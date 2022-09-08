Duane M Martin And Rita L Lyman Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident Near Shelton (Mason County, WA)

Official reports from Shelton state that 2 people died on Wednesday morning at around 7.30 AM on Highway 101 located a little outside Shelton.

The driver alleged to have caused the accident sustained injuries in the incident and is suspected of being impaired. He was then booked into County Jail for investigation of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of driving under the influence.

The driver of the dump truck, Duane M. Martin, 58, and the driver of the 2006 Toyota, Rita L. Lyman, 66, of Shelton, were both declared dead at the scene.

The Police Crash Report is available for this accident and can be provided to the individual or direct family members. Washington police reports will provide information about the exact location and time of the accident, cause of accident, parties involved, witness statements, insurance information, and more.

