journalist and blogger Kara Swisher that Steve would not be on Twitter but he would be speaking out “easily,” reported The Verge.
Steve Jobs' Wife Recalls Apple Co-Founder Spiritual Exploration In India: 'He Had A Very Sophisticated Notion...'
Late Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former design chief Jony Ive remembered Jobs’ legacy on Wednesday at the Code Conference in Los Angeles, hours after the U.S. tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone. What Happened: Powell recollected...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook made it clear that Apple won't adopt RCS any time soon
Tim Cook has responded about why Apple hasn't adopted RCS messaging, claiming it isn't of interest to Apple users -- and urging people to buy iPhones. Speaking at the Code 22 conference, Tim Cook was asked about why Apple refuses to add Rich Communication Services (RCS) support to Messages. The question comes after Google has been campaigning to see RCS support, which would in theory make messaging.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg Offloaded San Fransisco House for $31 Million
Curious about Priscilla Chan’s net worth? Well, it recently just got a little more liquid. Chan and her husband, Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, sold one of their homes in the San Francisco area for $31 million last month. Article continues below advertisement. A spokesperson for the...
Elon Musk’s ex on his ambition, romantic past and why he can’t settle down: ‘His certainty does not translate’
For Jennifer Gwynne – who dated Elon Musk in 1994 – her relationship with the world’s richest man was short but sweet, and full of mementos she’s kept in storage until today. Now, Gwynne is auctioning off old photos and items she was gifted from the future billionaire, mainly because she feels it was just about time.Jennifer Gwynne, now 48 years old and living with her family in South Carolina, met Elon Musk when they were both resident advisors in the same freshman dorm at University of Pennsylvania. Speaking to The Independent, Gwynne recalls how the two hit it off...
Indian Billionaire Surges to Threaten Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos
Elon Musk-Jeff Bezos; Jeff Bezos-Elon Musk: this is the duo that has dominated the ranking of the biggest fortunes in the world for two years now. The Tesla (TSLA) co-founder and Amazon (AMZN) founder are the two richest men in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Their dominance was...
Elon Musk is Being Sued for $258 Billion for a ‘DogeCoin Pyramid Scheme’
Elon Musk's Dogecoin tweets have become a lightning rod for lawsuits. Read to find out what Elon Musk has tweeted to get himself sued by a Dogecoin investor. Elon Musk in Doge Coin Crypto Scam graphicImage created with copyright free images by Zack Love.
Jeff Bezos Gets Overtaken On Forbes Rich List By Indian Industrialist As Latter Adds $2.8B In Single Day
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's third richest person, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, after gaining $2.8 billion in a day on Wednesday. What Happened: With Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Louis Vuitton LVMUY boss Bernard Arnault...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
Disney wanted to buy Twitter but found ‘significant’ number of bots – to Elon Musk’s delight
Disney did not purchase Twitter because a “substantial portion” of its users “were not real”, the entertainment giant’s former chief executive has said.The anecdote comes as Elon Musk is attempting to back out of his bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Mr Musk has consistently claimed that the number of fake users on Twitter should allow him to renege on the deal. “Interesting”, the SpaceX chief tweeted in response to Mr Iger’s story - but it may not help him pull out of his offer in court.Twitter would have been “a global distribution platform” for Disney if the company...
Apple Insider
How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users
Apple says that it's taken years to get its new satellite communications service running, and it's clearly true. Launching in November, it's a major operation for Apple that did not stop with engineers finishing their designs. Instead, to make a seamless system that helps anyone in distress, Apple had to...
Apple Insider
Apple isn't done with 2022 — here's what's still coming
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The "Far Out" on September 7 introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and a new Apple Watch SE. Announcements for iPads and Macs were noticeably absent — but we're expecting both soon.
Apple Insider
Apple's 'Far Out' event sneaks in 'Severance' reference — twice
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you wondered who the mystery woman shown fritzing out at the end of Apple's "Far Out" event video, you need to watchApple TV+ hit "Severance."
decrypt.co
Thousands Tune in to Fake Apple Crypto Scheme on YouTube: Report
As many as 70,000 people tuned in to watch a phony live stream purporting to be about Apple's metaverse and crypto plans. Tens of thousands of crypto fans tuned in to watch someone live stream an old interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook, according to a report from The Verge.
Apple Insider
Compared: Apple Watch Ultra vs. Apple Watch Series 8 & Series 7
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple revealed the Apple Watch Series 8 andApple Watch Ultra at its "Far Out" streaming event on September 7. Here's how they compare to the Apple Watch Series 7.
Apple Insider
Apple releases macOS Ventura developer beta 7
Apple has released the seventh macOS Ventura developer beta for testers. The newest betas can be picked up via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Apple launches new Apple Watch SE with focus on family sharing
The lower-cost Apple Watch SE has been updated, still aimed chiefly at customers on a strict budget. Alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple has unveiled an updated Apple Watch SE for the first time since its 2020 launch. The new model has the S8 processor found in the Apple Watch Series 8, making it 20% faster than the previous SE model.
Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Mark Cuban 'Drunk The Kool-Aid' With Crypto And NFTs
Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Jackson Palmer said that billionaire investor Mark Cuban and some high-profile venture capitalists have “drunk the Kool-Aid” with respect to cryptocurrencies and NFTs. What Happened: In a recent interview with Business Insider, Palmer said that unlike celebrities that get paid to promote certain crypto projects,...
