Seaside Heights officials have announced the start date of a project that will include the reconstruction of two sections of the borough’s boardwalk. Going on a decade since Superstorm Sandy necessitated the last replacement of boardwalk timber, Seaside Heights is beginning to perform a replacement of two sections of the boardwalk that often receive heavy use – including vehicle access – with construction scheduled to start in October. The project will encompass one section on the southern portion of the boardwalk and one on the northern portion, and the work is expected to last about two months.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO