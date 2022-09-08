Mr. Larry Gaines Bennett Sr., age 80, of Clayton, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Mr. Bennett was born in Fulton County on April 1, 1942, to the late Gaines L. and Berline Gravitt Bennett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Jackie Bennett, grandson Bobby Bennett, and great-grandson David Jackie Bennett Jr. He served honorably in the United States Navy and Marines. Mr. Bennett served during the Vietnam era as a military medic. He continued his medical service as a civilian. Mr. Bennett has been a Physician’s Assistant for Mountain Valley Medical Center for twenty-five years. He loved to hunt, fish, and Bluegrass Music. You could often see him with his guitar in hand and hear him singing his favorite songs. Mr. Bennett was a loving husband, father, and “Big Paw Paw” to his grandchildren. His family and friends will greatly miss him.

CLAYTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO