Read full article on original website
Related
An architect asked AI to design skyscrapers of the future. This is what it proposed
A New Delhi-based architect's bold vision of the future is not entirely of his own imagination.
U.K.’s National Portrait Gallery Is Raising Funds to Purchase $58 M. Joshua Reynolds Portrait
The National Portrait Gallery in London is attempting to raise millions of dollars to purchase a painting by 18th-century artist Joshua Reynolds, the Art Newspaper reported Wednesday. The painting, titled Portrait of Omai (1776), was valued at £50 million ($58 million) earlier this year. It depicts Omai, a Tahitian man who became the toast of British society during the 18th century. In March, the U.K. government temporarily barred the export of the work under a government policy that allows public institutions in the country to vie for the work if they are able to secure funding to purchase it. Institutions were initially required to secure funds...
Artist Pipilotti Rist's serene 'pixel forest' explores the chaos of our digital lives
Video artist Pipilotti Rist's first Hong Kong exhibition invites visitors into a mesmerizing "forest" of LED lights as she tackles themes of human connectedness in the digital age.
German Artist Kerstin Brätsch Is Redefining What It Means to Be a Painter Today
Kerstin Brätsch has unobtrusively been redefining what it means to be a contemporary painter. Executing art during a period that’s been characterized as “post-abstract figuration” by some scholars, she works with offbeat colors and otherworldly images. Think vivid, visual memories and inventive, imaginary fossils rather than storytelling or portraiture. Brätsch is looking backward—several centuries, to be exact—at a time when most painters are bent on gazing into the future. She has revitalized methods and practices that could be compared to dead languages. To achieve this, she has located “Old World” craftsmen living in Europe as collaborators. As a group, Brätsch admires...
RELATED PEOPLE
Observer
Amazon Won’t Bring Corporate Workers Back to the Office Even as Apple and Google Demand Their Employees Return
Amazon has no plans to require corporate employees to come back into the office, CEO Andy Jassy told journalist Kara Swisher at the Code Conference yesterday (Sept. 7). “But we’re going to proceed adaptively as we learn,” he added. The retailer stands apart from its competitors in...
Bella Hadid Revives Y2K Style Trends in Ripped Denim Dress & Boots at NYFW Party
Bella Hadid had a denim moment when arriving at the launch of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s new memoir, “A Visible Man” in New York City. The model channeled 2000’s fashion trends with an off the shoulder loose fitted light blue denim dress featuring ripped detailing. Hadid’s denim piece was by Bottega Veneta. She added a black velvet zip-up jacket with a royal blue, red, and teal stripe running through the middle of the piece on top of the dress. The model slipped on a pair of chunky black leather square-toe boots. She matched her footwear to her armpiece with a black...
Observer
Sotheby’s Auction House Is Entering the Primary Art Market to Work Directly With Artists and Galleries
Sotheby’s is entering the primary art market, with a new initiative to sell work directly from artists and galleries. Artist’s Choice, the auction house’s new sale channel, is set to launch on Sept. 30 at Sotheby’s Contemporary Curated auction in New York. Seven works from artists such as Alexandre Lenoir, Atushi Kaga and Todd Gray will be offered, with estimates ranging from $15,000 to $120,000. Of the sale price, a 7.5 percent donation paid by the artist and gallery and matched by Sotheby’s will given to an institution chosen by the artist. Artists and galleries will receive the rest of the sale proceeds and decide amongst themselves how to split it, while the auction house collects a 25 percent buyer premium.
architecturaldigest.com
Rising Star Julien Sebban Takes the French Creative Scene by Storm
Julien Sebban of the multidisciplinary firm Uchronia first burst onto the Parisian design stage in the summer of 2019, when his debut restaurant project, the vegetarian hot spot Créatures, opened on the roof of Galeries Lafayette. The playful oasis (a summertime pop-up now four years running) became an instant selfie-inducing hit, with raised gardens that snaked around colorful tables and seating woven from recycled plastic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Observer
TikTok Watched Dylan Mulvaney Become a Woman One Day at a Time
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox. During the pandemic, Dylan Mulvaney started making content on TikTok—videos with animals or of her singing—and her posts regularly amassed a few hundred thousand views. But it was coming out as a transgender woman to her TikTok audience in March that catapulted her followers into the millions.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Marks Two Decades of Watchmaking With Tambour Twenty
Louis Vuitton is marking two decades of watchmaking with a 1/10th second 20th anniversary Tambour Chronograph. Limited to 200 pieces, the Tambour Twenty is housed in a 41.5mm case with the letters making up ‘Louis Vuitton’ wrapped around the caseband and is paired with a brown sun-brushed dial. The watch’s central chronograph seconds hand, 30-minute and 12-hour counter are all picked out in contrasting yellow.
Drake Says 2020 Was the ‘Hardest Year in Human History’ and Fans Strongly Disagree
Drake recently commented on 2020, mentioning it as the 'hardest year' in human history that he experienced. Here's what other social media users had to say about the pandemic.
Fast Company
Are you on vacation—or in a retail showroom?
Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture. For years, brands have grappled with a core retail question: When is it better to connect with consumers online or offer a brick-and-mortar store experience? Perhaps there’s a third answer. What if, instead of having consumers browse either store shelves or websites, you could get consumers to spend time actually living with products and brands of potential interest?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Feng Chen Wang FW22 Rests in Imperfect Beauty
London-based brand Feng Chen Wang has unveiled a provocative new campaign for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Dually fueling the collection and the subsequent campaign is a meditation on imperfect beauty. Bringing on the campaign are the brand’s signature Chinese painting scroll-inspired style and Renaissance period polyptych painting images. Embedded in...
Swedish furniture company IKEA is launching a collection with Swedish House Mafia for music fans and creators
The over 20-piece collection is called OBEGRÄNSAD, or 'unlimited' in Swedish, and is aimed at music fans and creators with "unlimited creativity."
Buyer of Record-Setting Beeple Piece Commissions Olafur Eliasson NFT
Metakovan, the major collector who bought Beeple’s $69 million NFT Everydays: The First 5,000 Days (2021) at a Christie’s auction in 2021, has commissioned a NFT from Olafur Eliasson, the Art Newspaper reports. The piece, titled Your view matter (2022), is an augmented reality and virtual reality work. It’s a one-of-one NFT that belongs to Metakovan, whose real name is Vignesh Sundaresan, but it’s available to the public to view through the Acute Art app, which specializes in AR art. Eliasson has been working with AR and VR for six years, and he has also previously worked with Acute Art, which included his work...
‘Fit of pique’: lost vorticist masterpiece found under portrait by contemporary
A lost masterpiece by a leading abstract artist of the early 20th century has been discovered beneath a portrait by a contemporary who may have painted over the original in a “fit of pique”. Atlantic City by Helen Saunders, a member of the radical and short-lived vorticist movement,...
cntraveler.com
How Big Hotel Brands Are Rethinking the Meaning of Hospitality
At the Mandarin Oriental, Boston, a robot does it all. The hotel's resident automaton, MOBI, greets guests, escorts them to their rooms, and even delivers small amenities from a stowage compartment in its belly, providing service with a (digital) smile. During the pandemic, hotels everywhere made technological leaps to adapt to the times, and now things like contactless check-in and QR-code room-service menus are givens. But what about what's next? As the past two and a half years have shown, the ways we live and travel can change rapidly, which is why hotels are hard at work designing the guest experience of the future.
“Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour” Is the First Fashion Exhibition to Be Presented by Crystal Bridges
What is American design? And what defines an American designer? Both seemingly straightforward questions are actually quite difficult to answer. Andrew Bolton and his team considered them in the “In America” exhibitions at the Met, and now they’re being considered in new ways in “Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour,” opening this week at Crystal Bridges in Arkansas.
200 unpublished prints from archives of the famous LIFE magazine go on sale
The French auction house, Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr, is expected to hold a sale of up to 200 prints and unpublished images heralded from the archives of legendary LIFE Magazine, taking place and exhibiting in Paris on September 22, 2022. For only the second time in Europe, unpublished photos...
Benzinga
The Wav Room presents music and artwork in soundwave art prints and handcrafted frames.
"Art for the wavemaker. Let your walls speak, let your walls sing. Make waves in your space." Art is a powerful expression that gives people infinite room for appreciation. Art is more than just material things; it is deeply embedded in everything people experience daily. Music is an art form that is universally appreciated, and The Wav Room combines music and artwork to create innovative pieces.
Comments / 0