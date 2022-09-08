Read full article on original website
Derek Jeter took a shot at the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Jeter was honored during a special ceremony at Yankee Stadium ahead of the New York Yankees’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The ceremony honored the lifelong Yankee for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year, and for his contributions to the team during a 20-season run from 1995-2014.
Corey Kluber's usual dominance of the New York Yankees did not carry into Saturday's game. The Tampa Bay Rays right-hander was pulled in the first inning after allowing eight hits and six earned runs to the Bronx Bombers. New York recorded seven straight singles to begin the game. Saturday's start,...
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve Saturday with a shoulder injury that will keep him out until at least the fifth game of the season. The 37-year-old Brown was injured during practice Monday and sat out all week. The nature of Brown’s injury was not disclosed by the team. A player placed on IR in the regular season must miss at least four games before returning. Brown was signed last month to a two-year, $22 million contract after right tackle Mekhi Becton was lost for the season because of a knee injury. George Fant will start at left tackle Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in Brown’s place. Rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana, will make his NFL debut by starting at right tackle.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was forced to leave Saturday's 20-19 loss to Alabama, and we may have an insight into what happened. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said that Ewers suffered a sprain to his clavicle as a result of the first half injury. "It looks like he has a clavicle sprain," ...
