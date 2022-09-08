ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 2

Cole Vilven
2d ago

see there they want to give you the statistics of those not wearing a helmet just like they wanted to give you some statistics of people not wearing seat belts how many people could die while wearing a helmet and how many people have died in auto accidents wearing a seat belt because of that belt

Reply
3
Related
KMOV

MoDOT director criticizes prosecutor for not charging driver in deadly work zone crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation sent a letter challenging the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s decision not to charge a driver who crashed into a work zone and killed two workers and an unborn child. The prosecuting attorney, Wesley Bell cited a medical emergency suffered by the driver right before the crash as the reason for not filing charges in the case.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man

The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Jeff City Man Dies in Personal Watercraft Accident at LOTO

A Jefferson City man died Wednesday in a personal watercraft accident that occurred at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2011 Kawasaki personal watercraft, operated by 62-year-old Russell J. Rauba of Jefferson City, was at the five-mile maker on the main channel of the lake just after noon, when the Kawasaki hit a wave and became airborne. Rauba impacted the vessel upon landing, then slid off the personal watercraft and lost consciousness.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Missouri State
townandtourist.com

20 Treehouse Rentals in Missouri (Accommodating With Attractions!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Missouri is one of the few states in America that has remained largely authentic. It is home to breath-taking sights like canyons, rivers, waterfalls, hike trails, and lots more. The beautiful thing about Missouri is that nature is in its purest form, untouched, undisturbed.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Troop H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Helmets
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri ‘ShakeOut’ Earthquake Drill Coming October 20

On November 17, 2021 southeast Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 30 years. The magnitude 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region, St. Louis and seven other states. It served as a reminder of the power of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, one of the country’s most active earthquake zones, which is centered in the Missouri Bootheel.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill

(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Deadline to submit photos for Missouri DNR Photo Contest is October 1st

Amateur photographers of all ages may enter the Missouri DNR Photo Contest hosted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The contest offers you the opportunity to capture your favorite moments in Missouri’s rich natural and cultural resources and share them for all to enjoy. The contest runs from April 1 through Oct. 1.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Autumn Outlook for Missouri

(Farmington) Missouri’s weather outlook for autumn is expected to be drier-than-normal. In an update from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, meteorologists say they predict the La Nina conditions we have had this year will continue at least a few more months. Missouri also has about a...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy