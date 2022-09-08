ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 2

KTAL

Board approves Shreveport employee health care plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport’s Health Care Trust Fund Board voted Tuesday afternoon to approve new health care plans and tiers for city employees, a move the police union is vowing to fight. “What they are proposing right now they have only been working on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

VR medical training coming to Shreveport

CenterPoint officials say they made the donation with struggling families in mind. A water main break at Shallowhorne and Willard is the cause of the issue, the city says. City leaders started the War Room Initiative back in December of 2021 to help provide affordable housing in the city.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

200 election workers needed in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court is hiring election commissioners to ensure the upcoming November elections go smoothly. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence says having adequately staffed polls is in everyone’s interest to help elections run more smoothly. “I would like...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Mansfield water system sustains major rupture

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials are advising citizens that a water main suffered a major rupture Wednesday evening. They say a large number of customers and businesses will experience low or no water pressure while crews work to repair the issue. The city hopes to have the water pressure restored within the next few hours.
MANSFIELD, LA
KSLA

SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Leaders Talk About Increasing Garbage Fee

The Bossier City Council is looking for ways to tighten the belt for the 2023 budget. During a budget hearing on Tuesday, council members asked department heads about ways they could trim spending in light of inflation and higher costs for just about everything from fuel to basic supplies. Each...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Clean Slate Botanicals holding grand opening in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new shop downtown promises to provide completely natural scented candles, deodorants, and care products for face and skin care. Ben Whalen is a Shreveport Native who returned after a decade away in Chicago, IL. After spending his time at a creative desert corporate job, Whalen decided to relocate back home and pursue his dreams of creating his own businesses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD held special meeting to discuss elementary school abuse allegations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Independent School District had a special board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the former six employees indicted for abuse and accused of being violent toward special needs students. Former district employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart Elementary last school year. According to the agenda for […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

Pride in the Park returns to Betty Virginia Park Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Pride in the Park is back on Saturday in Shreveport after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People Acting for Equity and Change (PACE) is hosting the first post-pandemic Pride in the Park, a fee-free event for families from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Betty Virginia Park. The event will feature food trucks, music, vendors, and activities for the whole family.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Labor Day shooting ends 60 days without homicide in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Shreveport went 60 days without a homicide, the longest streak in decades, and Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says its a credit to all the men and women in uniform. Until the fatal shooting of Kenneth Dotie on Labor Day, there were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case

GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
KTAL

Watkins murder trial: Motion for mistrial denied again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After seven days of testimony in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall in Shreveport, DeWayne Watkin’s defense attorney called for a mistrial Thursday. That motion was ultimately denied, but...
SHREVEPORT, LA
