Cornelia, GA

Mr. Marvin Wayne Wigley, age 74, of Dahlonega

Mr. Marvin Wayne Wigley, age 74, of Dahlonega passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. Wigley’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Rev. Kendall Dale Mann, age 52 of Clarkesville

Rev. Kendall Dale Mann, age 52 of Clarkesville took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 09, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at Hillside Memorial Chapel in Clarkesville with Rev. Rickey Cureton, Rev. Dennis Wade, & Rev. Gelacio Carapia officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church in Sautee-Nacoochee, Georgia.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Joseph Adam McFry, age 59 of Alto

Joseph Adam McFry, age 59 of Alto, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Stephens County Hospital. Born in Ypsilanti, Michigan on March 08, 1963, he was a son of the late Harry & Patricia Ann Sederlund McFry. He was a graduate of North Georgia Technical College with a degree in Auto Mechanics. Joe was a former shop supervisor with Harrison Tire Company.
ALTO, GA
Mr. Melvin Wimpy, age 77, of Dahlonega

Mr. Melvin Wimpy, age 77, of Dahlonega, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Mr. Wimpy was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. He was born on November 13, 1944, to the late Ernest F. and Wardye Pruitt Wimpy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wimpy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Roy and Pearl Anderson Pruitt, paternal grandparents Wiley and Ada Anderson Wimpy, brothers Roy Wimpy, Henley Wimpy, Carl Wimpy, and Jackie Wimpy.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Mr. Larry Gaines Bennett Sr., Age 80 Clayton

Mr. Larry Gaines Bennett Sr., age 80, of Clayton, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Mr. Bennett was born in Fulton County on April 1, 1942, to the late Gaines L. and Berline Gravitt Bennett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Jackie Bennett, grandson Bobby Bennett, and great-grandson David Jackie Bennett Jr. He served honorably in the United States Navy and Marines. Mr. Bennett served during the Vietnam era as a military medic. He continued his medical service as a civilian. Mr. Bennett has been a Physician’s Assistant for Mountain Valley Medical Center for twenty-five years. He loved to hunt, fish, and Bluegrass Music. You could often see him with his guitar in hand and hear him singing his favorite songs. Mr. Bennett was a loving husband, father, and “Big Paw Paw” to his grandchildren. His family and friends will greatly miss him.
CLAYTON, GA
Marion Nicole Ash, age 52, of Gainesville

Mrs. Marion Nicole Ash, age 52, of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from a chronic extended illness, Myotonic Dystrophy. Nicole was born in Hall County on February 6, 1970. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Grizzle, children Audrey Ash and Austin Ash, and sister Trini Grizzle Davis. Nicole attended Lumpkin County Highschool. She loved life and lived it to the fullest until her illness weakened her, and even then, her spirit was positive until she passed. Nicole was a member of Concord Baptist Church but had been unable to attend for several years.
GAINESVILLE, GA
