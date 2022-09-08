Sotheby’s is entering the primary art market, with a new initiative to sell work directly from artists and galleries. Artist’s Choice, the auction house’s new sale channel, is set to launch on Sept. 30 at Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated auction in New York. Seven works from artists such as Alexandre Lenoir, Atushi Kaga and Todd Gray will be offered, with estimates ranging from $15,000 to $120,000. Of the sale price, a 7.5 percent donation paid by the artist and gallery and matched by Sotheby’s will given to an institution chosen by the artist. Artists and galleries will receive the rest of the sale proceeds and decide amongst themselves how to split it, while the auction house collects a 25 percent buyer premium.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO