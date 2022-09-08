Read full article on original website
Mr. Marvin Wayne Wigley, age 74, of Dahlonega
Mr. Marvin Wayne Wigley, age 74, of Dahlonega passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. Wigley’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Rev. Kendall Dale Mann, age 52 of Clarkesville
Rev. Kendall Dale Mann, age 52 of Clarkesville took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 09, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at Hillside Memorial Chapel in Clarkesville with Rev. Rickey Cureton, Rev. Dennis Wade, & Rev. Gelacio Carapia officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church in Sautee-Nacoochee, Georgia.
Joseph Adam McFry, age 59 of Alto
Joseph Adam McFry, age 59 of Alto, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Stephens County Hospital. Born in Ypsilanti, Michigan on March 08, 1963, he was a son of the late Harry & Patricia Ann Sederlund McFry. He was a graduate of North Georgia Technical College with a degree in Auto Mechanics. Joe was a former shop supervisor with Harrison Tire Company.
Sherry Jane Cotton, age 62 of Winter Haven, Florida Formerly Commerce
Sherry Jane Cotton, age 62 of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away on Saturday, September 03, 2022. Born on June 30, 1960, in Commerce, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Jules “Jude” Cotton and Gloria Coker Cotton. Sherry was of the Baptist faith and was a loving sister, aunt, and friend.
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
Forsyth County shines on national TV show, details on how to watch
Lake Lanier in Forsyth County featured on 'The American Dream: Selling Atlanta"(Photo/American Dream TV) (Forsyth County, GA) Television viewers across the country got their first look at a new show featuring what makes Forsyth County a dream place to live.
Mr. Melvin Wimpy, age 77, of Dahlonega
Mr. Melvin Wimpy, age 77, of Dahlonega, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Mr. Wimpy was a native and lifelong resident of Lumpkin County. He was born on November 13, 1944, to the late Ernest F. and Wardye Pruitt Wimpy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wimpy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Roy and Pearl Anderson Pruitt, paternal grandparents Wiley and Ada Anderson Wimpy, brothers Roy Wimpy, Henley Wimpy, Carl Wimpy, and Jackie Wimpy.
Mr. Larry Gaines Bennett Sr., Age 80 Clayton
Mr. Larry Gaines Bennett Sr., age 80, of Clayton, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Mr. Bennett was born in Fulton County on April 1, 1942, to the late Gaines L. and Berline Gravitt Bennett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Jackie Bennett, grandson Bobby Bennett, and great-grandson David Jackie Bennett Jr. He served honorably in the United States Navy and Marines. Mr. Bennett served during the Vietnam era as a military medic. He continued his medical service as a civilian. Mr. Bennett has been a Physician’s Assistant for Mountain Valley Medical Center for twenty-five years. He loved to hunt, fish, and Bluegrass Music. You could often see him with his guitar in hand and hear him singing his favorite songs. Mr. Bennett was a loving husband, father, and “Big Paw Paw” to his grandchildren. His family and friends will greatly miss him.
Marion Nicole Ash, age 52, of Gainesville
Mrs. Marion Nicole Ash, age 52, of Gainesville, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from a chronic extended illness, Myotonic Dystrophy. Nicole was born in Hall County on February 6, 1970. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Grizzle, children Audrey Ash and Austin Ash, and sister Trini Grizzle Davis. Nicole attended Lumpkin County Highschool. She loved life and lived it to the fullest until her illness weakened her, and even then, her spirit was positive until she passed. Nicole was a member of Concord Baptist Church but had been unable to attend for several years.
Red and Black
Athens-Clarke County decriminalizes marijuana possession, creates lowest state penalty
On Aug. 2, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission passed an ordinance that decriminalized the possession of an ounce or less of marijuana — a victory for marijuana legalization advocates. ACC isn’t the first city or county to pass an ordinance of this nature in Georgia — Atlanta and...
Georgia football sends simple yet powerful message to its fans
Georgia football drops its hype videos on Friday afternoons ahead of the big game, and this week, there was a not-so-subtle message directed toward its fans. By now, most know that the weather will be soggy for the Samford game, but that doesn’t mean the fans shouldn’t show up and be loud.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker Discusses Sudden Resignation from Commission
ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
valdostatoday.com
Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit
BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
Macon state prisoner sentenced for attempting to smuggle drugs into Georgia prisons
MACON, Ga. — A state prisoner has been sentenced to 300 months for attempting to have drugs smuggled into Georgia prisons. A release by the US Attorney's Office says that the man tried to make a deal with an undercover GBI agent for meth, and was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison for his crimes.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Owner of the Great Walton Railroad short line and former Walton County Chairman passes away
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 8, 2022) – Bennie Ray (B.R.) Anderson, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Anderson was the owner of The Great Walton Railroad shortline and the Hartwell Railroad (currently out of service). He also was a former Chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners.
NE Ga police blotter: copper capers in Jackson Co, elderly man tries to elude police in Elbert Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting cases of copper theft: investigators in Jefferson say thieves have been stealing from job sites on the north end of the County. We have this morning the name of the Hall County man who was killed in a fall from a tree...
WYFF4.com
One-of-a-kind glow in the dark pumpkins grown at Bowersville, Georgia, farm
BOWERSVILLE, Ga. — Dusty Smith, owner of Smith's Farms in Bowersville, Georgia, has been in the business of farming with specific interest in growing pumpkins for 16 years. The last four years, Smith has committed his time to landscaping during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night. “I...
