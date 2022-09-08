ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Where Will King Charles III and Queen Camilla Live?

A new monarch has succeeded the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II following her death yesterday at Balmoral Castle: King Charles III, who is expected to address the British nation today. Where will Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?. With an estimated worth of $4.9 billion and 775 rooms, Buckingham Palace in...
The Independent

Voices: Leave Harry and Meghan alone – they’ve reunited with Wills and Kate to mourn the Queen

The irony of a lifelong supporter of a republic writing a column cheerleading for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not lost on me. The thing is, I’ve never much liked bullies. Or bullying. And there has been a lot of that directed at the Sussexes. But now, in full view of the watching nation, Harry and Meghan have reunited with Wills and Kate to pay their respects to their grandmother at Balmoral. Perhaps we can learn something from this display of familial solidarity – and finally leave them alone?The message from the English right when it comes...
Daily Mail

The Queen, 96, is pictured leaning on a walking stick as she meets new Prime Minister Liz Truss from the comfort of Balmoral rather than make 1,000-mile round trip amid health fears

The Queen used a walking stick as she welcomed Liz Truss at an audience at Balmoral Castle in Scotland today, where she invited the newly-elected leader of the Conservative Party to become prime minister. The historic audience was the first time that the 96-year-old monarch, who has faced ongoing mobility...
The Associated Press

Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday, as officials unveiled details of the meticulously choreographed ceremonies that will culminate in the state funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19. In this time of sorrow for the House of Windsor, there were hints of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with Catherine, now Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, delighted mourners near Windsor Castle with a surprise joint appearance to thank the public for their floral tributes and condolences. It was the first time that quarrelling younger royal generation had worked together publicly since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. The thousands who flocked to Windsor on a sunny day were in their thrall, as the couples gratefully accepted flowers, talked to parents and children at length, shook hands and accepted heartfelt condolences. Meghan approached a teenager in the crowd, who put her hand over her mouth in shock. The pair spoke briefly then the girl said: “Can I have a hug?” Meghan leaned in to give her a big hug.
BBC

Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral

The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Frozen Out’ by Charles, Royal Source Says

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being “frozen out” of the royal family both during and after their visit to the U.K. next week, a friend of Prince Charles told The Daily Beast, after Meghan appeared to threaten the royals with the revelation of further secrets in her interview with The Cut.
Page Six

Prince Harry will now have to bow to Camilla — despite their tensions

Prince Harry — who is said to have tensions with his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles — will have to bow to her now that she is queen consort, sources told Page Six. In fact, he likely would have been expected to do so on Thursday while the family was gathered at Balmoral following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8 at age 96. One well-placed palace source said: “The personal impact is likely the protocol changes that roll into action almost immediately.  “The family will now have to bow or curtsy to King Charles and Queen [Consort] Camilla.” Harry, the Duke of Sussex, looked distraught as...
Parade

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Date, Location and More Details

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. The monarch was one of the longest-reigning in history, and her mark on the United Kingdom and the world is one unlikely to be matched by any of her descendants. As such, the entire Western world will also want to pay respects to the late Queen. Get all the details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral—one that will undoubtedly be a global event.
Daily Mail

A glimpse inside Balmoral: The Queen welcomed Liz Truss to a drawing room filled with nods to her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria - including her portrait and candelabras - and green sofas that she's had for more than 40 years

From the family heirlooms to the priceless artwork, Balmoral Castle is steeped in royal history. And a photograph taken inside the Drawing Room today revealed how the Queen, 96, has maintained many of the property's traditional pieces, including a set of white figurine candlestick holders, which are believed to have been installed by the Queen's great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria more than 150 years ago.
The Independent

Queen’s coffin is taken to the ballroom at Balmoral

The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral castle for members of staff to pay their respects.It has been draped in the Royal Standard and will remain at Balmoral for 48 hours before eventually being brought back to London for her funeral, according to reports. It is currently in the ballroom where she is said to have danced as a young girl and spent her summers with Prince Phillip. She and Phillip spent every August to October at Balmoral, hosting the famous “Ghillies Ball” to thank her staff and servants each year. Her funeral is expected to...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Juggles Parenting Duties as the Rest of the Royals Fly to Scotland to be With the Queen

As many members of the royal family are flying to Scotland to be by Queen Elizabeth II’s side, Kate Middleton is juggling parenting duties at home in Berkshire. The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed leaving Windsor Castle in England, per the Daily Mail, as her children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are currently having their first day of their new school at Lambrook School. So far, it seems she has stayed behind to pick up her kids while the rest of the royals are either in Scotland or en route for fear of the Queen’s health. A...
