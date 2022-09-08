Read full article on original website
KTBS
Update: Controversial health plan for city employees was rejected
SHREVEPORT, La. -- City leaders backtrack on health care. For two days, we were led to believe that a controversial three-tier insurance plan for city employees and retirees had been approved. But it turns out that it was rejected. The plan did get a majority vote of 4 to 3...
KTAL
Board approves Shreveport employee health care plans
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport’s Health Care Trust Fund Board voted Tuesday afternoon to approve new health care plans and tiers for city employees, a move the police union is vowing to fight. “What they are proposing right now they have only been working on...
KSLA
VR medical training coming to Shreveport
CenterPoint officials say they made the donation with struggling families in mind. A water main break at Shallowhorne and Willard is the cause of the issue, the city says. City leaders started the War Room Initiative back in December of 2021 to help provide affordable housing in the city.
KSLA
Special meeting regarding healthcare, city retiree benefits set for Sept. 7
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year, the City of Shreveport has a meeting to build healthcare plans for active and retired employees. This time around, several current and former employees have spoken out against the city’s decision to change their insurance provider for 2023. “The City of Shreveport has...
KSLA
City of Shreveport looks to add more affordable housing to area through War Room Initiative
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport has goals to help bring more affordable housing to communities in need. Bonnie Moore, director of Community Development for the City of Shreveport, says they started the War Room Initiative in December 2021 to help provide affordable housing in the city. “We...
KTAL
Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office & Youth Challenge Program address recent riot at Camp Minden: ‘What’s done is done’
CAMP MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program responded Wednesday to concerns of violence involving their cadets after the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office was called there multiple times. The most recent disturbance at the YCP on Saturday led to two arrests and ten...
KTBS
Board approves new healthcare plan despite opposition; Perkins to address issue Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins will hold a news conference at 8 a.m. Friday to discuss employee and retiree health coverage, according to a news release from the mayor's office Thursday afternoon. It comes after a controversial vote Wednesday afternoon by the Healthcare Trust Fund Board that makes changes...
KTAL
200 election workers needed in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court is hiring election commissioners to ensure the upcoming November elections go smoothly. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence says having adequately staffed polls is in everyone’s interest to help elections run more smoothly. “I would like...
KCS Holiday Express Returns to Shreveport This Year
The KCS Holiday Express train is back for 2022. After taking a break because of the pandemic, this special Christmas train will hit the rains across the south to bring joy to thousands of families. This is an older video of some of the beauty you will get to see...
KTAL
Mansfield water system sustains major rupture
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials are advising citizens that a water main suffered a major rupture Wednesday evening. They say a large number of customers and businesses will experience low or no water pressure while crews work to repair the issue. The city hopes to have the water pressure restored within the next few hours.
KSLA
SFD responds to storage building on fire behind home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire emergency Friday afternoon. The call went out just before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. SFD units were dispatched to Flournoy Lucas Road between Crooked Creek and Francais drives. According to Caddo Parish emergency dispatch records, at least 13 units initially responded.
Bossier Leaders Talk About Increasing Garbage Fee
The Bossier City Council is looking for ways to tighten the belt for the 2023 budget. During a budget hearing on Tuesday, council members asked department heads about ways they could trim spending in light of inflation and higher costs for just about everything from fuel to basic supplies. Each...
KSLA
Clean Slate Botanicals holding grand opening in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new shop downtown promises to provide completely natural scented candles, deodorants, and care products for face and skin care. Ben Whalen is a Shreveport Native who returned after a decade away in Chicago, IL. After spending his time at a creative desert corporate job, Whalen decided to relocate back home and pursue his dreams of creating his own businesses.
KSLA
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Discussion focused on...
Longview ISD held special meeting to discuss elementary school abuse allegations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Independent School District had a special board meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the former six employees indicted for abuse and accused of being violent toward special needs students. Former district employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart Elementary last school year. According to the agenda for […]
KTAL
Pride in the Park returns to Betty Virginia Park Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Pride in the Park is back on Saturday in Shreveport after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People Acting for Equity and Change (PACE) is hosting the first post-pandemic Pride in the Park, a fee-free event for families from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Betty Virginia Park. The event will feature food trucks, music, vendors, and activities for the whole family.
KTAL
Labor Day shooting ends 60 days without homicide in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Shreveport went 60 days without a homicide, the longest streak in decades, and Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says its a credit to all the men and women in uniform. Until the fatal shooting of Kenneth Dotie on Labor Day, there were...
Why Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There’s a Nuclear Attack
Have you ever read an article and it left you completely unsettled? That's exactly what happened to me. 247WallSt.com just listed the worst places to be if there is a nuclear attack. Why was I surprised when Shreveport-Bossier made the list?. Shreveport-Bossier Is a Terrible Place to Be if There's...
KTBS
Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case
GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
KTAL
Watkins murder trial: Motion for mistrial denied again
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After seven days of testimony in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall in Shreveport, DeWayne Watkin’s defense attorney called for a mistrial Thursday. That motion was ultimately denied, but...
