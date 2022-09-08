ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolleson, AZ

West Valley View

Veteran collecting goods, funds for nonprofits

Buckeye veteran J.C. Reece served 22 years in the armed services, but in between tours in 1972, he experienced a hardship he will never forget. “I became homeless myself,” Reece said. “I was living underneath railroad bridges in railroad cars, and I was like that for almost two years....
BUCKEYE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Ahwatukee pair’s pickleball campaign sees more progress

Hope comes in bits and pieces over extended periods of time for the two Ahwatukee women who have been campaigning for more than a year for pickleball courts at never-finished Desert Foothills Park. But hope does come largely out of the relentlessness that Jill Ostendorp and Carrie McNeish have brought...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Westwood brings the thunder to Mesa in win

On September 9, a game between the Westwood Warriors and Dobson Mustangs, originally planned to start at 7 p.m., was delayed twice before its conclusion. Although the weather was not great, the Warriors certainly were, winning the game 29-6 led by their defense racking up five interceptions. Approximately 19 minutes before game time, both teams were going through their normal pregame rituals, when the PA announcer declared that there would be a 30- minute lightning delay.
MESA, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert coach changes job description to pastor

Timothy Maddix has traded in his title of “coach” for “pastor.”. Maddix, 45, of Gilbert, has already been recognized Valley wide for eight years as a man of sterling character, but his ordination adds distinction to his legacy of ministering to young athletes. He is scheduled to...
GILBERT, AZ
West Valley View

Avondale program gives $200K to nonprofits

Twenty-six nonprofit agencies that provide services and programs to the Avondale community received a combined total of $200,000 in funding as part of the city of Avondale’s annual Contributions Assistance Program. Representatives from the various agencies joined Avondale councilmembers and city staff at a check presentation ceremony held at Avondale City Hall on Aug. 29.
AVONDALE, AZ
West Valley View

Buckeye recognized for wildlife guide

Buckeye was honored for its innovative work on the Wildlife Corridor Best Practices Guide, which ensures the city balances growth with the natural desert habitat. The guide was named as the winner in the master plan/project/study category by the Arizona Chapter of the American Planning Association recognizing its comprehensiveness, collaboration and quality.
BUCKEYE, AZ
SignalsAZ

2022 Billy Moore Days in Avondale

Old Town Avondale will come alive with good ole nostalgic fun, food, music, rides, and more during Billy Moore Days, a four-day event named after Avondale’s founder. Businesses and local organizations are all invited to be part of this time-honored historical tradition. This street-style celebration takes place Oct 13-16, on Western Avondale in Old Town Avondale. To add to the fanfare and community-spirited fun, a number of friendly competitive showdowns, games, contests, and stage acts will be taking place for everyone to partake.
AVONDALE, AZ
West Valley View

Couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Col. Richard “Dick” Toliver and Margaret “Peggy” Hairston Toliver of Litchfield Park celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 13 with friends and family at the local Hampton Inn & Suites. The Tolivers were married in Tuskegee, Alabama, on the same day Peggy completed her master’s...
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ
KTAR.com

Desert Ridge Marketplace announces fall entertainment schedule

PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace announced its fall lineup of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences for visitors. The north Phoenix shopping center hosts hundreds of family-friendly events, art festivals, live music and fitness classes each year. Here is the list of the events taking place this fall:. Fine Art...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Valley food banks getting some additional help

With one in nine Arizonans lacking reliable access to a source of nutritious, affordable food, food insecurity continues to grow along with the cost of living in the Valley. And access isn’t the only food issue facing Arizonans: More than half are expected to face a diet-related illness by 2030, such as heart disease or diabetes, according to state officials.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Sissoo tree battle lines drawn in Scottsdale neighborhood

The battle of the Sissoo trees in the upscale Arcadia at Silverleaf neighborhood has escalated into a court battle. Tom LaPorte, a homeowner in the neighborhood, which is part of the larger DC Ranch subdivision, has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against the homeowner’s association for its efforts to get rid of the trees.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Dobson struggles through the storm in loss to Westwood

With the rain and lightning delays, the Dobson Mustangs faced a tough fight against the Westwood Warriors in their first home game of the season on Sept. 9. This was Dobson’s first time playing on its new turf football field that may have held some new luck. As the teams were warming up, about 15 minutes before the game started, there was an announcement for a 30-minute lightning delay.
MESA, AZ
phoenixmag.com

The Arizona State Fair Returns This September

The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are slowly making their way back down to sane levels, so you know what that means: It’s time for the Arizona State Fair! The Valley’s harbinger of fall is back this year with more fun food, live music and adventurous activities than ever before. From rodeos and monster trucks to trapeze acts and hypnotists, there’s something to captivate everyone in your family or friend group. On the food side, don’t miss over-the-top specialties like Cap’n Crunch fried chicken sandwiches and Hot Cheetos pizza. September 23-October 30, Thursdays-Sundays. Check online for ticket prices and specials. 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 602-252-6771, azstatefair.com.
ARIZONA STATE
peoriatimes.com

Blackstone is more than just a country club

Over the last eight months, members and guests of Blackstone Country Club at Vistancia in Peoria have raised more than $211,400 for various charities and causes. Through a combination of golf tournaments, raffles, silent auctions, donations and bocce ball tournaments, numerous charities and hundreds of individuals in need have benefited from the private club’s fundraising events.
PEORIA, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Isolated thunderstorms flood streets in Glendale

SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Isolated thunderstorms have hit parts of the Phoenix area and has caused flooding in Glendale. Rain was seen on ADOT cameras in north Phoenix near Loop 101 and Seventh Avenue and then in central Phoenix at I-17 and Seventh Street. Our Arizona’s Family crew spotted flooded streets near 59th Avenue and Loop 101 in Glendale. Parts of Chandler and Gilbert have also gotten rain.
GLENDALE, AZ

