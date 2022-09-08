Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. Even if you've been working from home for a while, chances are you're still perfecting your home office setup. Whether you need a reason to get off your couch or you're looking to upgrade your well-loved desk, a standing desk is a great option to get a little more time on your feet during the work day. Right now, Flexispot — the makers of one of our favorite standing desks — is running an anniversary sale, offering up to $160 off the brand's fantastic standing desks, standing desk converters, office chairs and more. But the sale ends September 14, so shop while you can.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 HOURS AGO